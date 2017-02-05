Now We Know: Those ‘Spontaneous’ Anti-Trump Airport Protests Weren’t Spontaneous At All

There was always something fishy about the outbreak of “spontaneous” protests at airports around the country in the immediate wake of President Trump’s executive order pausing visas and refugees from terror-prone countries.
Not that you’d suspect anything from the way they were covered. Nearly every story published over that weekend stated without equivocation that the protests were an unplanned and visceral reaction to Trump’s executive order. Examples:
“Spontaneous Protests Hit Airports Across America Following Trump’s Executive Order”
“Protest Grows ‘Out of Nowhere’ at Kennedy Airport”
Of course they were planned. George Soros is usually behind at least half of them. And since people have died in these riots, that makes Soros an accomplice. Drag him into court as an accomplice to murder. Premeditated, of course. His goal was to cause as much chaos as possible. Make sure he gets at least 30 years without parole. He’s old. He’ll die in prison.
And no, this was never about freedom of speech. He’s using the riots to silence his opponents by proxy. That’s the opposite of freedom of speech. And since they were never meant to be peaceful protests, they aren’t protected by the 1st Amendment.
Soros is a lawless subversive. Haul him off to prison. And use the IRS to confiscate all his wealth. He’d only use it to coordinate more protests from prison.
Dr.. I have long said that Soros needs to be arrested..
What else is new? Soros has probably been involved since the mobs stopped Trump from speaking in Chicago. Look at Berkley & New York; 12 arrests in total. The police should have arrested both groups in mass.
Along with the MAYOR for telling (Once again) his officers to “Back off and give them space”, AND THE SHERIFF for following such an illegal order.
We need to start making mass arrests using the Felony Rioting statute. The penalties are severe, but a felony conviction would also mean these people would never vote again.
Unfortunately, frankc, one of the MANY acts of sabotage Obama committed on his way out of office was to restore the rights of FELONS to vote. THAT should be fixed!
FYI. In short: (a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses ANY facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but NOT limited to, the mail, telegraph, TELEPHONE (cell phone), radio, or television, with intent—(1) to INCITE a RIOT; or (2) to ORGANIZE, PROMOTE, encourage, participate in, or carry on a RIOT; or (3) to commit ANY ACT of VIOLENCE in furtherance of a riot; or (4) to AID (think $) or ABET ANY person in INCITING or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing ANY ACT of VIOLENCE in furtherance of a riot. This is a felony conviction and means they can’t vote.
Frank, what we need to do is get BACK TO enforcing the damn rules we have existing. THERE are hundreds we have that just don’t get enforced all cause either mayors tell their officers to NOT do so (cause dat would be rassist man), or cause some politician has told the DOJ, Border patrol, INS etc to not enforce it cause Obama wanted it that way etc…
Any time “spontaneous” demonstrators show up with professionally mass-produced signs and begin chanting well-rehearsed multi-line slogans, anyone with half a brain knows that this is about as spontaneous as a performance by the Metropolitan Opera.
I’m sorry … not that I disagree that it was indeed planned. It was.
But where is your EVIDENCE? PROOF?
I read .. but missed where you supplied any proof.
Did I blink and miss it?
* yes I did read the LINKED site, but … it should have a better write up than what they did say. Like QUOTE the source a bit?
You’re right; there should have been more specifics. Actually, the specifics are pretty easy to find with a little Googling. The main group behind the riots is the Alliance for Global Justice, which is funded by Soros. One of the first links I found was at
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/03/look-who-funds-the-group-behind-the-call-to-arms-at-milos-berkeley-event/,
which includes the following interesting paragraph about this Soros-funded group: “The Alliance for Global Justice, based in Tucson, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the Yiannopoulos event.”
JJB, it was in the article where several ‘community organizers’ ADMITTED that they were coordinating this for MONTHS since Trump announced that he would “ON day one” make this law, and were just waiting for him to do so…
Of COURSE they weren’t spontaneous! As soon as President Trump’s travel restriction was announced, George SOROS mobilized his PAID rent-a-rioters–COMPLETE with professionally printed SIGNS proclaiming their opposition.
SOROS is ENRAGED that all the MILLIONS he spent to put his puppet Shrillary in the White House (to continue the work of his PUPPET, Obama) came to NOTHING, and HE is bankrolling all the riots, “protests” and CHAOS we now see all over our country. I think President Trump needs to charge Soros with sedition, terroristic threatening and TREASON, seize his assets as a financer of TERRORISM, and ARREST his wrinkled old behind. If he would do that, I bet you’d be AMAZED how quickly all this anarchy BS would calm down!
The Clinton and Obama finger prints are all over this so called spontaneous riot too. Looks like the same dim witted people the Clintons and Obamas hired to kill our good Libyan ally Muammar Gaddafi, and our US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.
It is about time that the tables are turned to completely destroy and silence the Clintons and Obamas evil spirits now and forever.
Definitely something fishy about the riots. How could they get all those identical anti-Trump signs printed in only an hour after Trump signed to order? The signs look professionally printed, as columba and olteadbag mentioned.
Looks like George Soros and the Progressive Leftists are back at it again.
Two words as to who is behind this: Soros=Satan
Interesting how these “spontaneous” crowds all have printed commercial quality signs.
Trump needs to find a select group of agents he can trust and go after Soros. When the money stops, so will paid protestors.
And once Soros is arrested (or as i prefer, KILLED) then seize all his funds and assets just like they do to drug dealers etc..
Soros Rent-a-Mobs. Everyone knows it, yet the liberal media will not report it.
The American people are beginning to wake up.