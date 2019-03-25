Home » 13-Minute News Hour

No Russia Collusion? Media in Full Melt Down

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm March 25, 2019
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, and guess what? No Russia collusion… not by Trump, not by his campaign, not by his administration. The media reactions are absolutely priceless! Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset that Congress might actually vote on her resolution. Go figure! Isn’t that what’s supposed to happen?

After almost two years, the Robert Mueller investigation is finally done. This is the investigation that the Democrats were planning even before Donald Trump was elected president. This was the investigation spurred on by an opposition research document ordered by Hillary Clinton’s team and somehow deemed a credible piece of “evidence” to begin this witch hunt.

Attorney General William Barr sent a summary of Robert Mueller’s report to Congress, and the findings are clear: no Russia collusion.

Also in today’s show, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset that a vote might actually happen on her Green New Deal resolution. Isn’t that the whole idea? Check out today’s show for all the details.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:18 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:18 pm

How much proof do the minions of the Liberal Democrat Party need to see that:
The Traitorous, destructive Liberal Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on the lack of integrity, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.?? 🙁 🙁 🙁

    skipwatson1951
    skipwatson1951
    12:39 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    They don’t need “proof.” All they need is “feelings.” If they “feel” they are in the right, then they ARE in the right. It doesn’t matter what the facts are.

Steve Zawoyski
Eagle525
12:37 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:37 pm

Democrats turn politics into a “blood sport” and our country bleeds.

4liberty
4liberty
1:03 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Democrats always accuse Republicans of doing exactly what the democrats are doing.
For eight years obama violated most every law on the books. Nothing was done about any of it. Republicans sat on their hands allowing the criminal a free hand, they did the same with the criminal hillary clinton. If Trump and the so called republicans don’t jump on obama, hillary with both feet and the full measure of our Constitution then what they have done to Donald Trump for the past three years will become the norm. It is way past time for the democrat party to suffer the consequences of their lawlessness.

fromo1946
fromo1946
1:04 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Love it, it shows the propensity of ignorance from the left, now, the DemoRats in Congress want to investigate this again, to see if they can find “anything” showing obstruction. Why don’t they direct the investigation towards Oblammie and Gang, that’s where it all started, but of course, they will ride and beat a dead horse…

Beadweaver
Beadweaver
1:29 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:29 pm

They just cannot believe that they LOST and President Trump is not guilty of anything that they have tried so hard to prove. How awful for them to have to live in the USA with President Donald J Trump in the White House. LOVIING IT, I am Beadweaver!!!!

pMin4J
pMin4J
1:48 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:48 pm

Soooooooooooo, what now? These crazy spiteful dems should step down, recant, and/or leave for the good of this country.

Mueller must’ve found enough evidence to lock “her” up along with those in the deep state and the shadow gov’t. Barr should be busy in the coming months.

