Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

PARIS (AP) — Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get their hands on discounted jars of chocolate and hazelnut spread.
Chaotic scenes were filmed in several supermarkets across the country operated by the Intermarche chain, which offered massive discounts on jars of Nutella.
The promotion, launched on Thursday, reduced the price of more than a million 950-gram jars from 4.70 euros ($5.85) to 1.41 ($1.75).
In one video posted on Twitter, customers are seen shoving each other and shouting as they try to get as many jars as possible. According to Le Parisien newspaper, shoppers started to fight in the northern town of Ostricourt, prompting police to step in.
Intermarche did not immediately answer a message from The Associated Press seeking comments. Ferrero, the company that produces Nutella, decried the incidents and distanced itself from the supermarket chain.
“We want to clarify that the decision for the special offer was taken unilaterally by Intermarche,” the company said in a statement. “We regret the consequences of this operation, which created confusion and disappointment in the consumers’ minds.”
The discount was meant to last until Saturday but stocks ran out very quickly at many supermarkets. Sales went smoothly in some places, however, with no incidents reported in several supermarkets taking part in the promotion.
Uncivilized animals. The product of Western Civilization, where people become low lifes, as they take freedom for granted and they forget to thank God, every day they have that freedom!
In socialist societies, no good deed goes unpunished, especially when people bred for Capitalism get deprived of creative Capitalism for decades of socialist wealth destruction, mind manipulation and manufacturing or produce scarcity, then suddenly go mad when exposed to Capitalist abundance and smart marketing. This rioting is a prelude in France of an American Pelosi and Schumer created Armageddon for Democrats soon to happen here at home, once the economy recovers, the Socialist Price fixing abates, overtaxed economically crippled companies start producing again, abundance returns, and THE PEOPLE begin to understand just what they have been robbed of or cheated out of while under the past 4 decades of Obama/Clinton/media abundance destroying socialist rule.
That looks very tame and civilized compared to Black Friday here in America. Nobody was on the floor getting trampled, and no fistfights. People were laughing.