NY Times columnist asks if Ginsburg fans would be willing to trade life to save hers

Roger Simon, a New York Times best-selling author and former chief political columnist at Politico, floated a hypothetical this week asking if fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be willing to give up days of their lives in order to extend hers.

If it were possible, would you subtract one day off your life and add it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life for one extra day of good health? If just 10,000 people did this, it would add 27 productive years to her life. pic.twitter.com/RurqFmWZGp — Roger Simon (@politicoroger) January 8, 2019

This is a joke, right? She’s had a full life. And if she wasn’t so selfish, she would’ve stepped down during Obama’s presidency. Now Trump will appoint another Conservative judge.👍🏽 — AJ Benza (@RealAJBenza) January 8, 2019

God, now they want to redistribute the health. — Jonathan Pellicano (@JPellicano) January 8, 2019

What kind of idle-minded, whack-a-doo, hypothetical question is THIS?!? — Craig McCraw (@RockHanger) January 8, 2019

“If it were possible, would you subtract one day off your life and add it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life for one extra day of good health?” Mr. Simon, who recently retired after more than 40 years in journalism, asked his nearly 44,000 Twitter followers on Monday.

“If just 10,000 people did this, it would add 27 productive years to her life,” he claimed.

Justice Ginsburg was absent from the Supreme Court bench for the second day in a row Tuesday while she recovers from lung cancer surgery. Monday was the first time she’s missed oral arguments in her more than 25 years on the bench.

The liberal justice’s ailing health has been a big concern for Democrats as President Trump could stand to nominate his third justice during his first two years in office.

Mr. Simon made his views for Mr. Trump known in a subsequent tweet. After someone wrote that they’d rather subtract five years off the president’s life in order to extend Justice Ginsburg’s, Mr. Simon responded, “A much easier call.”

A much easier call. https://t.co/ahiCKo1ZX5

— Roger Simon (@politicoroger) January 8, 2019

