Nunes: Trump transition team was under surveillance

Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that members of Donald Trump’s transition team, possibly including Trump himself, were under inadvertent surveillance following November’s presidential election, Politico reports.
Nunes, himself a Trump transition member, held a news conference earlier in which he described the surveillance of Trump aides through what’s called “incidental collection,” something he noted was routine and legal.
Such collection can occur when a person inside the United State communicates with a foreign target of U.S. surveillance. In such cases, the identities of U.S. citizens are supposed to be shielded but can be “unmasked” by intelligence officials under certain circumstances.
Nunes said a “source” had shown him evidence that members of the Trump transition team had been unmasked — and that their identities had been revealed in U.S. intelligence reports.
He suggested this unmasking might have been done for political reasons, saying the evidence he had seen had been widely disseminated across the intelligence community and had “little or no apparent intelligence value.”
He added that he was trying to get more information by Friday from the FBI, CIA and NSA, according to Politico.
Nunes said intelligence reports discussed “high-level people in the Trump transition”, though he would not provide details. He also said he was not in possession of the new evidence, but expressed hope the intelligence agencies would provide it to his panel through official means and that other committee members would be able to review it.
Nunes also said he did not know yet whether the Trump transition officials who were “unmasked” were communicating from Trump Tower. Earlier this month, Trump claimed in a series of Tweets that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of the phones at Trump Tower. Nunes said on Wednesday he had no evidence to back those claims. He made similar comments last week.
Nunes said he briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on the information on Wednesday morning before heading to the White House to brief the president.
His committee is set to hold a public hearing next Tuesday with members of the Obama administration, Politico reported. These include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Trump in January after refusing to defend his first travel ban executive order in court.
One thing good about Trump, he can see all the B.S. coming at him from a million light years away. He was right all along about the surveillance. Obama the communist and his staff need to go to prison. Secondly, Fox News is a disgrace for getting rid of Judge Napolitano! Shame on Fox News! Napolitano told the truth, as three sources from three different intelligence agencies indicated that Obama had Trump and his staff put under surveillance by British Intelligence. Comey the Homey lied to Congress when he told them that there was no surveillance of Trump. Trump made a big mistake keeping this lying lawyer as head of the FBI. The morale of the FBI is low with Comey in the FBI. Get someone to head the FBI who is not a lawyer!
(“.,,,,described the surveillance of Trump aides through what’s called “incidental collection,”……)
The gathering of information through clandestine secrecy….utilizing covert methods unbeknownst to the parties targeted… can be procured by a variety of methods which would fall under the most common layman’s term “wiretapping”. What ever spun terminology the FakeNews brigades, deceptive government officials, and less-than-honest politicians wish to use….to quote and age old phrase: “A rose by any other name is still a rose…”.
You are RIGHT, backpacker! The head of the FBI needs to be a COP–somebody like Sheriff Clarke–NOT a LAWYER/politician! Yes, the FBI Director needs to know the law, but the FBI should NOT be political. When it IS political, BAD THINGS happen, like what Barracula and his holdover minions have been doing to President Trump since the day he was elected, LONG before he ever took the oath of office! And any time you put a lawyer/politician in charge of something like the FBI, this corrupt MESS is the result!
IMO those whole claims of “Inadvertent” are pure unadulterated BUPKISS.. IT WAS PLANNED that way from the get go, and they are scrambling to save their fiefdom, by making it look like they didn’t intend to do this..
AND I also agree Fox news needs to rehire Judge Napolitano immediately, or be willing to pay a Massive *** sum to him for wrongful termination..
People in the Obama administration need to go to prison over this, maybe Obama himself. If we continue to let these subversives ignore the law we will end up with a banana republic or worse. When we finally start cleaning house Hillary needs to be added to the list of those corrupt officials who are wearing strips and breaking rocks.
“Incidental collection”
Hum that sounds like what
my teenage son said when he wrecked the car.
“I did it on accident ”
I call BS on both , I guess it was all
collected ” unwittingly ” as Clapper would testify.
The OBAMA administration wanted to know
who was going to get major appointments
and wanted time to develop plans to destroy the Nominees.
Also Trump if possible.
Woftam, by constantly attacking and compromising President Trump’s nominees for cabinet positions, top intelligence posts, etc., he keeps the whole team off-balance and on the defensive–and too busy defending themselves against spurious attacks to do what they were elected to do, which is to clean up the CORRUPT cesspool of INCOMPETENCE Barracula made of our entire Federal government. THAT sorry state of affairs is Obama’s lousy “legacy”, and he is DETERMINED to preserve it and keep the COMMUCRAT/globalists on track to reduce us to just another impoverished, Third World hellhole in the great “global collective” of their NWO.
