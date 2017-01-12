No more D.C. jobs for Obama, Clinton loyalists

Democrats who served under President Barack Obama and campaigned for defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are finding it difficult to find work in a city that for eight years has been flooded by the blue party – a city that is now being submerged by a red tide as the Trump administration prepares to take over the nation’s capital next week.

Tough times are setting in for Democrats in 2017, as Politico reports that thousands of Obama’s appointees and hundreds of Clinton’s campaign staffers are now searching for work in a city where their demand “couldn’t be any lower,” as President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration is just over a week away.

Feeling blue on unemployment list

Leftists flooding the D.C. job market will be hard-pressed if they still look to pursue their political careers there.

“The Trump tornado is tearing up post-election planning around the Beltway,” Townhall reported. “It’s not just that those 4,000 administration jobs are no longer available to Hillary for America alumni, or that failed Senate candidates like Russ Feingold and Katie McGinty won’t be able to hire their staff on the Hill. There are also the lobbying firms, trade associations and corporate government affairs offices that are pitching senior Obama aides’ resumes into the round file while scrambling to hire operatives with Republican connections.”

Even though Obama has not yet turned over the White House keys to Trump yet, many Leftists in Washington, D.C., are already feeling the stress of being on the unemployment list as continue to find it difficult to land jobs without adopting a new conservative bent.

“It’s insult to injury for a generation of young operatives who are still managing their shock and grief from Hillary Clinton’s loss,” Townhall’s Leah Barkoukis asserted. “And for those who want to fight to keep President Barack Obama’s legacy from being erased, there aren’t a lot of places ready to pay them to do it.”

Mira Patel, who served as a longtime aide for Clinton, says the jobless epidemic for Democrats in the District of Columbia – where 94 of the vote went to the former first lady – is hitting her colleagues hard.

“It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs,” Patel expressed to Politico.

Reaping in red

On the other side of the political spectrum, Republicans looking for a job in Trump’s soon-to-be hometown will have a much easier time landing a job, as opportunities now abound.

Recognizing this trend, Julian Ha, who serves as the head of the government affairs and trade association practice at the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles, maintains that there is a much more “robust” market in D.C. today for Republicans. This is particularly true for conservative job seekers who have connections with people being chosen for major roles in the incoming Trump administration.

“Clients are all pivoting, and they’re all frankly trying to figure it out – just like we all are right now,” Ha explained to Politico.

It is reported that things are looking a lot better for Obama loyalists out West in California’s Silicon Valley than they are in Washington, D.C., where the lame duck president is planning to stay after moving out of the White House next week.

Damage control

Those who served as aides to Clinton, however, are reportedly continuing to struggle, as Politico explained how Democrats who previously worked as aides for the former secretary of state displayed frustration, anger, anxiety and burnout – emotions one progressive job placement specialist reported seeing all over the nation’s capital.

All hope is not lost in D.C., however, with progressives trying to make the job search easier for Democrats, as job fairs within the city are taking place, according to the Wall Street Journal – which further noted that Left-leaning nationally recognized corporations are also sympathizing with out-of-work Democrats. It pointed out that Google executives have actually put together an online resume bank for Obama and Clinton alumni in an effort to encourage 100 other companies with a blue persuasion – such as Facebook and Netflix – to pick from the pool.

Even though Democrats appear to be between a rock and a hard place with Clinton losing the election, it is contended that they should have been better prepared and were given a fair warning.

“But this shouldn’t come as the surprise it is to these folks – wave elections are an occupational hazard of working in the Beltway,” Barkoukis insisted. “More seasoned Democrats even tried to warn the younger generation.”

Patel recalled a warning she was given by her liberal colleagues before the election — advice to which she paid little heed.

“[They told me], ‘Never count on a Democratic administration,’” Patel recalled, according to Politico. “I was like, ‘Oh, come on, this is gonna be great.’”

