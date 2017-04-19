No-spin zone no more? Is O’Reilly out at Fox?

UPDATE: Fox News has now confirmed that O’Reilly is out.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”
– Statement from 21st Century Fox
Starting Monday, Fox will air Tucker Carlson’s show an hour earlier, in O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. ET slot, and move the popular ensemble show “The Five” from 5 to 9 p.m. On May 1, “Five” member Eric Bolling will debut a one-hour program at 5 p.m., and Martha MacCallum will make her “First 100 Days” show permanent at 7 p.m. – Fox News Entertainment
Fox News could cut ties with star host Bill O’Reilly within the next several days, according to a published report.
The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” has been at the center of a sexual harassment scandal following reports of previously undisclosed settlements paid to women who had worked on or appeared on his show.
The Wall Street Journal, citing “people close to the situation,” is reporting that a final decision on whether O’Reilly stays or goes could come in days.
While Fox News initially stood by O’Reilly, the pressure has been building since The New York Times reported April 1 that $13 million in settlements was paid to five women, prompting advertisers to abandon the show, though his ratings remained strong. O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing, saying he agreed to the settlements to “put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”
O’Reilly has been off the air for a week, since he announced he was going on vacation. He had been expected to return to the air next week.
The O’Reilly matter follows the departure last year of Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes amid accusations of sexual harassment. Ailes has also denied the accusations.
Allegations. “Where’s the beef?” With apologies to an old Wendy’s ad. Seems no one wants to stand up for the “innocent until proven guilty” rights we are supposed to have. O’Reilly can rub a lot of people the wrong way, and I find he comes across a bit pompous at times, but I like his books and I appreciate his approach to trying to get past the spin. Real journalism, like they must not teach anymore.
Soros has been determined to destroy the Murdocks and FoxNews/SkyNews for many years. It isn’t difficult to find publicity hounds/gold diggers to smear a man’s reputation. The courts are stacked with leftist judges and lawyers so most people just pay the extortion.
Of course Soros is immune to any sexual innuendo as he is so God-Awful ugly as to repel any human female from 50 yards away. Hmmmm… Maybe we could find a male Chimp that was molested by Ole’ Butt-Ugly to do a show and tell.
Fox has not confirmed this yet but I hope they do. I quit watching this blowhard years ago.
Allegations of sexual assault have become the new political weapon rather they’re true or not. They don’t have to be true, just put the claim out there & someone is finished. I like Bill O’Reilly & hope he stays. I can understand settling a case instead of subjecting your family to the ongoing relentless BS the left wing media would subject him to because he’s a conservative.
O Reilly just went under contract with Fox for 3 more years at $20M per year. He’ll take his money and laugh all the way to the bank. What a bunch of PC dopes at Fox. Shame on you no one has proven anything.