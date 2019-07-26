NY Times columnist: Inept Dems have put Trump in ranks of folk heroes

New York Times columnist Charles Blow is livid with Democrats for inadvertently allowing President Trump to enter the ranks of “folk heroes.”

The liberal opinion writer said the failure to start impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump is motivating his base of support and turning him into a Republican “legend.”

Mr. Blow’s comments came during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee chairman.

The president’s critics, like Mr. Blow, blasted the hearing for not living up to expectations.

“Dems are basically reading Mueller quotes from his report and asking, ‘is that correct’? You have had this report for five months,” he tweeted. “You already knew it was correct! You already knew he was a criminal. And you have done NOTHING! I’m soooooo frustrated and disappointed.”

“Dem leadership says not moving to impeach Trump skirts the problem of revving up his base,” the columnist added. “Fatal flaw in this logic: ‘Getting away with it,’ evading capture, actually adds to the legend of folk heroes. (Trump has become one.) NOT impeaching him is actually what’s energizing!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has insisted that Democrats need to take their time before making any such decision regarding impeachment proceedings.

“[This methodical approach] means we can get the information to show the American people what the obstruction of justice was all about,” she said Thursday.

