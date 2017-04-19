No-spin zone no more? Is O’Reilly out at Fox?

UPDATE: Fox News has now confirmed that O’Reilly is out.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

– Statement from 21st Century Fox Starting Monday, Fox will air Tucker Carlson’s show an hour earlier, in O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. ET slot, and move the popular ensemble show “The Five” from 5 to 9 p.m. On May 1, “Five” member Eric Bolling will debut a one-hour program at 5 p.m., and Martha MacCallum will make her “First 100 Days” show permanent at 7 p.m. – Fox News Entertainment

Fox News could cut ties with star host Bill O’Reilly within the next several days, according to a published report.

The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” has been at the center of a sexual harassment scandal following reports of previously undisclosed settlements paid to women who had worked on or appeared on his show.

The Wall Street Journal, citing “people close to the situation,” is reporting that a final decision on whether O’Reilly stays or goes could come in days.

While Fox News initially stood by O’Reilly, the pressure has been building since The New York Times reported April 1 that $13 million in settlements was paid to five women, prompting advertisers to abandon the show, though his ratings remained strong. O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing, saying he agreed to the settlements to “put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”

O’Reilly has been off the air for a week, since he announced he was going on vacation. He had been expected to return to the air next week.

The O’Reilly matter follows the departure last year of Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes amid accusations of sexual harassment. Ailes has also denied the accusations.

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 2.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 2.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings