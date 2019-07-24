NY puts felines over ‘fetuses’

Saying it’s cruel, New York has become the first state to ban the declawing of cats. OneNewsNow spoke to a pro-life leader who wishes the Empire State would demonstrate similar compassion for unborn babies.

In January, Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) signed legislation allowing for abortions to occur up until the moment of birth. Yesterday, Governor Cuomo signed a bill into law that outlaws the declawing of cats, while imposing a $1,000 fine on veterinarians who perform the procedure.

“It’s a wonderful day for the cats of the state and the people who love them,” said Assemblywoman and bill sponsor Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) in a statement. “Cat declawing is a horrific yet often-practiced surgery that leads to a lifetime of pain and discomfort for thousands of cats.”

According to Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, that says a lot about the priorities of the state’s lawmakers.

“I think it is actually very sad that the state of New York is more concerned about a cat feeling pain than they are about an unborn child who feels pain,” says Tobias. “I have never had a cat that’s been declawed, so I don’t know what they go through – but the state of New York has said that you can kill an unborn child up until the moment of birth; it took away all protections for that baby, and yet we know that those babies can feel pain during the abortion procedure.”

According to Huffington Post, “declawing is a misleading term, because the operation does not simply remove a cat’s claws. Because cat claws are attached to bones in their paws, declawing actually involves amputating the first knuckle of a cat’s toes.”

Continuing her comparison, Tobias points out that “when the baby’s arms and legs are torn off in a dismemberment abortion, that baby can feel pain – and yet the state of new York said you can still kill that child; but a cat that feels pain because the claws are being removed, that can no longer be done within their borders.

“It’s just … so sad that they’re willing to put the pain of a cat ahead of the pain of an unborn child.”

When asked what abortion proponents would say if a legislator made a comment similar to Rosenthal’s, substituting the word “baby” for “cat,” Tobias says people would lose their minds.

“Think of the women who are harmed and damaged because of the abortion, whether it’s physically, psychologically, or emotionally; [and] think of the babies who are feeling that pain or are killed by abortion,” the pro-lifer argues. “To compare the pain of a child to the pain of a cat might sound trivial, but that child’s life is certainly much more valuable and should be receiving more protection than cats.”

