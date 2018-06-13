Northeastern professor asks, ‘Is it really so illogical to hate men?’

A sociology professor at Northeastern University is raising eyebrows with her new op-ed arguing that it’s logical for feminist women to hate men.
Suzanna Walters, director of Northeastern’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program and the editor of the gender studies journal Signs, wrote in her op-ed for The Washington Post last week that in order for men to atone for “all the millennia of woe” they have inflicted upon women, they must stop running for office and resign from power.
“Lean out so we can actually just stand up without being beaten down,” she wrote. “Pledge to vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power. We got this. And please know that your crocodile tears won’t be wiped away by us anymore. We have every right to hate you. You have done us wrong. #BecausePatriarchy. It is long past time to play hard for Team Feminism. And win.”
Ms. Walters admitted that while the blanket condemnation of all men could pose some ethical problems, there are several “universal facts” about the sexes that cannot be ignored.
“Pretty much everywhere in the world, this is true: Women experience sexual violence, and the threat of that violence permeates our choices big and small,” she said. “In addition, male violence is not restricted to intimate-partner attacks or sexual assault but plagues us in the form of terrorism and mass gun violence. Women are underrepresented in higher-wage jobs, local and federal government, business, educational leadership, etc.; wage inequality continues to permeate every economy and almost every industry; women continue to provide far higher rates of unpaid labor in the home (e.g., child care, elder care, care for disabled individuals, housework and food provision); women have less access to education, particularly at the higher levels; women have lower rates of property ownership.”
Ms. Walters said that even in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, there hasn’t been “a mass wave of prosecutions or even serious recognition of wrongdoing” that she feels would be necessary to make things right.
“On the contrary, cries of ‘witch hunt’ and the plotted resurrection of celebrity offenders came quick on the heels of the outcry over endemic sexual harassment and violence,” she wrote. “But we’re not supposed to hate them because . . . #NotAllMen. I love Michelle Obama as much as the next woman, but when they have gone low for all of human history, maybe it’s time for us to go all Thelma and Louise and Foxy Brown on their collective butts.”
Ms. Walters‘ op-ed has been met with backlash on social media, with some going so far as to characterize it as hate speech.
Surprise, surprise. A Gender Studies director thinks we should be able to hate men (in the broad sense). Male students at Northeastern should be nervous.
— Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 9, 2018
This is actual hate speech – have no idea why the @washingtonpost would print this: WaPo Editorial: Why Can't We Hate Men?
— Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) June 11, 2018
Conor Friedersdorf, a staff writer at The Atlantic who also characterized Ms. Walters‘ op-ed as hate speech, wrote an article rejecting her argument as a tenet of modern feminism.
“It is always illogical to hate an entire group of people for behavior perpetrated by a subset of its members and actively opposed or renounced by literally millions of them,” he wrote. “It is every bit as easy, and more just, to assign collective rhetorical blame to groups that deserve it, like ‘murderers’ or ‘rapists’ or ‘domestic abusers’ or ‘sexists.’”
That she considers a woman raising her child as ” working for free” say it all.
Especially when for DECADES< COURTS have long considered raising the kids to be WORTH A LOT, in divorces..
SO ITS NOT "working for free".
Add to that if its a WORKING mother, who takes time off to be with the baby, she can often get a # of months PAID vacation for maternity leave..
In my brief time on Earth, I am responsible for millennia of “woe”, “hate”, “lust”, “global warming”, “abuse”, war, “global cooling”, smog, slavery, acne, “southern ignorance”, smelly gym shorts, dirty towels, “northern arrogance”, the Crusades, complacency, social; intolerance, and empty milk cartons.
All this, just from my sister! (and she hates me too.)
Now that I finished puberty, I am looking forward to adulthood.
(In fairness, “lust” was going pretty good for a while there. Now that I’ve talked to girls, I lost interest. 😉
Women should lose their right to vote…Hillary and Pelosi are prime examples of why women cannot think for themselves.
This diffidently is hate speech. I will bet, (without knowing for sure) she is a lesbian which along with being liberal gives her permission to spew hate with no repercussions to this hate speech. !!
And she is teaching our kids this crap!
moron
ANd what’s the bet the school won’t do a damn thing about her.
So if a biological female thinks she’s a man, is it OK to hate her/him/whatever, too? And this “prof” should be ashamed of herself for taking her “students” money, knowing they will never find a job after spending thousands sitting at her feet…
Well, it’s probably the parents money and they probably believe it.
Which is why sane parents SHOULD STOP SENDING their kids to these indoctrination centers, AND MORE IMPORTANTLY STOP PAYING FOR IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Don’t bet on it. If they don’t get a job at another university, they will get one at the EEOC or one of the states’ version of the same. Failing that, they will be hired as the head of diversity in a corporation’s HR department such as Amazon or Starbucks who will be publicly shamed if they do not have such a position. They are a self perpetuating group that has to detect a major injustice on an almost daily basis in order to justify their career choice and bully the private sector into hiring them. Go to any university and look at the job descriptions posted there and the profile of the candidates they are seeking for government and university jobs in various civil rights related departments. They don’t out and out say it but basically “Applicants must show a history of despising all white heterosexual men and show a longstanding understanding that the USA is irredeemably racist and homophobic” is pretty much described as the perfect candidate. I also doubt there is a major corporation in America that does not now have a Diversity department head and more often than not they even have a position on the board of directors of the company.
While some men do take advantage I truly believe it’s very small percentage. Maybe she should consider moving to a Muslim country, Saudi Arabia, Iran or anywhere else where women are second class citizens! And finally pay attention all parents that are paying for your child’s education in the majority of colleges they are being taught by the likes of this type of professor many of which are damn socialists!
