NY union leader says Trump could have mentored Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin

The leader of one of New York’s biggest unions lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday, comparing him to “Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.”
Speaking at a press conference with Gov. Cuomo and other union leaders, Civil Service Employees Association President Danny Donohue blasted the president as an authoritarian and a liar who’s intent on destroying the organized labor movement in the nation.
“We’ll fight anybody for this, including that lunatic in the White House,” Donohue said before citing yesteryear’s three monstrous leaders. “Because if his idea of freedom is just ‘Do what I tell you,’ I know some people named Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin who he could have mentored everywhere he goes.”
Donohue added that: “if that sounds kind of crude, let me be kind about it. I’m not going to be obscene about him, but I do know he can’t be just left off the hook by saying, ‘Oh, he’s misunderstood. … He’s a liar. Imagine this, the best thing we can say about the President of the United States is he lies. We shouldn’t condone it. We should hold him accountable.”
The comments came during a press conference to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Janus vs. AFSCME. The ruling says government employees who choose not to join unions no longer have to pay so-called fair-share fees to those unions.
When asked about Donohue’s comments, Cuomo said “I think Mr. Donohue expressed himself forthrightly and clearly,” and then noted that he too has “political differences” with Trump.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Donohue is no stranger to inflammatory comments. In 2014, Donohue, who had clashed with Cuomo over contract issues, referred to the governor as a “moron” and a “monkey.’
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Are they angry because they can no longer steal money from non-union workers paychecks? Organized crime is gonna take a hit on this. That is gonna really have an impact on the money that is kicked back to the Democrat party. I do not know how Trump had anything to do with it….
This guy’s a dumbass! President Trump had nothing to do with this ruling! It was the SUPREME COURT…does he have no knowledge of Civics? Also, I’m sick of hearing this Nazi BS. Apparently, this guy doesn’t know the definition or of history either.
Oh I forgot….he’s nothing more than a Union Mob Boss!
That is correct no more stealing, no more infringing a workers right to choose or their free speech….And no more slush fund for the Dumbocrap party via the unions political “gifts…”…AWWWWW… Bet that hurts as bad as getting ur p-p wacked…A huge side “Bennie” is the reduction of the government lazzzzed work force…YEAH-that’s right-Watch what it does to the rules on hiring, firing and retention in the government work force….”Trumps” Supreme Court is a genius…
President Trump could have mentioned Jimmy Hoffa…
Funny, with all the criminal activity, and thuggish behavior of unions, THEY ARE THE ONES more like Stalin/hitler and mussolini, NOT TRUMP!
Organized labor is thug labor and should be eradicated from the face of the earth.
nazis and fascist and communist and democrats.
birds of a feather.
The leader of one of New York’s biggest unions lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday, comparing him to “Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.”
This guy is about to get a nasty phone call from Nancy Pelosi. Don’t you know Stalin is a HERO to the Left? What are you, new? Haven’t you been paying attention to all those banners held by the protesting Dempcrat/Socialist/ Communist/Anarchist/Progressive agitators?
And nobody cares about Mussolini. Just call everyone on the Right a “literal Hitler” and walk away from the mic. Drive-by fake news news accomplished.
Idiot doesn’t know how to speak Lib bombast.
Also terrorist organizations like La Raza, the KKK, and BLM. These are all the result of Libs, not conservatives.
LMAO @ the fat puss ball whining. Is there no shame to their infantile behavior.
Gotta love it when a communist infers that Trump is a communist because Trump supports policies which thwart and prevent the communists from engaging in communist activities….like forcing people to pay dues to unions who don’t belong to a union and do not agree with what the communist unions are doing. Zactly how does that work?
As I often say, if you want to see what the liberals really are, just look at what they accuse someone else of being. That will lead you directly to the truth in most cases.
Well said. The dictators this leftist names are who made the unions and they still function the same way.
[As I often say, if you want to see what the liberals really are, just look at what they accuse someone else of being. That will lead you directly to the truth in most cases.]
Spot on. I wish i could give you more than 5 stars..
What an ignorant ***.
He would do well to remember Mark Twain’s advice: “Better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and prove it.”
Since libtards like him, never wish to READ history, unless they were the ones who wrote it, it would be HARD for him or others of his ilk, to KNOW what twain wrote..
Mr. Donohue should hang his head in shame. The libs have taken likening the image of Hitler to anyone who disagrees with their Stalinist ways. The fact is that the dems are following the leftist ideology to a T. The organized labor movement is dying because of their greed, sycophantic following of the hysterical liberals and not representing their members honestly.
It’s fine if you’re a liberal, since unions always support dems. I hated paying dues for the 12 years I was a member of first the URW and then the Steelworkers. I had no say in determining who or which party my dues went to support. Says a lot about their leadership when an azzhat like this one opens his mouth.
Commucrats like him, never have shame.. Ergo they will never hang their heads in shame.
Danny Donohue, playing his Trump is Hitler garbage. Hey Danny, you obviously watch the Clinton News Network aka the Communist News Network. The lies coming out of your liberal mouth, says it all about you, as a person!!!!!!!
All the unemployed $25 an hour burger flippers will make poor union thugs. After the unemployment benefits and food stamps run out they will come to their senses. The biggest problem with socialism is that you always run out of other people’s money.
As Margret Thatcher said.. Pity no liberal recognizes that truth.. BUT THEN do they ever recognize any truth, other than what THEY claim the truth is?
Which is why Pittsburgh shut down nearly all major steel production back in the 70’s and Detroit is a disintegrating ghost town. Unions.
Sure back in the 1890’s we needed to protect workers from sweat shop factories and unsafe conditions, but that has all been codified into law now. We don’t have 10 year old children working 20 hour days in factories in New Jersey. The unions aren’t protecting the workers from anything anymore.
