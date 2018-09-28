Not Spartacus: Cory Booker becomes Caligula

Welcome, ladies and rapists, to Washington, D.C. — your nation’s capital — where sterling reputations come to die.
Whether you are a man or a woman, a Democrat or a Republican, a conservative or a liberal, we can all agree that this place has become a sewer of lies, a cesspool of indiscriminate human destruction. All in the name of a blood sport called partisan politics, played by the most dishonest vipers ever found under the earth.
The only bright speck in the whole circus of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings has been the honorable behavior of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, bent over backward to accommodate a woman who came forward with alarming accusations against Judge Kavanaugh.
She was given a full, thorough and respectful hearing to level her serious accusations.
Though her claims are strenuously disputed, entirely uncorroborated and riddled with inconsistencies and shifting versions, the woman deserved to make her case. Mr. Grassley made sure she was able to.
She was not shouted down by protesters. She was not silenced. Nobody called her a murderer.
We have come a long way since Paula Jones was called a liar and trailer-park trash by Bill Clinton’s war dogs after she accused the then-governor of exposing himself to her and sexually harassing her. Those charges were corroborated, and Mrs. Jones was ultimately vindicated.
But James Carville’s disgusting treatment of her could never be erased.
Mr. Grassley does not play those vile games. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about others.
Over the past two weeks, sitting senators have publicly and enthusiastically denounced the single most fundamental tenet of fairness in America: the notion that an accused person is presumed innocent until proved guilty.
Judge Kavanaugh was accused of a very serious crime. Instead of being allowed to rebut the charges and clear his name, the accusations were allowed to sit and fester like a dead body rotting inside an upstairs room of an un-air-conditioned house in the Southern heat.
By the time the authorities arrived, the body was unrecognizable. Judge Kavanaugh had deformed into a monster.
It is little wonder.
As soon as Judge Kavanaugh was nominated, Democrats warned that women would suffer and millions would die if he was elevated to the Supreme Court.
During his confirmation hearings, Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, set the tone of the ridiculous circus, excitedly declaring it his “‘I am Spartacus!’ moment.”
No, sir, Mr. Booker. You are not Spartacus — except in that you will ultimately lose.
You are Caligula.
You wear your silly Roman toga, whipping up this bacchanalia of personal destruction. This orgy of leaks and lies and smears and innuendo. This debauched festival of political grandstanding, self-adulation and senatorial fornication.
Say it now, Mr. Booker: “I am Caligula!”
Then came Judge Kavanaugh. He refused to back down from the bullies. He remained to defend himself, his sterling reputation, his strong wife, his wonderfully decent daughters and his family.
He torched the committee, the entire Senate, the whole confirmation process with a ferocious in-your-face rebuke the likes of which sitting senators rarely endure.
He absolutely filleted them all. The most touching moments of his testimony were about when he was a boy, trying to become a good man. Like his father. Who kept calendars. To remember things. But also to entertain the family with treasured memories.
Democrats on the committee not only tried to destroy a man. They tried to destroy the boy he once was.
When Judge Kavanaugh was finished, Democrats on the committee looked like scalded dogs. Staffers sat in back with stony faces.
They were left with nothing but questions about how much Judge Kavanaugh likes to drink beer, what he wrote in his high school yearbook and flatulence.
Caligula’s quiver was empty. His sword bent.
All that is left now are loud clanging noises as Caligula exits the arena, vanquished.
⦁ Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.
Hardly imagine this bumbler as a Spartacus. Has qualifications better suited for the the pointy shoes with bells attached and funny hat (also complete with tinkling bells to announce his ‘arrival’) of the court’s jester. Wild-eyed and fumbling to put a grammatically correct sentence (and ruse) together in hopes of tricking Kavanaugh into following his lead, Judge Kavanaugh just looked on with bemused amusement at a wildly gesticulating Booger(not a typo) attempting to juggle his own evasively confusing thoughts together into a dialogue that he wished for Kavanaugh to agree with….but Judge Kavanaugh simply and wisely dismissed Booger’s snare just as he did the other nine incompetent sham artists of the left. What they have done to Judge Cavanaugh AND Mrs. Ford is shameless. Regarding the leak of Ford’s initial letter given in Confidentiality to the Democrat leadership,….Feinstein and her imps smugly signed off with dubious (and unconvincing) nods that it wasn’t them and pointed their fingers of blame toward Mrs Ford as their sacrificial scapegoat as they proceeded to throw both her and their failed smear campaign under the bus. What diabolically heartless and evil creatures the left have nominated for their party’s leadership as THEIR representation.
