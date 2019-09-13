NYC students have permission to miss school for climate strike

City students who skip school for the national Climate Strike walkout next week won’t be punished, Education Department officials said Thursday.

“I’m thankful that DOE made the decision to support our students’ powerful path towards change by excusing absences for the Climate Strike,” said City Council Member Rafael Espinal, Jr. who urged the move at a rally with kids at city hall.

“The climate crisis is not slowing down and our students aren’t either by leading the fight against it and we should be doing everything we can to encourage their leadership,” Espinal, (D-Brooklyn) said.

Students across the city will walk out of classrooms on Sept. 20 — three days before the climate summit at the UN — to demand more immediate action on global warming. Teen activist and Swedish sensation Greta Thunberg, who recently docked her zero-emissions sailboat in New York, will speak at the event which will snake its way through lower Manhattan to Battery Park.

Kids with parental permission to attend will be granted excused absences from school, Education Department officials tweeted Thursday.

When students left class in 2018 as part of a national school walkout to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting, school officials only approved absences if kids returned to school afterward.

