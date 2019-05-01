Home » News

NY Gov. Cuomo blasts Trump for stoking anti-Semitism and division

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 11:50 am May 1, 2019
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Gov. Cuomo called out President Trump on Tuesday for stoking intolerance, division and anti-Semitism and accused the commander-in-chief of being “afraid of the NRA.”

A day after Trump said the National Rifle Association was “under siege” by Cuomo and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo ripped into the President and dismissed his claim that New York is illegally investigating the embattled gun lobbying organization.

Citing the deadly Synagogue shooting near San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, the governor said the President is responsible for culture of violence and hatred he said has led to more and more mass shootings each year.

Synagogue shooting suspect despised ‘Zionist, Jew-loving’ Trump

“What this President has done, he’s walked around the house, pouring gasoline on the floor, and then says, ‘every American should have a match.’ No. That’s the toxic cocktail, this environment of hate in the nation,” Cuomo told CNN’s “New Day.” “Yes, intolerance, division, anti-Semitism, racism, plus a gun, plus a gun. That’s when people die.”

Ilhan Omar at CAIR speech tells Muslims to ‘raise hell’

Rep. Tlaib’s remarks cross line into anti-Semitism

The bitter back-and-forth began on Monday when Trump accused Cuomo and James of “illegally using the State’s legal apparatus” to “destroy” the NRA.

NY Times pulls anti-Semitic cartoon, cites ‘error in judgment’

Muslim Ilhan Omar continues to assail Jews in Congress

James’s office last week launched an investigation into the lobbying group’s tax-exempt status, issuing subpoenas to the gun rights group as well as to its affiliate entities and related businesses.

Cuomo called Trump’s accusations “garbage.”

“The attorney general is independently elected, and she is elected in this state to enforce the law. The NRA is originally chartered in this state. It’s a not-for-profit organization. So she has jurisdiction and she believes there may have been illegal activity. So she is pursuing that case,” he told CNN. “The president’s accusation that it’s politically motivated is all garbage. We don’t do that in New York state.”

Cuomo added that it is “telling” Trump would suspect his home state is using the “criminal justice apparatus for politics.”

“That’s his thinking,” Cuomo said. “That’s his mindset. It’s not how we operate in the New York state.”

Internal turmoil has boiled over at the NRA in recent days as the group’s president said he would be leaving his position and one of the organization’s top lawyers was suspended.

Last week, CEO Wayne LaPierre said outgoing NRA President Oliver North was trying to oust him by threatening to release “damaging” information about him to the board.

Cuomo noted that Trump, who spoke at the organization’s annual meeting over the weekend, appeared to have been swayed against reforming the nation’s gun laws by the group following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

“The president of the United States, for all his bluster, is afraid of the NRA. It is that simple. We know it’s that simple,” Cuomo told CNN’s “New Day.” “The NRA has been strong political force for many, many years. They’re threatening. They have money. They mobilize people.”

The President “came close to doing the right thing on this issue of guns,” before meeting with top NRA officials.

“What happened? 24 hours later, the NRA showed up. They had a conversation with the president. He did a 180-degree turn,” the governor said.

—-

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:53 pm May 1, 2019 at 12:53 pm

shut your ******* pie whole you fascist piece of…..

Pat Altentaler
Pat
1:07 pm May 1, 2019 at 1:07 pm

It’s the paper of record (NYT) in his State and city that has been posting anti-Semitic cartoons! This Coumo is so stupid, he doesn’t realize that President Trumps son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter has converted to the Jewish faith and the grandchildren are Jewish. But like all good liberal democrats, he’s not one to let the facts or truth stand in the way of a chance to bash the President.

jefz
jefz
1:10 pm May 1, 2019 at 1:10 pm

Cuomo is either insane, stupid or both. The hatred generated in this country initiated when Obama became President and has since accelerated resulting from his poisonous and treasonous rhetoric. Obama created the division and Trump is doing his best to stop the “culture of violence” imposed upon us by the past administration.

Leonidas
Leonidas
1:14 pm May 1, 2019 at 1:14 pm

Cuomo isn’t stupid. He knows he’s lying and he knows the media will cover for him. Lots of people will believe him because they only hear negative news and views about Trump. They just listen to mainstream news if they get any news at all.

ajmanzo
ajmanzo
1:25 pm May 1, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Anthony Manzo
Hey STUPID it is people ? who go around day after day spewing HATE for the president with unfounded and out right lies that fuels and pushes mentally retarded people over the edge. Never in my 91 years have i seen such uncivilized behavior. It began with the Obama administration. the Democratic party has morphed into a Fascist, Socialist, Communist Etc. party. and don’t argue with me Sonny I was alive when it was GREAT. We would not allow a sitting Congress person to call the President of either party a ” mother f#%*r”
Shame on you POOR substitutes for AMERICANS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

