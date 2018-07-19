Non-citizens register to vote in San Francisco school elections

San Francisco began registering non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants, to register to vote Monday in the November election for the city school board, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.
The move follows passage of a 2016 ballot measure by San Francisco voters opening school elections to non-citizens who are over the age of 18, city residents and have children under age 19, reported the publication.
“This is no-brainer legislation,” Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco supervisor, told the Chronicle. “Why would we not want our parents invested in the education of their children?”
“We want to give immigrants the right to vote,” Norman Yee, also a county supervisor, told KGO.
But Harmeet Dhillon, who serves on the Republican National Committee, told the station she disagrees with those assessments.
“The reason I voted against it is that I think the right to vote is something that goes along with citizenship and should be,” Dhillon told KGO.
San Francisco became the first city in California to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections following passage of Measure N with 54 percent of the vote after two previous failed tries, reported KTVU.
There are concerns that the non-citizen voter registration rolls, which will be open, could be used to target people who entered the U.S. illegally, reported The San Francisco Examiner.
“Our immigrants, are they vulnerable? Absolutely,” Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer told the publication. “But in San Francisco we stand strong together.”
President Donald Trump and California leaders have clashed repeatedly since the 2016 election over immigration enforcement, sanctuary cities and voter fraud allegations.
Community organizations, such as the Mission Economic Development Agency, plan to meet with non-citizens to inform them of the possible risks, the Examiner reported.
Chicago, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and some Maryland cities also allow non-citizen residents to vote in school board elections, reported KPIX.
The San Francisco measure allowing non-citizen voting expires in 2022 unless renewed by the board of supervisors, according to the Examiner.
The deadline to register to vote in San Francisco is Oct. 22 for the Nov. 6 election, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.
Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco supervisor, told the Chronicle. “Why would we not want our parents invested in the education of their children?” Answer: Because they are not citizens and don’t really have a long term interest. Sure am glad I don’t live in CA. As your state gets worse with many things, you continue to do the stupidest things. Just remember: “Stupid is as Stupid does.” Welcome to CA!!!!!
Isnt it amazing? in San Francisco, Democrat’s Heaven, non citizens are allowed to vote!! Federal Law states only registered US citizens can vote in Federal elections. If election officials did their job and refused letting illegals and non citizens vote, the Demonrats would would cry ” voter suppression”!! What hypocrisy!!
Voting, at any level, is a privilege that should be reserved for citizens. “No-brainer legislation” indeed! Par for the course for San Francisco.
Why do these illegals have to come here? Why don’t they go to another country? The illegals know another country would not allow them in. Soros and the NWO must be putting out a lot of money for all of this!
This is just illegal. Why can’t our government step in. They do on all the rest of our lives. This is a citizens right, not an illegal immigrants! The government should arrest all involved in this travesty.
When will communist Kalifornia fall into the sea along the coastal areas where all of the liberals live. That will create a cleansing of liberalism!
San Francisco, what a shame. Socialism Ha Communism eventually turns Cities and Countries int shambles. Services cut, churches closed, transportation prehistoric, fear by the people and San Francisco is doing everything to achieve these conditions. I don’t blame leaders in this case as the people are so high that are doing it to themselves. If they would just look across the Bay at Oakland, for years it has been a state of Socialism they created for over 70 years. Wake up Democrats Ha who live in America. (if you are a citizen. Used to be my favorite City at one time. Still a great city it is the people stupid.
We need to pull all Federal money out of Krayzonia, this is my tax dollars. I say no!
If this is left alone it will hurt all of us in AMERICA, not just San Francisco.
No-brainer is an apt description of the Califoreigner political hacks that are instituting this idiotic travesty of voting rights. The only good that could come of this unconstitutional perversion is the fact that to vote the illegal aliens will have to register. Lets see if we can get those records for ICE and let them start a new, improved ‘Operation W*****k’ (censor does not like correct term – first word ‘Wet’) as instituted in the ’50’s by the Eisenhower administration. Sweep them up and throw them out. Would remove thousands & thousands of snouts from the public trough.
Non sense…the illegal aliens vote in state wide elections…they are registered democrat when they are signed up for the food stamps…California state government insists…It wouldn’t surprise me if other states do it also, they just aren’t as blatant about it.
This is the only way Democrats can get voters. The Democrat party has moved left and is approaching Socialism->Communism.
Well, now there are two LAWs broken, Illegal occupation of the USA and voter fraud. Let ICE remove them or the Military , I don’t care.
San Francisco “used” to be a vacation destination for me until about 10 years ago when liberal democrat thinking started turning it into a cesspool. It has continued it’s slide into becoming a third world city . When the Mayor takes a tour of the city and says” there’s more human feces on the streets than I’ve ever seen before” and is willing to accept that fact as inevitable, you know all hope is lost. What’s the difference if you give “illegals” the right to vote in local elections? It’s not like that’s going to make it any worse than it already is. As far as I’m concerned, California can slip into the ocean after the next big earthquake. But hopefully not until I can retire and get the hell out of here.