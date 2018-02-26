NRA: Companies are cowards for punishing law abiding gun owners for Florida shooting

The National Rifle Association has swung back at companies severing their partnerships with the gun-rights advocacy group under the threat of boycott, accusing them of “political and civil cowardice.”
In a Saturday statement, the NRA said its 5 million members would not be deterred after a string of businesses, including Symantec, MetLife, Hertz, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, TrueCar, and airlines Delta and United announced they no longer will offer discounts for NRA members, as the boycott campaign gained steam after the Valentine’s Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
“The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement,” said the NRA statement.
“Despite that, some corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice,” the statement said.
Calls for an NRA boycott, egged on by activist groups, launched in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and adults.
“The #BoycottNRA movement is working,” tweeted the Women’s March. “It shows, yet again, that activism works. To everyone reading this: Keep calling on corporations to cut their ties with the NRA. Our collective voice will win.”
In response, the NRA accused the companies of trying to “punish our members who are doctors, farmers, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, nurses, shop owners and school teachers that live in every American community.”
“Let it be absolutely clear,” said the NRA. “The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.”
Supporters came to the NRA’s defense by sharing photos of their membership confirmations.
“Just signed up now. Not going to be bullied when it comes to the right of self-defense,” tweeted BizPac chief editor Kyle Becker.
Gun-control advocates on the left have charged NRA officials with having “blood on their hands” following the Parkland shooting, while on the right, critics have pointed to the absence of action by the FBI and by sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
CNN came under fire Friday after student survivor David Hogg called NRA members “child murderers,” and host Alisyn Camerota did nothing to challenge his assertion.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee called the corporations “cowardly,” while conservative actor James Woods said he would rethink his patronage of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Robert Kuykendall, spokesman for the conservative corporate watchdog 2ndVote, accused the companies of “caving to the left’s misinformation campaign rather than addressing actual solutions that would prevent these heinous acts.”
“Over 5 million NRA members and 2ndVote followers will now be looking for better alternatives when it comes to their next car rental,” Mr. Kuykendall said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Boycott these liberal loon companies and their politically correct CEOS. These CEOS and the liberal women Communist George Soros groups can go to you know where. I also heard on Fox News this morning that the football coach at the school, who also provided security, had a concealed weapons permit and that he owns a gun, but he was not allowed to take the gun to school.
It is a system of errors. The coach not allowed to take his weapon onto campus, and first responders, who were cowards, standing behind their vehicles, while inside innocent children are being sprayed with gunfire, and suffering death, or injury. I believe all of these deplorable cowards should be removed from their positions, have all benefits removed from them, and loose the ability to ever own a firearm. They are a black eye to each and every gun carrying individual, and to the positions they held. They all knew, when they took the position, that their lives could at times be in jeopardy. They all took a oath to defend and protect, even at the cost of their own lives. Apparently their lives were much more important than the lives of the children. Shame, Shame on these COWARDS. How is it even possible for ANY individual to stand and listen to the screams, and gunfire, and not respond?. It is pretty obvious that they did not have kids in the school, if they had, perhaps they would have done their duty, and obligation, to the populace and the children who were trapped and under fire by this maniac.
These companies have no idea of who or what the NRA is. For those who care to know, it is the synergistic sum of all of its five million plus members, and their knowledge that the right to keep and bear arms comes from God. If every gun owner in the U.S. understood this, they would all be life members of the NRA, but those gun owners who are not members still support the NRA in one way or another.
The NRA is not a political entity, but it is a political force, and it is one to be reckoned with. In other words, I am the NRA.
[I also heard on Fox News this morning that the football coach at the school, who also provided security, had a concealed weapons permit and that he owns a gun, but he was not allowed to take the gun to school.]
GEE didn’t i say several days ago, HAD THAT COACH HAD A GUN he could have ended things?!!!
SO why have teachers OK’ed to get a CCW POINTLESS.
Having never been a member of NRA (because I am not a hunter), I just signed up along with my wife. I also convinced several friends to sign up as NRA members as well. Everyone who loves their freedom (especially the 2nd Amendment) should sign up with the NRA. With all the squeamish media frightened politicians we have in office, NRA membership is our best protection against the statist progressives.
I currently don’t even OWN a gun, nor have i ever gone hunting, but i’ve been a member of the NRA for almost a decade..
Please publish a complete list of these “regressive” companies so we know where NOT to patronize.
This list was published this morning. It’s at the bottom of the article.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/02/26/nra-companies-parkland-school-shooting/372271002/
It looks about the same as previous lists to me. Does anyone have a bigger one or have companies stopped joining it?
Not sure, but on that thinkprogressive site, they have a list of all the companies, and an X through all those who HAVE joined the boycott the NRA bandwagon.
AND ITS that list i went off, to send a letter/feedback/commentary to each ONE of those companies, letting them know i will never again do business with them, as long as they keep caving into the libtard whiners…
NRA gun owners are responsible about firearms, they didn’t shoot anybody, sick people and terrorists shoot, knife and bomb people. The FBI & Sheriff and their teams dropped the ball and now they run and hide behind gun control.
NRA members practice REAL Gun Control. There are two rules.
1. Don’t point the gun at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
2. Don’t shoot at anything you don’t intend to kill.
Presto! Your gun is under proper control.
