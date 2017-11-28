Nurse no longer at hospital after tweeting white women should sacrifice sons ‘to the wolves’

An Indiana nurse is out of a job after a racially charged tweet about white women and their sons sparked a firestorm on social media.

Indiana University Health, the state’s largest healthcare system, launched an investigation Saturday over a tweet purportedly written by Taiyesha Baker from a Twitter account named “Night Nurse,” which said white women are raising their boys to become rapists and murderers.

“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son,” the now-deleted tweet read. “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves Bitch.”

IU Health released a statement Saturday saying the employee behind the post would have no contact with patients while the post was being investigated.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” the statement said, a local Fox affiliate reported. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

A spokesman confirmed to Fox that Ms. Baker was a registered nurse at IU Health, but declined to say which specific hospital employed her.

License records reviewed by Fox showed that Ms. Baker was most recently issued a nursing license on Oct. 30.

On Sunday, IU Health released a statement saying the employee was no longer working at IU Health, but declined to describe the circumstances surrounding her departure.

“A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health,” the statement said.

Ms. Baker’s Twitter account has been deleted and Twitter trolls have since repurposed her handle to criticize her.

