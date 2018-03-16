Now Hillary Clinton fractures her wrist after slipping in a palace bathtub during trip to India

The former Secretary of State injured her right hand on Tuesday, after slipping in a bathtub at the palace where she was staying in Jodhpur.
Doctors were called to the Umaid Bhawan Palace and diagnosed the 70-year-old with a sprain, advising her to rest which forced her to cancel plans to visit the Mehrangarh Fort that evening.
But the pain only worsened, and by Wednesday morning she decided to get her hand checked out at Goyal Hospital.
Doctors there administered a CT Scan and an X-ray of Clinton’s wrist, and determined that she had a hairline fracture, the Times of India reports.
A day or two earlier in her trip to India:
The article should have stated that Hillary Clinton has a “fractured brain”. Thus, she does cannot / does not think!
Hard to tell if Tangle foot Hillary tripped on her foot or her tongue, and she is not even wearing heels. Bill’s been propping her up for years which proves she can’t even walk without hanging on to his coat tails. Whatever made her think she could be President? Someone with low energy cannot get any lower than this. She finally won a contest,,,,,a FALL election on camera. Next time she discovers another bruise and can’t remember where it came from she will blame everyone else but herself like her self-created voting despicables, but this time the camera doesn’t lie. She just can’t go away quietly so keep putting on those traveling pants, we wish you another nice TRIP and we will hopefully again see you in the FALL.
Priceless last sentence, inluminatuo!!!
Hillary Clinton, Please stop bashing the American people who did not vote for you. Donate some of your wealth to the charities of Mother Theresa of Calcutta and move on from the 2016 election.
Too bad that she didn’t hurt her tongue, she might have made a change in what comes out of her mouth!
Unfortunately, what passes for her mind can only produce chaani (pronounced “charney”, meaning BS)….
Too bad she did not fracture her mouth.
It is good she cancelled her plans to visit the Mehrangarh Fort that evening, it saved a lot of Indians from her worthless opinions. Maybe it will cause her to cancel even more of her speeches.
HA, HA, HA…..Slipped on her own menutia. Looks like Karma is alive and going after Hilly. Probably going to blame a “deplorable” for not putting down the little sticky pads in the bottom of the tub.
For all the lies she told to those people, and other people, this is only small payback. It was insulting to watch her video about how people vote.
Hillary, Hillary, Hillary! Drunk agaaaain?