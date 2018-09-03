NY gubernatorial candidate not lesbian, but queer

ALBANY — Actress Cynthia Nixon has been routinely described as trying to become the state’s first lesbian governor.
But Nixon actually doesn’t self-identify as a lesbian. She considers herself queer, campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said.
Queer — one of the Qs in the LGBTQ movement, along with questioning–encompasses people who don’t necessarily feel they fall under any specific label.
Queer for decades had been used as a derisive term to attack nonheterosexuals. But in recent years, the term has been reclaimed by some — especially younger people — in the LGBTQ community.
Hitt declined to discuss the reasons why Nixon identifies as a queer rather than a lesbian or bisexual.
“It’s personal,” Hitt said.
Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni, with whom she has a child. Nixon also has two kids from a previous relationship with Danny Mozes, a male.
Some in the LGBTQ community use the term queer to highlight fluid gender identities, though Nixon is not one of them. She self-identifies as a woman, Hitt said.
The use of the term “queer” has been controversial in the gay community, though it is gaining broader acceptance.
“The term can represent a kind of freedom and acceptance which allows space for individuality and acknowledges that each person’s sexuality and identity is distinct from every other,” a pro-gay rights group, PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), says on its website.
Longtime gay rights activist Allen Roskoff, who is 68, said hearing people identify as “queer” was initially upsetting given the long history of it being used in a derogatory fashion.
“I thought it was inappropriate,” Roskoff said of the mainstreaming of the word. “But it’s come to be accepted. It really means we should be celebrating our differences from people who are straight. We are not just gay. We have different attributes and we celebrate who we are. It’s really become a positive word.”
Roskoff is the president of the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, headquartered in Chelsea, which is backing Nixon’s candidacy.
Nixon, who has advocated for years for gay rights, has promised to push an LGBTQ agenda if elected, including passage of a law outlawing discrimination against those who are transgender.
Despite her looking to become New York’s first queer and female governor, her Democratic primary foe, Gov. Cuomo — who successfully pushed for the legalization of same-sex marriage and signed an executive order prohibiting insurance companies from covering gay conversation therapy — has won the backing of many gay groups and leaders.
