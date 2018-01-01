NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio set to begin 2nd term at City Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

He was easily re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.

De Blasio touted first-term successes in providing universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds and cited investments in affordable housing and efforts to reduce crime and make the city affordable for all residents.

He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.

Also being sworn-in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held outdoors, comes on a New Year’s Day with temperatures below 10 degrees and wind chill below zero.

