NY Times suspends White House reporter after sexual harassment claims

The New York Times has suspended star White House correspondent Glenn Thrush amid allegations he sexually harassed co-workers, and the journalist is blaming his bad behavior on the bottle.

Word of disciplinary action against Thrush, a frequent critic of President Trump who is also an MSNBC contributor, first came in an article detailing his alleged misconduct on the website Vox.

Thrush, who made a name for himself at Politico before joining the Times in 2016, has been portrayed on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” by Bobby Moynihan. He told Vox that he hasn’t had any alcohol since June when he “upset” one of his accusers after a night of “drinking heavily.”

Sexual harassment claims against yet another powerful man in media inspired New York Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush to post an impassioned note on his Facebook page in October, calling on his fellow journalists to stand by women entering the field.

In the post, which linked to an article about the latest accusations against political journalist Mark Halperin, Thrush wrote, “Young people who come into a newsroom deserve to be taught our trade, given our support and enlisted in our calling — not betrayed by little men who believe they are bigger than the mission.”

It was a noble statement — but some Washington journalists I spoke to say it rings hollow, given Thrush’s own behavior with young women in the industry.

