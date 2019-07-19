NY Times’ Friedman: Democrats Are Setting Trump Up For Re-Election

Liberal New York Times columnist admitted that the Democratic Party has drifted so far left – its leaders spouting ideas that Friedman called “crazy” in their first debate – that it is setting President Donald Trump up for re-election in 2020.

In a column published Wednesday, Friedman wrote, “please, spare me the revolution! It can wait. Win the presidency, hold the House and narrow the spread in the Senate, and a lot of good things still can be accomplished. ‘No,’ you say, ‘the left wants a revolution now!’ O.K., I’ll give the left a revolution now: four more years of Donald Trump.”

Friedman expanded his remarks in an appearance on MSNBC with Brian Williams.

“This column all started with people coming up to me saying ‘we’re going to lose, aren’t we?” Friedman said. “Trump’s going to win again.’ And that’s what made me sit back and really articulate what I felt when I watched that democratic debate. I heard a lot of things I agree with. A lot of things I agree with.

“But I heard things that I was shocked by. The idea that we would decriminalize entry into this country, you could just walk in? .. I actually believe you should ring the doorbell when you come to my house or my country. It’s a little tick I have, ok. The idea that we’re going to give health care to all these undocumented immigrants when we have health demands from Americans, like veterans, that are really in need? I heard stuff that was just crazy. I’m sorry, to me crazy. OK?”

Friedman said many of his readers felt the same way – that the Democratic Party has become too extreme.

“I’m a big pro-immigration fan,” Friedman continued with Williams. “But I think we need a high wall with a big gate. I think you’ve got to control the border, assure other Americans you can control your border. And then I am really pro-immigration for both the high energy, lower-skilled and the high IQ risk-takers. We need both. But there are ways to balance all of these things.

“But these people are off in a place, Brian, that I think many Democrats were saying ‘Wait a minute, I don’t feel that, I can’t defend that.’ And as I looked through the comments on my column todaythere were 5,000 of themI was just struck by so many people saying ‘Yes, I felt that way, that was just too far to the left for me.’ And if they felt that way, imagine what Republicans were saying.”