Damn skippy teabag. Keeping Trump and his team on the defense means that they will find it harder to even LOCATE let alone remove all the Obama plants…
We have KNOWN for DECADES, yes DECADES, EVERY international phone call is “wiretapped”
It was Obama lowering the security level of that information so it would be widely distributed to give the appearance there was collusion between Trump and Russia, and to give the appearance he had been monitoring it all along
And here is the best part Hillary LOST and her and Obozo were so lost in la la land they did not have a clue, or even see it was coming until it was too late, just like Benghazi, so just like Benghazi had to make up a story so the truth would not be known, Obozo is not some evil genius but an incompetent dolt who sealed his records, not because he had something to hide but because he had nothing and wanted to pretend he did.
His whole presidency was one big fraud and forgery, the boy who would be king complete with fake trophies.
Now he can scurry back to the sewers where he can be king rat!
Okay _jota, good for you. Now the doctors would like for you to take your meds like a good boy.
“Now the doctors would like for you to take your meds like a good boy”
jesstray, you need to cut back on the amount of sewer water you are drinking, it is causing you to confuse your ingesting rat drops as healthcare advise for others.
There were news stories about how Barracula was running around in the final two weeks of his Presidency promoting key minions to positions where they could more easily spy on President Trump and his team, and changing classification rules to ALLOW this wholesale “unmasking” of members of President Trump’s transition team, and spurious “intelligence” reports about President Trump and all his cabinet appointees.
Of course these stories were given scant (meaning virtually NO) coverage by Obola’s propaganda shills in the media, but it was obvious that he worked harder at this SABOTAGE and TREASON in the final two weeks of his Presidency than he EVER did during TWO TERMS in office.
Obama is a TRAITOR who is trying to stage a banana republic-style COUP against our duly elected President, and that is sedition and TREASON. WHEN is that malignant little sociopath going to be held accountable for ANY of his TREASONOUS ATTACKS against this country?
The FAKE NEWS media, Fox included, is circling the wagons again for their puppet masters. Judge Napolitano got the axe for stating the obvious – that intelligence operations share data to avoid domestic laws against eavesdropping on their own citizens.
It is hard to Fight the Democrats and George Soros , who supports Hillary and Obama , This has to be treason , but Congress will do nothing and james Comey is just another puppet ,
“It is hard to Fight the Democrats and George Soros who supports Hillary and Obama”
It is his money, cannot think of a better way for him to spend it than backing losers
If they would charge George Soros with financing domestic terrorism for bankkrolling the Ferguson and Baltimore riots, the BLM riots, the attacks on Trump supporters at his rallies, his inauguration, etc., and bankrolling all the riots, “protests”, pu**y marches, etc. since Trump was elected, they could SEIZE all his assets and put a STOP to him bankrolling all this treasonous BS.
We let this VERMIN into our country and allowed him to become a CITIZEN, and this is the thanks we get? If EVER there was a case of an “undesirable” being granted citizenship, this NAZI financial terrorist is it! Revoke his lousy citizenship and throw his sorry fanny into PRISON for whatever remains of his MISERABLE life.
And impound EVERY DAMN bank account he owns, that way his sons can’t continue his crusade to ruin us..
I dare you to read, understand and comment on this … There is not a person who watches, reads or listens to news more than 15 minutes a day, and has a functioning and retentive brain, that does not know there was confirmation that President Trump’s national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, was forced to resign due to wire tap data while he was in Trump Towers and and that this administration is being attacked by every owned, bribed and blackmailed politician, judge and media by the “shadow government’s paid lobbyists”.
jUST Google & read “64 Ways Obama is Sabotaging Trump” and “Color Revolution” and “Soros Report: North American law center’s organizations 2017/03/ report on U.S. patriot act violations”.
This is a deadly war against President Trump as his administration tries to rip our country out of the Neocon’s [Shadow government-NWO-Bilderberg] evil grips and as WikiLeaks is simultaneously and independently exposing the Deep State Neocons.
Neocons pay 10,000 Euros [$11,000] to each invader into Europe (over 70% young males) with promises of young blondes starving to have their children for Allah … Those same Neocon agents are supporting these ghetto resettlements into USA and fighting the border walls, stripping government power, Obamacare repeal, conservative appointments, restoring the Constitution, cutting taxes, and strengthening USA as an independent country.