He reminds me of the piece of work we have for a congressman here in Indiana, Andre Carson. Except even though Carson is pure democrat I think he actually has a brain. That makes him and Booker different.
The fools sent what they thought was a Kavanaugh mouse into the Lion infested political arena thinking their “I am Spartacus” Galdiator (More like Glad he Ate Her/him) would prevail and devour what they surprisingly to their dismay turned out to be an American Kavanaugh Leonidas (Lion) himself who devoured them in the same Fashion Moses’s Serpent devoured the Paraoah’s emasculated snakes.
Corey Booker is a clown. He will never be anything more than he is right now in government. He will never be POTUS.
Caligula was known to have molested the wives of several Roman Senators and forced some into prostitution to earn money to protect and finance his inner also corrupt Praetorian guard. Liberally Miss-educated Booker in his “I am Spartacus” moment obviously prefers the role of an abused Roman slave, or a corrupt Emperor to men of real courage and mental and August moral fortitude. When the history books are written, and campaign slogans sung, the sound of “I am Kavanaugh” will replace the un-Spartan life of the booker imagined Spartacus self,,,,,,and the real born and Brett American Horatio at the Bridge who stood alone against the Rome invading hordes of barbarians, the Leonidas of Thermopile who outnumbered a thousand to one held off the Persian conquest of the cradle of earthly Greek inspired American Democracy,,, will now prevail over underhanded puerile Machiavellian pronouncements of Cory Booker and crew. Americans have seen the kind of molested used and abused Ford characters created in the Liberal Libertine world of feasting and bacchanalian morality offered by the secular Liberals, and when now witnessed and comparing them to the character building Spartan upbringing of a hard working sacrificing Kavanaugh who himself has raised young women in character and COURAGE, will turn from the Democrats in November in droves.
Washington has become a sewer of lies, a cesspool of indiscriminate human destruction. All in the name of a blood sport called partisan politics, played by the most dishonest vipers ever found under the earth.
WE as citizens need to rid this country of these self-serving professional politicians!
President Donald Trump is NOT a professional politician and doesn’t know how to act like one. But he has been the best President this country has had in decades. 🙂 🙂 🙂
This whole process is disgusting, the Dems. are showing their real selves as disingenuous creeps acting likes sharks after the prey. After watching this despicable display we have to wonder why any Democrat is considered worthy of political office. in addition the MSM slants the news or fake news to support the negative and untrue narrative against Judge Kavanaugh
If that isn’t enough build a protesting group of anarchists by indirectly monetarily supporting their actions.
Shame on the Dems. for their ruthless pursuit to destroy a fine man and a great potential Supreme Court Judge!
She had no right nor did her story deserve a national stage in which to make a baseless charge of attempted rape with the only evidence contradicting her claim. The accused also has rights.
what really surprised me or maybe not, is the fact that the democrats did not try to get the admitted sex abuser Spartacus to recluse himself from the Ford hearing,
how tacky is it to have a admitted sex criminal sitting in judgement or a victim and the man she has accused of the attack/
Who votes for this piece of scum, Crackheads, Meth Tweekers, and dead people? Can a person with even a modicum of intelligence really vote for this fool? Evidently what we’ve been saying all along is right Libertardism is a mental illness.
More realistic comparison than Spartacus, and Booker deserves the same treatment!
Kory booger needs to just go away, that gay oops guy is a self serving unethical egotistical narcissistic hack, he may think himself Spartacus but kory booger cannot even come up to that level, he might come up to the level of a goat, maybe a ram but he is otherwise a nothing, a nobody, a no nothing good for nothing creature of darkness.
The circus we witnessed yesterday and the ongoing diatribe of “She said he did it, shouldn’t that be enough?”, is so far from the American ideology of innocent, until PROVEN guilty it makes my skin crawl. Not that I do not believe, as has been said, Dr. Ford was assaulted at some point, somewhere, by someone, but where are the FACTS and corroboration of that someone being Brett Kavanaugh? Better yet, where were these allegations when he was thoroughly vetted and confirmed for the second highest court in the land? This in not just about Cory Booker, it is about an entire political party that has acted like spoiled children that will do ANYTHING, sacrifice anyone, because they did not get their way. If I were an American Democrat at this point, I would become at least an Independent immediately, ashamed of the tactics, lack of respect, and sheer defiance of a way of life that made this country what is was and will be further trashed, if the Dems get into power! Get out an vote, to be sure that does not happen!!!!