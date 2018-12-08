NY lawmaker wants your social media checked before you can buy a gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Should authorities be able to deny handgun licenses for hateful tweets?
A New York lawmaker is raising the question with a bill that would require police to scrutinize the social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who have published violent or hateful posts.
State Sen. Kevin Parker says he hopes his proposal sparks discussion about how to balance public safety and online privacy. The Brooklyn Democrat noted that mass killers often provide warning signs through their social media posts, as in the case of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, who ranted online that Jews were “children of Satan.”
“It’s a new time. It’s a new technology,” Parker said. “It’s time that we in fact start having that conversation about how we monitor social media in a way that we can create safety for our communities.”
Free-speech watchdogs and even some gun-control advocates have raised concerns about the bill, which would require handgun applicants to turn over login information to allow investigators to look at three years’ worth of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram postings. Google, Yahoo and Bing searches over the previous year also would be checked.
Licenses could be denied if investigators uncover threats of violence or terrorism or the use of racial or ethnic slurs. The process would be the same for five-year re-certifications.
The bill will be among many related to guns waiting for lawmakers when they return to New York’s Capitol in January. While Democrats now control both houses, only a fraction of those measures are expected to make it to floor votes in the coming months.
Still, Parker has already succeeded at one of his goals of creating “fodder for discussion,” including pushback.
At the American Tactical Systems gun range, a short drive from New York’s Capitol, gun owners called the proposal unnecessary and intrusive.
“I don’t think the government should have access to anybody’s history, especially for pistol permits,” Steve Wohlleber, who works at the range. “And the state police have enough to worry about besides checking everyone’s social media.”
Even likely allies raised concerns.
Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence staff attorney David Pucino said while he shared the legislator’s goals, he thought there were better alternatives, such as another bill that would create a court order of protection to bar people considered dangerous from possessing or buying guns.
Civil rights attorney Norman Siegel said he believes bill language directing police to consider “commonly known profane slurs or biased language” is too broad to pass constitutional muster.
“A person could be prejudiced,” Siegel said. “That doesn’t mean he’s not entitled to his Second Amendment right.”
On a practical level, the measure would mean more work for police in New York who already check the criminal and mental health histories of handgun license applicants.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, whose department processes a few hundred applications every year, said “it’s definitely going to bog things down a bit” in a licensing process that already can take from 120 days to a year to complete.
Parker countered that states have the authority to limit hand gun use for public safety and that many employers perform social media checks on job applicants.
“We certainly want to make sure we’re putting weapons in the hands of the right people and keeping them out of the hands of the wrong people,” he said. “Now, if you’re afraid of your personal privacy, don’t apply for a handgun license.”
Anyone willing to bet if you showed him his own search history without telling him whose it was, he would determine that person shouldn’t be allowed to have a gun?
This is just about as stupid a proposal as I’ve seen. Let’s also look at the clubs you belonged to in High School, the type of books you’ve checked out from your library, the companies you’ve worked for and of course we will interview your friends like the FBI does to make sure you are not subversive and dangerous. W-T-F does social media have to do with buying a firearms?
It’s just another democrat trying to point the finger at others, to take the heat off of himself. They stand upon their high position and tell others how smart and how pure that they are. “He that is without sin, cast the first stone.”
Just one more mindless unconstitutional Liberal offer of social control offered in fear to abate the very fear Libs offer to get power OVER, the people that would take the responsibility of American Justice away from our American Judges and Juries and place American justice into the hands of potentially politically prejudiced Psychiatrists who seem to have more power in the courthouse now, than even the judges who bow down to their expertise in mind corruption over the power of moral authority and choice. Perhaps if true justice was dispensed in death penalties that enforced the same death sentence and manner upon the perpetrators themselves in which killers kill people, with Paid to View Cable costs going to the victim’s families, guns would no longer be a problem nor gun violence. You don’t punish the people who just own guns for protection, you punish the violators in such a manner that none would ever consider repeating what they did, lest it come back upon themselves, i.e. equal justice under the law, and keep the criminal excusing psychiatrists out of the equation.
Checking social media is a great idea for evaluating gun ownership … but it should not be done by the government. Consider mandatory gun insurance priced at the risk of harm for particular weapons and ammunition in the hands of a particular person. Let private insurance have access to all statistically relevant background information.
Gun owners should collectively pay for the harm they cause just as vehicle owners pay for harm caused by accidents. Experienced gun owners with reasonable weapons and ammunition will pay very little. Wackos with rapid fire assault style guns should pay quite a bit.
Just another reason not to expose yourself on social media which soon turns into a socialist god’s mediation of your rights to speak or live free.
Politicians should have their social media checked before they are allowed to run for office.
How very odd; NY State Sen. Kevin Parker doesn’t appear to be Chinese…