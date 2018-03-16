Now Hillary Clinton fractures her wrist after slipping in a palace bathtub during trip to India

The former Secretary of State injured her right hand on Tuesday, after slipping in a bathtub at the palace where she was staying in Jodhpur.

Doctors were called to the Umaid Bhawan Palace and diagnosed the 70-year-old with a sprain, advising her to rest which forced her to cancel plans to visit the Mehrangarh Fort that evening.

But the pain only worsened, and by Wednesday morning she decided to get her hand checked out at Goyal Hospital.

Doctors there administered a CT Scan and an X-ray of Clinton’s wrist, and determined that she had a hairline fracture, the Times of India reports.

