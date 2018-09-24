Northwest Side priest who burned rainbow banner removed from church effective immediately, ‘must take time away from the parish’

Days after it was revealed that the Rev. Paul Kalchik of Avondale’s Resurrection Catholic Church burned a rainbow banner that once hung in the church, Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, has removed him from his role as head of the North Side church.
“For some weeks now, I have become increasingly concerned about a number of issues at Resurrection Parish,” read a letter, signed by Cupich, to parishioners and staff at the church. “It has become clear to me that Fr. Kalchik must take time away from the parish to receive pastoral support so his needs can be assessed.”
Related Story: Avondale priest on torching of rainbow banner: ‘Love the sinner, hate the sin — that’s as harsh as I get’
Monsignor James Kaczorowski, pastor of Queen of Angels parish, was appointed administrator of Resurrection Parish, effective Friday evening, according to the notice.
“I do not take this step lightly,” Cupich continued. “Rather, I act out of concern for Fr. Kalchik’s welfare and that of the people of Resurrection Parish. I have a responsibility to be supportive of our priests when they have difficulties, but I also have a duty to ensure that those who serve our faithful are fully able to minister to them in the way the Church expects.”
Anne Maselli, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said the move was not connected to Kalchik’s decision to destroy the banner, a move criticized by some in the community who called it an anti-gay hate crime.
“He is taking some time away from the parish,” Maselli said in an email Saturday. “This has been in the works for some time and is not directly due to the flag burning.”
Calls to Kalchik at the church on Saturday were not returned. His answering machine was full, a recorded message said.
The priest, who has said he was a victim of sexual abuse by a Chicago-area priest as a seminarian, has insisted that he does not hate the gay community.
“I’m about as much of a ‘gay basher’ as Mother Teresa of Calcutta,” the 56-year-old said in an interview with the Tribune on Friday. “Love the sinner, hate the sin — that’s as harsh as I get.”
The church, in its bulletin this week, said Kalchik has received many threats.
On Friday, Kalchik said he has had to have police escort him from the church to his home, out of fear he may be attacked. Earlier in the week, he said an intruder tried to break into the church.
Police did confirm that they were dispatched to the 3000 block of North Francisco Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday because of a report of an open door. Officers checked and cleared the area, but no report was filed, police said.
It’s not immediately known whether Cupich’s decision to remove Kalchik is final, or whether Kalchik will be reinstated at the Avondale church. It is also not known what other issues the Archdiocese of Chicago was concerned about, or what role, if any, Kalchik will play in the church.
Ald. Deb Mell, 33rd, was among those demanding the priest be fired earlier this week. On Wednesday, she organized a small protest of the banner’s torching outside the church. Those assembled carried rainbow flags and other signs bearing the message “Hate Has No Home here.”
Another protest was held at the church Saturday afternoon. Members of the Northwest Side Coalition Against Racism and Hate, which organized the demonstration, said the event lasted only an hour, before it was revealed by someone who came out of the church that Kalchik had been removed.
“Having him remain in a leadership position would be an affront to the LGBT community,” said Al Grippe, 40, a member of the group. “It was a clear act of hate, and he was rightfully removed.”
eolumhense@chicagotribune.com
___
(c)2018 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What happen to the 10 commandments, you shall not worship a ldel before me?
I was not aware that GOD changed his laws.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
Heb 13:7-8
8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.
God hasn’t changed. The Law of Moses is still there.
John 5:45
Do not think that I will accuse you to the Father: there is one that accuseth you, even Moses, in whom ye trust.
For the unsaved, the Law of Moses will condemn them. We’re all guilty according to the Law and deserve to die and go to Hell. But the saved are justified before the Lord. Our sins are washed clean in the blood of Jesus.
Don’t ever be ashamed of the blood of Jesus. People don’t like to hear about that. Waaah.
Put into a “Great Karnak” (Johnny Carson) bit,
Card: Gay Pride
Karnak: Name two things that offend God.
The Gay Pride movement has gone so far as to rewrite the Bible to suit their whims. This is of course complete blasphemy.
Revelation 22:18-19
For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
Playing with fire.
Not just that, but since the SCOTUS rulled a # of years ago, that burning the US FLAG is protected speech, Why can’t this pastor do the same with the Rainbow flag??
OR is protected speech in the form of burning the flag, only given to those who hate this nation?
Good point.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, what is that flag doing in the Church? Oh, I forgot the Pope hides child molesters in the Vatican, don’t they Cardinal Cupich?
And some folks wonder why long ago i became agnostic.
Try being a Protestant. We don’t follow that fool of a Pope.
