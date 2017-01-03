No Refund! Warranty Expired!

There’s a lot of renewed interest in his supposed birth certificate. If he’s not legally eligible to become President, then it would be easy to make the case that legally he never was.
No need to repeal Obamacare. It was never signed into law. Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were never nominated to the Supreme Court, and every case they heard will need to be reconvened in a real Supreme Court.
The debt will still remain, but for the most part, Obama will be removed. But then it’s time to talk about trying him for treason.