I don’t even know what to say to this. I try not to feel hate for anyone. But to be so self indulgent as to express these feelings and these “facts,” which are grossly twisted, this womyn should be shunned. Her words made me nauseous. I wish she could feel shame but her type are simply too clueless.
And knowing her,, if she DID get shunned, she would cry ‘victimhood’..
I guess this DUMD **** came out of a test tube.
I wonder what her father would say, or maybe in this case the sperm donor.
I certainly wouldn’t want for men to step aside so people like her could simply walk in and take their places. I’d rather have women in office who can just compete for the office (or the job) like anybody else, without special conditions set up to help them.
She has every right to express her opinion, even if they did come from a brain-dead regurgitator of falsehoods. That’s called freedom of speech. Guaranteed by that little thing called the Constitution. Written by white men.
Does this mean women need to pay restitution to men for all the millennia men have supported women? Do women have to make restitution for the thousands of men who have died to keep them free? Do women have to stop using the thousands of items invented by men or can we just scream “cultural appropriation” at them for daring to enjoy the luxuries invented and manufactured by men? Are women going to take over the police and fire departments (even though many don’t seem to be able to meet the basic physical requirements)? Or can we call it a wash?
And as far as I can see, the more women gain power, the more screwed up the world gets. And the less free and safe. Especially for women.
Some days it is completely embarrassing g to have that Y chromosome.
[Does this mean women need to pay restitution to men for all the millennia men have supported women?]
No, in her eyes, WOMEN owe nothing to men.
[Do women have to make restitution for the thousands of men who have died to keep them free?]
Again, no. MEN were doing just what they were REQUIRED TO do.. Gotta protect da wimin..
[Do women have to stop using the thousands of items invented by men or can we just scream “cultural appropriation” at them for daring to enjoy the luxuries invented and manufactured by men?]
Again no. In fact that would NEVER be seen as cultural appropriation. Just like all that stuff blacks us, that whites made, is never seen as cultural appropriation.
[Are women going to take over the police and fire departments (even though many don’t seem to be able to meet the basic physical requirements)? Or can we call it a wash?]
ITS a wash!
And quit the military. I can’t wait to see a battalion of women led by this punk professor go up against a squadron of ISIS.
Let us, for the moment, assume “Professor” Walters is serious, and not satirical. If she is, then she just became the face of sheer and utter radical feminist derangement. Her propositions are so preposterous, so ridiculous in their denial of biological and evolutionary aspects of gender, so deluded by her fantastical notion that sociological realities can be dismissed by nothing more than ideological posturing, schizophrenic in her perception and interpretation of what constitutes a society, that her remarks must be regarded as representative of deep and dangerous disturbance of her mental health and, if not already done, brings into question her fitness for ruling rooms of young, impressionable, ignorant, and so easily indoctrinated young people, not only girls, but most distressingly, the increasing number of boys targeted by such as Walters in the effort to emasculate and feminize them into some sort of androgynous, ambiguous, guilt-ridden, and confused nobodies. If I had any say in this, Walters would be required to undergo a thorough psychological evaluation and probably, for the health of all concerned, including our society as a whole, permanently removed from any classroom, faculty, and any place where she could interact with anybody not identifiable and certifiable as a Lefty Loony.
She sounds like my friend’s Mom. (The one no one likes.)
I’m a Northeastern University graduate. Forget my donations in the future. I don’t support folks who have generalized as badly as this “professor” has done and who have declared war on half the human race based upon their unrealistic biases. And they say that conservatives stereotype. Amazing tolerance based upon sex, isn’t it.
I love how people never blame women for anything. What about Mrs Ghengis Kahn? Don’t think that she ever said anything to Mr Kahn about taking out some group that she didn’t like? How about Mrs Mao? Isn’t she partly to blame for Mao murdering millions of innocent people without telling him not to? Maybe if she had, the atrocities might not have happened. For example, Eleanor Roosevelt made a lot of decisions for FDR towards the end of his life in office. This supposed “teacher” is full of it. She has so much hate and jealousy that she can’t think or see straight. She is too intolerant to continue being a teacher.
Is she? bitter because she can’t get a man or find a truly deaf & BLIND date??? MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Some guy 20,000 years ago gave her that face and now all men are to blame.
Lesbians and d y k es are haters. They hate normal people and we despise them ! Get them out of your schools ! Save your children from these sexual deviates !
There are no words………………………………………..cuz, she ain’t playing with a full deck. Walters must be a very unhappy camper who is afraid she may need to compete in the real world some day.
Many fail to see. God has denied angels having a female counterpart. As seen in the 6th chapter of Genesis (just before the flood) angels revealed that they had been created with the ability to copulate.
But, since God was forced to call off all blessings in that area because of the jack_ss progressive thinking of Satan? Some angels in their frustration resorted to taking human females to themselves to have sex with.
Long story short.. what was bred from that pairing was the reason for the flood of Noah. It was needed to wipe them out.
Angels who love God have been given the grace not to be driven by desires for sex. But, demons? No such luck. They are driven by their lusts, and as a result, hate what they can not have and are being denied = women.
They are jealous of any man and woman who find true love. They hate it. They can not replicate it amongst themselves though they try. That is why homosexuality is such a cheap substitute for the real thing! Demons and their disciples hate real women. and real men.. Ever wonder where the progressives get their inspiration from for their notions regarding sexes? Demons go into a jealous rage whenever a man and woman find true love. For, their homosexuality can not counterfeit it.
Is it any wonder why American men are looking overseas for foreign wives or have just sworn off marriage altogether?