In the last 100 years, the unions haven’t really done anything useful for the worker. Yes, they’ve greatly benefited themselves, but not the worker. Plants close down all the time because the unions made them unprofitable. And the unions really don’t care. Mosquitoes don’t care if they drink too much of your blood, and the union leeches don’t care if they kill the host factory.
Any company with any brains (Walmart) refuses to allow unions. And overseas companies that build factories here do so exclusively in non-unionized states.
A few years back they put a Hyundai factory in Montgomery, AL. I’ve been there. It’s pretty nice. They won’t build one in Michigan.
The department of labor was a REWARD to the unions for getting corrupt politicians elected, and put the FULL POWER OF FEDERAL LAW into the hands of the unions.
“union dues” are “protection payoffs” from the victims to the bosses.
How did President Trump have anything to do with this case, this case was between Unions and the people who don’t want their money mandatory stolen from them by Unions. How dare this Union Thug say what he did and for Cumo he is one piece of work anti American fascist democrat. Unions are why States, Cities and Counties are going broke do to their all inclusive retirement plans. Roosevelt warned Congress about Unions in governments positions but democrats did not listen as usual. Now look at our States many not being able to meet their financial obligations do to over price luxury pension plans and benefits. The private sector don’t even come close to what these people get including Congress’s pensions and benefits.
My pension I get a whole 21.3% of what I was payed with NO Cost of living raises ever. The government pension plans are as a Royals Royce compared to me. Why because the unions knew once in they had it made and their wages make the private sectors look sick. I mean many state and local and county employees retire with 80% to 110% pension plus full health care. I have to pay for 85% of my health care, no cost of living raises so I am stuck at the 2007 mandatory retirement wage so great eh? I am thankful for at least having that but just not right when it is our tax dollars paying most these government prime retirement and healthcare packages..
AMEN! Couldn’t have said it better. You must have retired from the same company and the same time I did…
IMO they believe trump had a hand in it, cause of Gorsuch. Due to this being a 5 to 4 decision.. Had Gorsuch not been there, it could have been 4-4 or 5-4 the other way.
I suppose we could say….What would have Scalia done? Did Trump really change the court? I think maybe. To the left a little. But what the democrats want is a Warren court.
I find it hilarious that a union leader compares anyone to any sort of criminal. These guys are one investigation away from a perp walk themselves.
…not with the current FBI management…
Hell, many of the FBI management, probably are in lock step WITH the union leadership..
If the liberals had any sense they’d learn exactly what Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler were about and realize that Pres. Trump is NOT like them in any way. Of course, the usual MO of liberals is to call people names that evoke strong emotion (bigot and fascist are other ones) and figure the education system over the last few generations has been so lousy the masses aren’t going to actually KNOW what the person or term means. For example, the ‘anti-fa’ group is by far the group that uses fascist tactics to get their way.
To realize what hitler/stalin etc did, they’d first have to read up on ACTUAL History, not the revisionist bull, that the leftists shove down kids throats in schools..
Hitler – Left wing nut job
Mussolini – Left wing nut job
Stalin – Left wing nut job
Hmmm, Trump doesn’t fit. But Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, Barak Obama, 90% of Hollywierd, and 95% of educators are left wing nut jobs.
We are in an age of great lies and mass indoctrination.
I would suggest this idiot gets ‘ re-educated ‘ as to how the UNIONS were more like Stalin and such then not.
SERIOUSLY ….
This is the pot belly stove calling the tea cup, black.
Serial liars…
Read my lips, no new taxes. — George “New World Order” Bush
I did not have sex, with that woman. — Male Patriarch of the Clinton Crime Family
If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like insurance, you can keep your insurance. — The Obamanation
Trump promised:
Tax cuts – he delivered
To nominate constitutional judges – he continues to deliver
To cut regulations – he delivered
To fund our military – he delivered
To open up new energy sources in the US – he delivered
To bring back jobs – he delivered (BEST NUMBERS EVER!)
To fight for REAL FREE TRADE – he is working on it
These liberals seem to no longer understand the difference between promises kept and promises broken.
Build the wall – yet to deliver on, but working on it
JAIL Clinton – total failure there
Clean out the swamp – not yet done, but till he FIRES all the scum that obama/clinton hired and appointed to the DOIJ/FBI, i doubt it will ever happen.
I remember when conservatives compared Obama to Idi Amin…oh wait, we didn’t…
The unions were dying before Barack Obama came along. Now maybe they’ll be relegated to the dust bin of history. They’ve long since outlived their usefulness and are nothing more than a drain on a free society nowadays.
So true.. FOR YEARS i have been hoping all unions die off, not just the federal ones, but ALL of them..
Electricians, Mechanics, Carpenters, Millwrights, and other trade unions do a service by keeping the standards high. I am in favor of the trades. I have seen the shoddy work by Mexican labor that some contractors hire to replace those who have done the apprenticeship. I know the difference between bricks laid correctly and those made like crappy adobe. There is a reason half the town falls down in Mexico in a mild earthquake. You might want to rethink your position. Unions that add no quality to the work tend to be the ones you speak of. But the trades do the quality control of the members. Big difference. When you hire union trade you are getting a professional who is recognized by his or her peers as competent to do professional work. Journeyman means something.
The LBGT crowd sounds like this man. Just like LBGT’s think they can enslave people to work for them, he thinks he should be able to enslave people to join his organization. I guess there is a queer relationship between the two groups. They certainly seem to think slavery is perfectly OK. As long as they are the masters.
This fool must not know his history… Just how did all of those monsters get into power or keep power? Oh, they all had union thug muscle until they were no longer needed and then they (the unions)were outlawed. Also while yes trade unions that required accepted apprenticeships they need to stay the hell out of politics. Craft mastery is all they should be worried about.