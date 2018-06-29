NY union leader says Trump could have mentored Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin

The leader of one of New York’s biggest unions lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday, comparing him to “Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.”

Speaking at a press conference with Gov. Cuomo and other union leaders, Civil Service Employees Association President Danny Donohue blasted the president as an authoritarian and a liar who’s intent on destroying the organized labor movement in the nation.

“We’ll fight anybody for this, including that lunatic in the White House,” Donohue said before citing yesteryear’s three monstrous leaders. “Because if his idea of freedom is just ‘Do what I tell you,’ I know some people named Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin who he could have mentored everywhere he goes.”

Donohue added that: “if that sounds kind of crude, let me be kind about it. I’m not going to be obscene about him, but I do know he can’t be just left off the hook by saying, ‘Oh, he’s misunderstood. … He’s a liar. Imagine this, the best thing we can say about the President of the United States is he lies. We shouldn’t condone it. We should hold him accountable.”

The comments came during a press conference to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Janus vs. AFSCME. The ruling says government employees who choose not to join unions no longer have to pay so-called fair-share fees to those unions.

When asked about Donohue’s comments, Cuomo said “I think Mr. Donohue expressed himself forthrightly and clearly,” and then noted that he too has “political differences” with Trump.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donohue is no stranger to inflammatory comments. In 2014, Donohue, who had clashed with Cuomo over contract issues, referred to the governor as a “moron” and a “monkey.’

