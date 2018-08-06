NRA mocks David Hogg for employing ‘armed security’ during protest at its headquarters

Guns for me, but not for thee.
The National Rifle Association taunted gun control activist David Hogg and his group’s Saturday protest at its Fairfax, Virginia, headquarters by noting his security.
“Today, @davidhogg111 (with armed security) and a bunch of gun-grabbing activists protested our empty HQ,” the gun-rights organization wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.
Today, @davidhogg111 (with armed security) and a bunch of gun-grabbing activists protested our empty HQ, and there were some interesting people there. Our social team chatted up the crowd and ended the day with ice cream paid for by @Everytown! Stay tuned for video interviews! pic.twitter.com/kIhcWZ28dJ
— NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2018
With the tweet, the NRA also posted a photo of Mr. Hogg getting into a black vehicle protected by gun-wielding security.
Despite being tagged in the tweet, Mr. Hogg did not contest the NRA’s claim or reply directly to it. He also did not spend Sunday away from Twitter.
Remarkably, for a group that, according to Mr. Hogg, wants to kill American schoolchildren and has blood on its hands, there was no bloodshed when some NRA employees mingled with the gun-control protesters.
“Our social team chatted up the crowd and ended the day with ice cream paid for by @Everytown! Stay tuned for video interviews,” the NRA wrote.
Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland high school shooting survivor who supports gun rights, chuckled on Twitter, “When @NRA employees take ice cream from @Everytown to own the libs.”
When @NRA employees take ice cream from @Everytown to own the libs. https://t.co/QcDwOxUmuT
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 5, 2018
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
hogg is a pig!
Just a piglet.
He is a Pig, true! But even more so, he is a ******* & HYPOCRITE!!!
As are ALL liberals!
That picture makes him look like the youth corp of Nazi Germany.
WHERE does this child get the money to have armed guards, black limousines and travel around the country. Too bad he isn’t working to pay for college – or maybe he is. Interesting he uses armed guards for protection but not the children in school. A double standard for sure.
I’m pretty sure he was turned down by every college he applied to. He looks like a Hitler Youth/ Brown Shirt in all of his pictures.
This seriously deranged kid is probably being funded by Soros.
No “probably” about it–Camera Hogg, HIMSELF said he is “working with” moveon.org–a KNOWN front organization funded by Soros. Just another way that EVIL old NAZI SPIDER is attacking our country in his CEASELESS quest to disarm American citizens and render them HELPLESS to resist the FASCIST LOONS he buys and puts into office in our government!
Where does he get his money? Soros, Bloomberg. Pick one.
I think he’ll be like many leftists and become a career politician/activist and never go to college or work a real job!
Bog Brain wants to work for CNN and be “on air talent.” ‘We could really laugh then.
Kind of like Bernie. Never had a real job, now he is an expert on jobs.
Does anyone actually believe that ALL of the $125+ billion that Obama sent – in unmarked cash – on pallets to Iran actually went to the mullahs? Much of that money was stuffed in bank accounts all over the world to fund Marxist activity – and David (the camera-) Hogg falls into that category. What didn’t go to fund Marxist organizations went to corrupt politicians and corrupt officials.
JB. I can certainly see the dimbocracks, trying to run him for some office, somewhere.
His mommy is a Person at CNN so he has tons of money and access to studios, camera crews, news trucks, the works.
More like his mom is a MORON working at CNN!
The Dummocrats have legalized murder through abortions. Maybe the voters should get on the ballot a referendum that all murder should be legal, then we can legally dispose of those who would destroy the U.S. Constitution and destroy the great Citizens of The United States of America.
P.S. Their legalization of Drugs already account for more legal deaths of their own people.
https:/shgop.us
His father is ex-FBI AND he is being sponsored by powerful left wing anti-gun groups with soros money according to reports dating back several months.
The money comes from the same place as the ice cream – Mikey Bloomberg’s Everytown for gun hysteria (or some such) Bloomberg’s anti gun organizations have been funding this punk from the get go.
David Hogg, hypocritic phony who along with his armed guards are being funded by evil George Soros. He is extending his 15 minutes and needs to go away and take Hillary and Barack Hussein with him.
I wonder, how much those guards are being paid, to take a bullet for this moron.
Typical socialist mantra: disarm everybody except their militants in order to impose monopoly of power on once free people.
And the “official” excuse for disarming the citizenry is equally deceptive: since the world is dangerous with plenty of violent psychopaths, we must surrender the means of our self-defense.
Mind you that Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge disarmed Cambodian civilians under the pretext “You don’t need guns – we will protect you”, and then went on to murdering millions defenseless citizens.
Socialism is a cancer on humanity that only individually owned guns of normal people can stop form spreading.
I believe you have Socialism confused with Fascism (also known as Nazism). This little punk is a Nazi.