I will be boycotting Enterprise and Delta. I hope the NRA membership doubles as a result of the blatant efforts of the progressive left to take over this country. Americans better start fighting for the all out assault on their liberties or they WILL die. I bet today’s young people don’t even know who Patrick Henry was.
I’ve known a dozen people, who already JOINED THEM all cause of this boycott. 8 of them said they’d never have joined otherwise, but HATE THE economic blackmail these leftists are engaged in..
Gun control as pushed by the left is just plain stupid. We cannot stop metric tons of cocaine and opioids from illegally entering the country, to think illegal guns would not be the next cash cow for the cartels is incomprehensible.
If all guns are illegal, then I predict a sharp rise in the number of AK47s in the hands of criminals. We would start to resemble many African nations with child soldiers running the inner city.
These companies need to be boycotted! The NRA is not a rogue entity, they have argued for years that crimes involving a gun should be punished severely. Law abiding citizens are not the problem.
What is going on with the numbers of nut jobs who think shooting a bunch of people is okay. Notice that no one in the media is trying to find out why these horrible crimes are occurring at such an alarming rate. It isn’t the guns, they have always been readily available in America, it’s the nut jobs pulling the trigger that’s the problem. When I was a kid we had many students bring their guns into the school and keep them in their lockers (they didn’t ever shoot anyone, they used them as a tool for hunting).
[to think illegal guns would not be the next cash cow for the cartels is incomprehensible.]
Heck, behind drug and people smuggling, GUNS ARE ONE OF the best earners for crooks..
I agree with the previous comments, please publish all companies that are running scared because of the left. I just started my membership and couldn’t be more proud, myself and my wife and kids have never had a gun but I will not look down or blame anyone who has them or uses them legally to hunt , or protect their family. It’s called freedom of choice or has the left as usually decided what these POOR CITIZENS need?
It makes me wonder how stupid the people are who are running these companies.
I would guess that NRA members are more established and have more money to spend that many of those demanding discrimination against them. Discriminating against law abiding customers with money isn’t likely to end well for some of these businesses.
IMO they are not stupid, just ran by gutless wonders..
Sadly these anti-NRA companies are looking at the profit angle, not the humanitarian aspect. The radical groups are better organized to threaten large companies to boycott the NRA and rather than ignore these stooges of the democratic party, they are willing to risk loss of business from the NRA members and supporters along with being enablers of school shootings. Delta, Symantic, Hertz, Enterprise, United, Met-life all chose to support the fools who offer nothing to stop the continued slaughter of our children in school shootings because even without the NRA and with gun confiscation and many more gun laws on the books, the effort to stop these tragic shootings is going nowhere.
If we as a nation want to stop the carnage in our schools, we will have to get over the notion that guns are the problem. We must change the gun free zones of schools and churches to hard targets. We have to have limited ingress and egress into schools with an alarm system and a metal detector with armed security guards located at the entrance of the school. In the case of many buildings, a fence is needed to direct all incoming traffic through the ingress point. School staff willing to conceal carry could be trained and paid to assume that duty. If we stop giving our tax payer dollars to foreigners, we could come up with a budget to help people with mental heath problems and assist with school adaptation of new security methods. Israeli’s did most of these things 40 years ago and have had zero school shootings. It’s absolutely nuts to think an object can harm a person without human intervention.
And its CAUSE of that “we must change and stop gun free zones” that i am all FOR arming teachers/coaches who WISH TO BE SO armed and pass all the required qualification courses…
It is human nature when a tragedy strikes to blame some one or something for it however, an inanimate object can’t be blame for the evil things that people do. We create cliche’s and stereotypes because something that is true is repeated so often that people become bored with it, but in this case it’s very true. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. This mentally disturb person would have found some other way to kill some one if he had not been able to get a firearm. Because the Communist/Liberals have taken over the education system people no longer learn the lessons of history. We who are old enough to have gotten a real education and not an indoctrination know that prohibiting something will not stop those that are determined to have it. We also know that governments enslave disarmed people but works for the citizens that can defend themselves from it. These companies have probably been infiltrated by the liberal left or cowards that are afraid of their own shadows, either way they will eventually learn the truth.
The NRA has a right to exist, and their duty is to assure the rights provided in the 2nd amendment. They do not, at all, condone the acts of the deranged, and realize that the criminal element should not have ANY weapons. They are built around the idea that as many as possible responsible, law abiding Citizens, have the right to carry, and defend themselves, theirs, and those who cannot defend themselves. IF this is a bad thing, I am certainly one of those bad things. I would step in even at the cost of my own life, to curtail acts of this type, robberies, or any other form of aggression to the innocent and or unprotected and beaten down by these thugs. These Companies have ignorantly boycotted the NRA, so all good, law abiding Citizens, carry or not, should boycott them for their idiocy of blaming the messenger.
And note, the left is fully ok with these businesses NO LONGER working with a class of people, cause they don’t count as one of the leftists special protected groups..
Could you imagine if this was being done to say planned parentless hood??
I am never doing business with these companies, EVER! I don’t care if I have to walk.
NRA Endowment Life Member
What the libtard CEOs of these companies don’t seem to understand is I couldn’t give a rats’s *** about the measly $5 I might save off a car rental. That’s not why I joined the NRA and became a life member years ago. It’s about an organization that will fight to maintain all the freedoms we enjoy under the Constitution of the United States, because without the second amendment all the others would be in constant jeopardy. That is also why I just upgraded my membership to a Patron Life member.