“Neocons”
What is your definition of Neocons?
And can you name some and what is your source they are paying “10,000 Euros [$11,000] to each invader into Europe?”
Bill and Hillary get millions of dollars from Soros and all over the world from people that want to change the US and the FBI is looking into Trump. It only took a week to find out Hillary was Clean so says AG Lynch what a Crock of S#!+ the FBI has turned into.
How else were there leaks if they weren’t listening? Next is to find the leakers. Call certain Obama officials to testify and see who takes the 5th or refuses to appear. Let’s see who Comey is covering for.
They will all take the fifth, that way it becomes a shell game to find the leaker.. WHICH IS why i keep saying TRUMP should have cleaned out EVERYONE Obama put into any office, on day one.. THAT WAY none of them would exist do DO THESE leaks..
No one but Trump could have forced this stuff into the open. Amazing man.
Annnnd, once again, despite the hoots and sneers of the Commucrats and their media propaganda shills, President Trump is proven to have been RIGHT. Apologies will be coming when? Of course there will be NONE, and the media will simply ignore that they were wrong. AGAIN.
I sure hope this wakes up a lot of brain-dead Americans to the TRAITOROUS nature of our former Traitor-In-Chief, and just HOW FAR he and his minions are prepared to go to undermine and sabotage President Trump and his efforts to clean up the corrupt MESS Obama and company made of our government.
Obama needs to go DOWN for this. Nixon’s entire administration was brought down, and several of those closest to him did PRISON TIME for less than this. I think Obama should be arrested, left in a holding cell with a bunch of REALLY smelly drunks for about 24 hours, then given a choice: Get your seditious, traitorous A$s OUT of this country, or you’re going to GITMO for domestic spying, sedition and TREASON, and any OTHER charge we can think of to lay on you. On second thought, just send his traitorous fanny to GITMO and be DONE with it. And CUT OFF his Presidential pension and SS protection, while you are at it! We should not have to PAY a lousy traitor for committing TREASON against our duly elected President!
And wholesale FIRING of Barracula’s holdover minions in the intelligence services needs to start YESTERDAY. THEY ARE TRAITORS, and the LAST place they belong is in our country’s intelligence services where they are privy to classified information that they have shown they are not only WILLING, but EAGER to leak to the COMMUCRAT press minions.
[Apologies will be coming when? Of course there will be NONE, and the media will simply ignore that they were wrong. AGAIN.]
Hell will freeze before the press gives Trump an apology..
AS for your idea of putting Obama in a cell for24 hrs with a dozen drunks.. To hell with that. Stick him in a 6 by 6 cell with a two inch slit for air and light, and leave him there for 24 WEEKS, then ask him if he is ready to admit to his treasonous acts.. If not, shut the door and just LEAVE HIM THERE..
This past Obama administration keeps showing everyday, that they are the MOST CORRUPT in all of USA history.
I think that there is enough evidence to hold a super duper bi partisan go up his bung hole with a microscope investigation into Jimmy Comey. He has put up many smoke screens in his efforts to appear the loyal public servant. Investigate, charge him, convict him and LOCK HIM UP. Next to the Hildabeast. Then deport the Kenyan.
The President and the country have wasted enough time with this craptastic “resistance” movement. Time to shut them down and get on with the music.
And by the way, I get an email report EVERY DAY called the 1600 Daily that shows the President’s schedule, who he is meeting with and why, remarks by the President on various issues and a link to a LIVE webcast of Sean Spicer’s daily press briefing? When did we ever see that level of transparency from OBOZO’S administration? That would be NEVER. They preferred to skulk around in the dead of night, on holiday weekends, etc. to accomplish THEIR nefarious deeds out of sight of the public eye.
My point? Anybody who is THAT transparent about what he is doing is certainly NOT skulking around colluding with Russians or whatever OTHER ridiculous accusations the Commucrats and their media propaganda shills are making.
Wow, I must have REALLY ticked off the resident TROLL. It went through and “one-starred” every one of my posts on this story!
I noticed the one stars too, and it wasn’t just you. The troll was very busy with everyone’s comments… I guess that they struck a nerve, and the truth hurt!! LMAO!
And like always they just show up to one star everyone then leave, without trying to uphold their side of an argument. TYPICAL liberal intolerance for any opposing viewpoint..
Oleteabag
Love reading your comments and thoughts
Go Patriots
woftam. AKA waisting of f…ing time and money