No, sorry, A_Reader is right: they’re two sides of the same coin. “Nazi” stood for “National Socialist,” which is exactly what this little Hitler Youth wants for America. There is no difference between the two doctrines once you get down to it. Bottom line, they both want to take your liberty and your rights and your wealth by force and intimidation.
The Nazi party was Socialist to its core, so any distinction is academic.
buzzman, FASCISM/NAZISM and SOCIALISM/COMMUNISM are just two sides of the SAME evil coin!
The Libs have fostered the LIE that Fascism/Nazism is a “right-wing” ideology, but that is, as I stated, a LIE. Helloooo–NAZISM = National SOCIALISM!
If it looks like a Nazi, walks like a Nazi, and talks like a Nazi, it probably is a Nazi.
David “Attention W hore” Hogg is a triggered, libtard that seems to be pretty well versed in the tactics employed by the Bolshevik thugs. The fact that he showed up with armed security tells me that he’s a phony, fraudulent charlatan that really doesn’t believe in what he’s preaching but is driven by a psychological need to bask in his extended 15 minutes of fame and nothing more. When I was in Florida last summer we visited my mother in law who happened to live about 20 to 30 minutes from Parkland HS. My son wanted to take a ride over by the school to take a look and I happened to tag along with him. When we arrived by the school we noticed an endless number of banners hanging on the school’s fences all around the perimeter from schools and organizations from near and afar offering condolences. As we drove around the block (believe me its probably one of the biggest high schools I’ve ever seen) we happened to see a small group of 4 to 5 people standing on the sidewalk talking. As we drove by I slowed the car to a practical crawl and noticed that one of those kids was none other than the Attention Ho Hogg himself sporting sunglasses and signing autographs as if he was Bono. That pretty much told me right then and there what this was all about for this clown. He’s done his damndest to paint himself as a “victim” but I really wonder where he was when the shooting went down. CONTINUED…
CONTINUED…Like I said this Parkland is a huge high school and I’m sure he wasn’t anywhere near it or never in any real danger. Also the day we drove by Parkland HS was a Saturday and the school was closed, gated up with a lock and chain by the main entrance with one Sheriff’s Deputy posted there at the main gate and he was seated in his vehicle. He will never live down the fact that he showed up with an armed security detail and no one should ever let him forget it either.
tick,tick,tick, the clock will soon strike defcon 1 and it will be an ugly scene in the heartland of america.
Good old David Foul Mouthed Hogg, a typical liberal hypocrite. Do as I say not as I do, defines liberals like Foul Mouthed Hogg to a tee!
Guns for ME, but not for THEE, backpacker–that is Camera Hogg’s hypocritical stance. TYPICAL lib-toon!
That’s typical of ALL liberals!
The people(?) who support gun banning presume “The Government” will NOT take everything they own if they want to; kill them if they get too old and are “costing society” more than they’re determined to be worth; put up a fight if they think “The Government” is not giving them what they really need to live on — FROM THEIR OWN RETIREMENT PLAN! The Second Article of the Constitution was installed to protect the first, third and fourth. As Reagan said, “The government that has the power to give you (a lot of stuff) has the power to take them away! So, all you snowflakes….keep taking the blue pills and stay in the matrix.
For the life of me I can’t figure out why this little Nazi boy is still getting media coverage. Nobody cares about this twerp or his fake outrage. Please McDonald’s, give this kid his 1st real job and teach him how to become a productive member of society. Obviously his parents were neglectful in that area.
This little piece of excrement could not hold a job McDonalds. He’s a liberal and doesn’t know how to take orders. Just like his parents, they only know how to bark out the orders and take other peoples money.
Simple. He’s getting the coverage and a complete pass from them because they love his message.
Librabob, the fascists at CNN are the ones Keeping him in the lime light, imo cause they are USING him to push their own message.
David Hogg = Weird
Camera Hogg = CREEPY little Nazi Youth wannabe!
Hmm. Doesn’t believe in guns yet he hires guns to protect himself. What I find ironic is that he had nothing to fear from the NRA but I guess it was all for show. Do you think he a paranoid little twerp.
Especially after his fellow commies, Cumo, badgered and heckled banks and insurance companies to stop doing business with the NRA.
I still want to help the poor kid by slapping his lop-sided face back into alignment. Probably adjust his attitude too.
Unilateral victim disarmament thugs like Hogg aren’t anti-gun at all. They’re just anti-gun for everyone else. Remember Ted Kennedy with his sub-machine gun armed security guard? Sarah Brady buying a hunting rifle for her kid? Nelson Rockefeller with his AR-15? Dianne Feinstein with the only CCW in San Francisco when she was Mayor? Leland Yee selling illegal guns for campaign dollars?
They love guns, just as long as they’re the only ones with them. Hypocritical scum.
Excellent post, Eripley!
Poor Piglet, desperately grasping for every bit of attention he can…