NY Times, Democrats use unsubstantiated accusation to call for impeachment of SC Justice Kavanaugh

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am September 16, 2019
SC Justice Brett Kavanaugh proved that he is a fighter. This attempt to intimidate him to change his rulings is unlikely to work. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

New unsubstantiated allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh triggered a storm of controversy on Sunday, prompting calls by Democrats to impeach him after one year on the bench, while conservatives dismissed the charge as unfounded and President Trump cheered on a libel lawsuit.

NYT updates story: NYT updates Kavanaugh ‘bombshell’ to note accuser doesn’t recall alleged assault

At least three Democratic presidential candidates, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro and Sens. Kamala D. Harris and Elizabeth Warren, have called for impeachment.

“Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached,” tweeted Ms. Warren, who ranks somewhere between first and third in polling of the primary field.

Ms. Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who did not explicitly support impeaching Justice Kavanaugh, sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversaw the confirmation hearing and investigations. Both said Sunday that process was a “sham.”

“Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people,” Ms. Harris tweeted. “He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached.”

Republicans, however, said the news was a desperate show from liberals. President Trump even suggested that Justice Kavanaugh begin suing for libel, while accusing Democrats and the media of trying to bully the justice into “turning liberal.”

“The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!” he tweeted Sunday morning.

The charges were based on a New York Times’ article focusing on Deborah Ramirez, who accused Justice Kavanaugh of thrusting his penis in her face at a party during their time at Yale. The article by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly is adapted from their anti-Kavanaugh book set for release this week.

The article found that none of the purported witnesses about whom Ms. Ramirez’s legal team told the FBI were interviewed and that her lawyers claiming the agents were limited by the Republican-held Senate Judiciary Committee on what they could investigate.

The FBI’s report on the claims from Ms. Ford and Ms. Ramirez was released in early October, but provided little clarity on the events. The investigators talked to 10 people, including three unnamed individuals related to Ms. Ramirez’s claims.

The New York Times article also reveals an accusation from Max Stier, a classmate at Yale, who claimed he saw Justice Kavanaugh with his pants down at a party and friends pressed his genitals into a different girl’s hand. The article says it “echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation” and lends credence to her claims.

Mr. Stier reached out to the FBI, but his claim wasn’t investigated, The Times reported. The Times did not report having tried to corroborate Mr. Stier’s account itself.

Mollie Hemingway, the author of a book defending Justice Kavanaugh, said the Times article left out an important detail included in Ms. Pogrebin and Ms. Kelly’s book, of which she received a copy.

“The book notes, quietly, that the woman Max Stier named as having been supposedly victimized by Kavanaugh and friends denies any memory of the alleged event,” she tweeted.

9 Comments

mathis1689
mathis1689
8:56 am September 16, 2019 at 8:56 am

More proof-if any more proof is needed- that liberals are hypocrites and beneath contempt.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:11 am September 16, 2019 at 9:11 am

Maxine Waters has been accused of enriching herself through bribes and selling favors, so she must be impeached.

Kamala Harris gave sex to Willie Brown to sex herself up the political ladder in Californication. She should be impeached.

Nancy Pelosi fed her vodka addiction on the taxpayers by spending taxpayer money for millions in liquor and has been drugged on the job, so she should be impeached.

Nadler changed the rules of the Judiciary Committee and has no evidence against Trump but continues to waste taxpayer money on a fishing exhibition and Nadler should be impeached.

and the list goes on and on…Democrats should be impeached.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
9:13 am September 16, 2019 at 9:13 am

"Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people," Ms. Harris tweeted. Hey Kamala Hillary Clinton Phony Hag laugh, look at yourself in the mirror, when you call someone else a liar. When you look in the mirror, you will see who the real liar is. How is that for a dose of reality Kamala Hillary Phony Hag Laugh Harris? "Hillary Phone Hag Laugh" is a great middle name for you!!!!!!!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:19 am September 16, 2019 at 9:19 am

Seems to me like e warren is guilty of fraud. And anyone after having committed fraud should not be running their mouth about impeaching the president or a Supreme Court Justice.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

historybuff
historybuff
9:27 am September 16, 2019 at 9:27 am

This would be funny if it were not both sad and tragic for America. The Democrat Party should be re-named the Democrat-Limbo Party, based on the stated goal of the limbo dance: "How low can you go?"

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

burlington
burlington
9:34 am September 16, 2019 at 9:34 am

By this time next year, Kavanaugh should be the owner of the NYT.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

tremors1
tremors1
9:43 am September 16, 2019 at 9:43 am

At the time of his confirmation hearing I said Justice Kavanaugh should sue Ballsey-Ford for every penny she has or will ever have. That might have nipped this crap in the bud.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Beaux
Beaux
9:47 am September 16, 2019 at 9:47 am

When someone lies to the FBI, they are supposed to go to JAIL. Why hasn't this happened for all of the liars who have falsely attacked Kavanaugh????

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

fromo1946
fromo1946
10:26 am September 16, 2019 at 10:26 am

That's all these DemoRats know, they haven't done a thing except squander away valuable time trying to impeach the President, now they want Justice Kavanaugh's head. They couldn't investigate their own a$$ if they had to…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

