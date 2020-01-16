North American trade vote in Senate hands Trump second huge victory this week

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement sailed through the U.S. Senate on Thursday, giving President Trump his second major trade win in as many days.

The biggest trade deal of all time, the pact encompasses more than $1.3 trillion of commerce. While winning enough votes to pass in the Republican-led Senate was anticlimactic after months of modifications by the Democratically-controlled House, it delivers on Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to overhaul the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement that he called a “disaster.”

A day earlier, the president and a Chinese official signed an initial trade accord between their countries, cooling tensions in a nearly two-year trade war.

“Adding together USMCA and the China deal, that’s over $2 trillion of trade,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That’s an enormous number.”

This is an excerpt from Fox Business Channel.

