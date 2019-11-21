Nunes, Jordan demand Hunter Biden, whistleblower subpoenas

House Republicans moved Wednesday to subpoena the whistleblower and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry for closed-door testimony, according to a letter sent to Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said Democrats have refused to deliver a fair process to President Trump and the Republican minority by not permitting them to call witnesses necessary for the American people to judge the impeachment process.

“The American people see through your sham ‘impeachment inquiry,'” their letter said. “The American people understand how you have affirmatively prevented Republicans from examining serious issues directly relevant to the issues.”

Their letter demands subpoenas for the whistleblower, documents related to Mr. Biden’s son and Burisma and communications from the Democratic National Committee with Ukrainian government officials.

In the three page letter, the GOP lawmakers said Mr. Schiff has refused to allow the whistleblower, who is believed to have worked for Mr. Biden in the past, be subpoenaed to speak with members of Congress, noting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had originally said under the law, the whistleblower would testify.

They also said the Democrats have refused to let them probe 2016 election interference from anti-Trump Ukrainian officials who worked with reporters in an “effort to ‘sabotage’ the Trump campaign.”

Republicans also want to quiz Hunter Biden over his position on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian energy company that paid the vice president’s son about $50,000 a month during the Obama administration.

“Your failure to concur with all of these subpoenas shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” the Republican lawmakers said.

The committee took up the GOP requests Wednesday once the witnesses were done testifying, but Democrats voted them down.