Just because the Pope is evil, that doesn’t make God evil or the Bible wrong. Find a good Bible believing evangelical church. That’s what I did. So much better than hearing some priest make apologies for the Pope and try to explain how it’s our duty to follow him no matter what.
The Pope and the Catholic Church are no longer based on the Bible. If the Catholic Church sickens you, then you ought to love the Bible. Think about it.
And of course as a former Catholic myself, I understand how they don’t actually lead people to follow Christ. In your case they pushed you away. The first thing is salvation. You already know the Gospel. If you believe in Jesus Christ to save you from Hell, then you are saved. Hammer that out first if you haven’t.
Agnostic – prove to me God is real and I’ll believe.
God – believe in Me and I’ll give you the proof.
Jeremiah 33:3
Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.
DrGadget, first let me say that I have never been a fan of this Pope, him being a socialist and all. However, he is not evil, just misguided. And the Catholic church is and always has been based on the bible. Humans who are in positions of power within the church are quilty of terrible sins when they stray and/or cause others to stray from the teachers of Christ. How about this, I won’t pass judgement on your church and you try to not do the same to mine.
Caution: modern Churchmen working.
This brave pastor is paying the cost for following the cross. Christ did not suffer upon the cruel Cross to support the agenda that the Rainbow Flag signifies.
True. Additionally is was not a simple rainbow flag. This particular flag included a large cross on in to depict something along the line that the cross is compatible with homosexuality. It was found recently in a storage area. It was used by a previous “priest” who was gay who was found dead in his rectory with an electric masturbation machine of his design. Possibly he was electrocuted by it. By the way, this priest was forcefully sodomized twice once by a neighbor at age 11 and once by a sodomitic priest at age 19. This priest is as good as can be.
That flag NEVER should have been hanging in the church building. EVER. Homosexuals are to be treated with the respect they deserve as human beings but their actions are depraved and against God. The vast majority of sexual crimes by priests against young people were homosexual priests abusing post pubescent boys (over 90%) so the faithful really do need to hate the sin.
The priest should just kneel down when ever the National Anthem or any flag is promoted.
Because Cupich got confronted with his unconfessed sin — and reacted in the manner of “that mirror tells me I’m uglier than an orc — so I need to break it”!
Things are going really astray when so-called church leaders choose not to uphold scripture and fundamental church tenets, and pandering to the modernist humanists craving.
Plus what happened to HIS free speech?
Here are two more informative articles. Cupich needs to be removed…
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/chicago-vicars-threaten-priest-for-burning-rainbow-flag
https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vortex-search-destroy?mc_cid=9ac20f159f&mc_eid=447294c43e
He’s just one. This is systemic, from the Pope on down.
I can’t find the title “Queen Of Angels” anywhere in the Bible. Likewise Queen of Heaven.
This reminds me of the Market Garden fiasco in WWII where the intel grunt tried to warn the brass about German Panzer units in the landing zone. He was committed to a mental institution to keep him out of the way.
The Brits parachuted into a living Hell.
There is shame to be awarded here but it isn’t for Rev. Paul Kalchik. He gets another crown when he meets The King.
“If you Love Me they will hate you!” Jesus, The Christ.
Max, for support for using the title “Queen of Heaven” I am sure you will recognize that a woman wearing a crown can be evidence of her being a queen. Please review Revelations 12: 1-2, The only woman who fits the description of this crowned queen is Mary the mother of our Lord.
You also don’t see the word “trinity” in the Bible either but all Christians including Protestant Christians believe in the trinity.
Rev. Paul Kalchik of Avondale’s Resurrection Catholic Church should tell the Cardinal who removed him from his post that he was just “sacrificing” the rainbow flag while having his “Kaepernick Moment” and then take a knee and refuse to leave. Worked for Colin Kaepernick who is hailed as some type of hero so it should work for the Rev as well.
Well, in the Beginning, Gen 1:1 was The Father The Word and The Spirit and it is demonstrated throughout the Bible that they are One.
All Three are present at Christ’s baptism. The Father acknowledges “My Son” and The Spirit fills Him.
The Revelation reference is not talking about a singular person. The 12 stars represent Israel (the chosen from among all nations) if I recall correctly.
A crown designates ROYALTY but not Queen-ship.
My mother will be a crowned woman in Heaven. But she is not going to be The Queen. Or even A queen.
Mary is a member of Christ’s Church which is destined to be, according to scripture, The Bride Of Christ. Christ will be crowned King.
There is NO basis for the title Queen of Heaven to be bestowed upon Mary, Blessed as she was among women.
She’s one of us. Another Believer who had to be Redeemed.
Well now your just plain wrong. “Hail Mary, full of grace.” Do you think the Son of Man would have been born to any human who was not pure, Immaculate?