No voter fraud? More than 6,000 voted with out of state ID in New Hampshire

More than 6,500 people registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 using out-of-state driver’s licenses, and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle.
Conservatives say the state’s same-day registration is an invitation for fraud because of loose proof-of-residence rules.
New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the numbers Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.
Since Election Day, Republicans have charged that a significant number of nonresident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting a close race to their party.
“Having worked before on a campaign in New Hampshire, I can tell you that this issue of busing voters into New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics. It’s very real. It’s very serious. This morning, on this show, is not the venue for me to lay out all the evidence,” White House policy adviser Stephen Miller told ABC News in February.
Though Mr. Jasper’s findings don’t prove those accusations, they do corroborate them. The numbers read this way:
⦁ 6,540 people registered and voted on Nov. 8, based on presenting out-of-state licenses.
⦁ As of Aug. 30, about 15 percent (1,014 of the voters) had been issued New Hampshire driver’s licenses.
⦁ Οf the remaining 5,526, barely more than 200 (3.3 percent) had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire law gives drivers 60 days upon establishing residence to obtain a state license.
But more than 80 percent of voters who registered on Nov. 8 using out-of-state driver’s licenses, or 5,313 of them, neither had a state license nor registered a motor vehicle almost 10 months later.
Double voting is illegal, and 196 people are being investigated for casting ballots in New Hampshire and in other states.
In the presidential race, Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Republican Donald Trump in New Hampshire by 2,736 votes. In an even tighter race, for the Granite State’s U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger Maggie Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by 1,017 votes.
Logan Churchwell, spokesman for Public Interest Legal Foundation, which investigates voter fraud, said Mr. Jasper’s numbers bolster his group’s findings that many people vote in New Hampshire without proof of residence.
“We’ve known for months that more voters cast ballots without any proof of actually living in New Hampshire than the differentials for either federal contest there in 2016,” he said. “Now it looks like they were back in Boston in time to watch the election returns that evening. The left-wing groups suing to block new proof-of-residence laws for same-day voter registration are really proving what drives them to the courthouse.”
Project Veritas, a conservative investigative unit, took hidden cameras to New Hampshire for the 2016 February primary.
Poll workers told Veritas operatives that they did not need to live in the state to vote, that they could use a Massachusetts driver’s license and that they could fill out a form if they had no ID.
“If you’re here today, you can vote and be gone,” one poll official unwittingly told Veritas.
A spokesman for Mr. Jasper said the speaker was presenting raw data and did not know which states issued the 6,540 licenses and acknowledged that the numbers could include some college students.
In February, while meeting with senators at the White House, Mr. Trump said he lost New Hampshire because thousands of Massachusetts residents crossed state lines to vote. He also said Ms. Ayotte lost for the same reason: illegal voting.
The liberal media dismissed his accusations. The Boston Globe called them “groundless.”
The president has appointed a special commission to investigate voter integrity, led by Vice President Mike Pence.
By coincidence, New Hampshire will host the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity’s first meeting outside Washington on Tuesday. Vice Chairman Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, will preside.
Democrats oppose the panel and have called for its demise.
At least two scientific surveys show that a larger number of noncitizens register and vote illegally in U.S. elections. One poll found that a large majority vote Democrat.
Mr. Jasper said in a statement that he requested the driver’s license and motor vehicle information “to benefit the legislature in its assessment of the effectiveness of our current election laws as well as future legislation that could improve our voter registration and verification processes.”
The two state departments, State and Safety, provided the data to Mr. Jasper on Wednesday in a joint letter.
Secretary of State William M. Gardner, a Democrat, signed the letter. Also signing was John Barthelmes, the Republican appointed commissioner for the Department of Safety.
The two agencies explained the 5,313 number (neither a driver’s license nor a registered motor vehicle many months later) with several possible reasons.
“It is likely that some unknown number of these individuals moved out of New Hampshire, it is possible that a few may have never driven in New Hampshire or have ceased driving, however, it is expected that an unknown number of the remainder continue to live and drive in New Hampshire. If they have established their residence in New Hampshire, they may have failed to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.”
Nowhere in the letter do the departments suggest that out-of-state people voted illegally.
The letter contains another interesting fact: There were 6,033 people who signed domicile affidavits in order to register to vote. The secretary of state sent letters to all of them, and the U.S. Postal Service returned 458 of them as not delivered to the address on the registration forms.
Come on , There is NO illegal voting or voter fraud in the USA. A Progressive Socialist Democrat told me so.
For real ,When will Congress address this issue by passing voter registration laws and voter Id nationally
This should be an FBI matter as it is an interstate act. This is what I sent to Jeff Sessions(see DOJ URL below):
Reason for message: Voter Fraud
As a citizen of the United States, I request that the Department of Justice send FBI agents into the State of New Hampshire to investigate reported vote fraud by more than 5,000 unqualified voters. The ramifications of such fraud are staggering! If such fraud occurred, the United States Senate should have another Republican from New Hampshire. The effect on the Electoral College vote also amounts to 15 more votes for Trump. Such illegal actions should be met with stiff penalties including losing voting privileges for life. This is an act of pure violence to the Constitution, to Civil Society, and to my right to an honest election. This is not just smoke. It is fire and we need to determine how far it has spread and extinguish it with lawful prejudice.
Submit your thoughts at:
https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
The Congress is gutless. When Bush II had the House and Senate, this should have been taken care of. This just shows you, that the RINOS in Congress only care about themselves and not the American Citizen. Why don’t the RINOS in Congress send all of us invitations to their wedding to the DemoRATS in Congress. On the invitation it can read: “The Communist Parties of Congress cordially invite you to our wedding, since we are all in bed with each other”.
There has been massive voter fraud because no voter fraud criminal gets any significant punishment.
Kind of like the catch and release border jumpers of the past that kept jumping the border repeatedly.
Democrats will NEVER accept the TRUTH which is that Hitlery only won the popular vote because of MASSIVE voter fraud. Places like Detroit and Chicago have used illegal votes to keep Dems in power for as long as the Party has been around. If the Democrats are HONEST something they can NEVER be accused of being they would admit to voter FRAUD which keeps them in power. The MORON MEDIA does and will continue to LIE for Democrats till those Democrats stab them in the back and shut down those Media outlets.
Voting is at once a privilege and a duty, neither aspect to be taken lightly. In my wallet are two fading and crumbling cards. One is my Selective Service (Draft) card from 1964, the other is my Voter Registration Card dated 01/26/80. The League of Women Voters had a registration drive at a local mall, I filled out the paper work and a week or so later I received my card. To this day the workers at the polling place know me and I know them. The idea of motor-voter and same day registration never sat well with me and this is only the tip of a vast iceberg to rig elections, who needs the Russians, we have the politicians?!
On a grand scale…. What is happening is like a learned behavior of children. It is like when parents leave an older child to watch over his younger sibling rather than hiring a baby sitter. The older child if he is so inclined, manipulates and controls the younger one. Unless the parents return, the older would make life for the younger one tyrannized by control and deception. Its been going on for so long in our government we have learned to accept it as normal. Now Daddy is home and the older child is protesting and trying to manipulate and lie to avoid punishment. Hello Daddy Donald! Good to have you home! Let those kids scream and fuss… Get them in line!