No Russia Collusion? Media in Full Melt Down

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, and guess what? No Russia collusion… not by Trump, not by his campaign, not by his administration. The media reactions are absolutely priceless! Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset that Congress might actually vote on her resolution. Go figure! Isn’t that what’s supposed to happen?

After almost two years, the Robert Mueller investigation is finally done. This is the investigation that the Democrats were planning even before Donald Trump was elected president. This was the investigation spurred on by an opposition research document ordered by Hillary Clinton’s team and somehow deemed a credible piece of “evidence” to begin this witch hunt.

Attorney General William Barr sent a summary of Robert Mueller’s report to Congress, and the findings are clear: no Russia collusion.

Also in today’s show, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset that a vote might actually happen on her Green New Deal resolution. Isn’t that the whole idea? Check out today’s show for all the details.

