‘Non-white’ student admits to racist graffiti in Mo. high school bathroom

Missouri school officials said a non-white student confessed this week to scrawling a racist message on a girls’ bathroom mirror, causing unrest at a St. Louis-area high school.
The controversial phrase, “White Lives Matter,” followed by the N-word was discovered on a girls’ bathroom mirror at Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield on Nov. 15.
It’s interesting that the writer of this article finds “White Lives Matter” a controversial phrase. – GOPUSA Editor’s Note
In a statement Tuesday, Parkway School District Superintendent Keith Marty said that while the student who eventually confessed to the graffiti is “not white,” the negative impact his or her actions have had on the community remains.
“The behavior was wrong and the student will be held accountable for this serious act according to our student discipline policy,” Mr. Marty said in the statement, adding that “it is important to understand why this happened and why we are often quick to assume who is responsible,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In an email to the “PCH Community,” the school’s principal, Timothy McCarthy, said the racist graffiti caused “significant harm” and provoked “feelings of hurt and distrust” among students.
“The use of the N-word, in the context of the message on the bathroom mirror, provoked feelings of hate, not love,” he said, a local CW affiliate reported. “As I stated last week, actions and speech which degrade an individual’s human dignity have no place in school; they have no place at Central High.
“As we move forward, our efforts will be focused on repairing the harm we have experienced while deepening our sense of community,” he said. “Understanding, respect and love will continue to be our guideposts. These are the values inherent in any successful and healthy school community; I believe these are the values we share within the PCH community.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I find it funny that the “non-white” perpetrator is not named. Had it been a white person, who wrote this message on the mirror, that person would have been named, there would have been a police investigation and that white person would have been suspended. The black person who did this will not be suspended by the politically correct administration. Also, like the GOP Staff stated, minus the “N” word of course, what is so controversial about the phrase “white lives matter”?
Underage kids should never be named for minor crimes like this. You can bet, however that every kid in the school knows.
So what? This is the rule rather than the exception. The left is morally, spiritually, emotionally and mentally bankrupt. They must invent crimes against themselves to push their sick agenda, because they rarely ever actually occur.
Obviously the one who wrote the words on the mirror wanted to make everyone think that a “right wing, white extremist” wrote it out of “N word” hatred, therefore touching off a riot with store front, window breaking so that they can do their Christmas Shopping early…All lives matter…
What pigmentation is “non-white.” Can’t seem to find it in the Crayola box. Should I look under green, blue, purple, gray, what? I’m so terribly confused …
No, they are red, all are red.
What is this non white bs? They are so protective of minorities they can’t even devulge the culprets race? If the person had turned out to be white we would know every detail down to what they had for breakfast.
I took the “non white” comment as throwing all other races under the bus while trying to protect the actual culprit. Maybe they should be offend form the lack of honesty in reporting.
What’s most infuriating about it is the blatant hypocrisy, the glaring double standard, and the domination of political correctness over society’s responses to such incidents, especially within our education and political institutions. There’s no denying that, in this, the Lefties are winning. Fairness, objectivity, allowing for gathering and assessment of facts, presumption of innocence, are all swept away by irrational and hysteria-ridden Leftist narratives that have sublimated and eclipsed even moderate positions on such things. When we allow such extremist, knee-jerk responses to dictate what we think and how we behave, the very survival of personal, as well as societal, equanimity and freedom is profoundly threatened.
There is NO question in my mind that the culprit in this case was BLACK ! What she did was disgusting, and caused even MORE problems between the races for no reason. They should have identified this person, so that everybody would know just what kind of ignorant fool this person actually is !
Over a decade ago, another traditional black country church burned. Lightning and wiring were eliminated from the causes. Arson was identified as the cause. With “N” words and hate slogans painted across trees and windows the search was on for a white hate filled arsonist. After more than a year of investigation by the FBI there was no one identified. A local sheriff’s detective thought he was look at the unsolved case again. Within less than one week, he solved it. The arsonist was a black resident who did not like the music and church.
The author of the article states, “The controversial phrase, “White Lives Matter,” but I see nothing controversial about that phrase!
Black Lives Matter is a racist organization which believes that other lives do not matter. There will be no peace in America while the black leadership promotes Apartheid and black supremacy.
The number of idiots is unlimited. As if there is nothing else to talk about. Why is Hillary not in prison yet? Why is Mueller not fired yet? Why is the rabble in Chicago, wearing illegal weapons, still at large?
Approbation lust from ones peers… immaturity… and boredom… causes so many problems for stupid youth. Most of them at this point in life are stupid by nature. Liberal colleges exploit this tendency with what they brainwash (teach) them with.
“Non-White”, is that like a dog whistle the media now uses when referring to a black person who was caught committing a crime? EXAMPLE; It was indeed unfortunate and embarrassing when those three non-white UCLA basketball players were caught committing theft while visiting in China.
“…the negative impact his or her actions have had on the community remains.” Apparently they don’t even know whether the culprit was male or female. Is that a transgender bathroom? No. they said it was the girl’s room. Maybe it was a gender disoriented person. Still… either a non-white girl did it or a non-white boy did it. Where was the bathroom monitor anyway?
This is invariably the case. These losers are in training to join the national race hustlers industry.