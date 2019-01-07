Numbers are in: U.S. doing great

The President’s tweet last Friday said it all: GREAT JOBS NUMBERS JUST ANNOUNCED!
This time he was not exaggerating. The report was stellar.
Employers in the US added 312,000 jobs in a hiring bonanza. Though the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 percent that indicated an economy so strong that many felt comfortable to seek other employment.
Wages — which lagged behind until the middle of 2018 — increased as well. Average hourly pay improved 3.2 percent from a year ago. That’s a jump up from average wage growth of 2.7 percent at the end of 2017.
Despite a trade war, a tumultuous Wall Street and the government shutdown, the American economy is running on all cylinders, the American dream alive and well.
Just think, some people want to stop this. What is wrong with making AMERICA grate?