Numbers are in: U.S. doing great

The President’s tweet last Friday said it all: GREAT JOBS NUMBERS JUST ANNOUNCED!

This time he was not exaggerating. The report was stellar.

Employers in the US added 312,000 jobs in a hiring bonanza. Though the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 percent that indicated an economy so strong that many felt comfortable to seek other employment.

Wages — which lagged behind until the middle of 2018 — increased as well. Average hourly pay improved 3.2 percent from a year ago. That’s a jump up from average wage growth of 2.7 percent at the end of 2017.

Despite a trade war, a tumultuous Wall Street and the government shutdown, the American economy is running on all cylinders, the American dream alive and well.

