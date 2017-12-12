NY officials tell public that terrorist attacks are reality and the new normal

New York City was in rush-hour chaos Monday, as an ISIS-inspired terrorist detonated an improvised explosive device — a pipe bomb affixed to his body with wire tie-type fasteners — in the heavily traveled Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
And with that, officials started selling the idea that this is now part of American life.
“I do fear more attacks,” said Howard Safir, the former New York City police commissioner, on Fox News. “It’s not possible to stop every one of them. … This is the new normal.”
In a press conference a few minutes later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said similarly.
“This is New York,” he said. “There reality is we are a target … that is at is the reality we live with.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio? Similarly resigned — this is how the ball rolls when you choose to live in New York City.
“The choice of New York is always for a reason,” he said. “We show that many faiths and many backgrounds can work … so they yearn to attack New York City.”
And New York Police Department counterterrorism official John Miller said during the same press conference: “This is a fact of life. … It can happen here.”
The problem with all these statements is that yes, while based in truth — ISIS has set the West on notice, New York City is indeed a top target, and indeed, it’s truly impossible to stop all attacks — they are nonetheless tinged with a sad sort of resignation. And that just should not be.
President Donald Trump rode into office atop a wave of promises to eradicate ISIS. That’s the line we need to be focusing on — the one where America fights back, fights hard and fights to win.
But the one where we admit, oh well, this is the new America — this is the “new normal?” Not so much. It doesn’t have to be America’s new normal. We shouldn’t be quite ready to cede that point just yet.
Join the discussion
With what passes for logic in the Rotten Apple (especially in what passes for the mindset of De Bla55io) — enough said!
In other words, get used to it and leave me alone. What a jerk!
Well yeah, Your mayor and governor, obama and the democrats open door immigration policy had led to all these undesirable people in this country. Hope you’ll change that and stop chain migration.
True. So he’s partially telling the truth in saying it’s the New Normal. It’s the New Normal for Democrats. Dems don’t know how to fight evil because they are evil. Elect a good solid Republican (like Rudy Giuliani) and it will no longer be the New Normal. It will be the Old Abnormal.
that idiot mayor deblowhard like all democrats want america destroyed and from the ashes rise a socialist utopia run by the likes of pelosi obama schumer the shmuck and deblasio.
so they say bring your terrorist here and create havoc.
With terror attacks by radicalized Muslims now being the new normal for New York City, one would expect Mayor de Blasio to care enough about protecting the lives of residents and visitors to reverse his capitulation to political-correctness and reinstate the police department’s surveillance program of Muslim student groups and mosques in an effort to gain intelligence that might help prevent future attacks. Since de Blasio has tied the hands of the police department’s effort to combat terrorism, he has actually made it easier for radicalized Muslims to remain undetected until it is too late.
Japan solved this problem. There are no mosques in Japan. And no Muslims. They don’t recognize Islam as a religion because it calls to murder non believers. See? Real simple.
This is the right answer. Europe forgot its own past and is re-experiencing the problem of allowing “just a few” Muslims in. There’s no such thing as just a few Muslims. It took forever for the Spaniards to drive the Moors out of Spain. Other countries closer to Turkey were the bleeding grounds for Islamic expansion.
Reason:
Islam is wholly incompatible with our Constitution and system of governance. They admit that, which is why they want to destroy it and set up Sharia Law. They both can’t peacefully co-exist. Therefore we must choose what we already have over what they plan to force upon us.
The 1st Amendment was never intended to protect Muslims trying to destroy America. We need to make it clear that Islam is not protected under the 1A. Close down all the mosques. DON’T allow Muslims into the US Military. Don’t allow Muslims to own weapons.
Do allow airlines and other public services to refuse service to Muslims. The owner of Delta may have the plane insured but I might be on that plane with my family. I don’t want to be on a plane with an Allahu Ackbar. Nor do I want to be on a bus with one. It’s a needless risk of my own safety with no potential upside. Exposing me to more Islam will never improve my life.