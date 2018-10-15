No #MeToo for Hillary, Says Bill’s Affair with Monica Lewinsky not an abuse of power

Hillary Clinton’s denial that her husband’s Oval Office tryst with Monica Lewinsky was an abuse of power lit up Democrats and Republicans alike who said she’s wrong, especially since it comes on a key #MeToo anniversary.
The former first lady and secretary of state said on the CBS “Sunday Morning” show that Bill Clinton’s steamy affair with a White House intern was not an abuse of power because Lewinsky, 22, “was an adult.”
When pressed if her husband should have resigned over it, she said: “Absolutely not.”
“It wasn’t an abuse of power?” she was asked.
“No. No,” she said.
Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Trump two years ago, also said she played “no role” in sullying the reputations of the women who accused her husband of sexual harassment.
This all hits as the #MeToo movement marks one year after Harvey Weinstein was brought down after actresses accused him of using his movie mogul status to force them into sex.
Hillary Clinton’s defense of her husband also follows the grilling of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over his past drinking and alleged sexual misconduct.
Political observers said she’s missing the point and that the Kavanaugh hearings showed there’s no cultural statute of limitations on claims of abuse.
“The cause transcends Hillary Clinton’s defense of her husband,” said Democratic consultant Scott Ferson. “It was absolutely a #MeToo situation. We didn’t know what #MeToo was 20 years ago … but to deny it now is folly.”
GOP state Rep. Geoff Diehl, running for U.S. Senate, said no matter what you call it, it’s harassment.
“It all deals with men harassing women,” Diehl said. “Democrat or Republican, men need to be held accountable. #MeToo needs to be nonpartisan.”
Radio host Wendy Walsh, who accused former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly of trying to coerce her into sex, said: “Of course Monica Lewinsky was a victim of sexual harassment. Because of the enormous power imbalance and age difference between she and her boss, she had no real ability to say ‘No.’ The only reason Mrs. Clinton might say that was because the phrase wasn’t coined at that time.”
Lewinsky couldn’t be reached yesterday for comment, but she spoke to Vanity Fair this spring, clarifying a piece she’d written several years ago in which she stressed that the relationship had been consensual.
“I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent,” Lewinsky said in the magazine’s March issue. “Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”
___
(c)2018 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Adultery while in office, and perjury to cover it — and then arrogance when confronted with these — constitute abuse of power to n-th degree, Hitlery!
Hillary Clinton, the Democrat Poster child mistress of the METOO mentality. A frustrated man locked within a woman’s body bent on acquiring all the METOO power and stature of a man by any and all means possible. She never let the opportunity of Bill’s getting caught go to waste, to promote herself to political puppeteer in pulling his now obedient strings to steal his manhood with the promise of getting her METOO Presidential run, if she backed him up and thereby compromised her God given female’s right to be offended and defended from those who prey on innocence in the beguilement of offered Libertine pleasure that always leads to personal embarrassment, then destruction. This Queen of denial even to this day insists on denying the reality of her defeat, to in Manly General McArthur fashion, just fade away, which proves in the end, she was just a frightened frustrated emotionally controlled feline child after all. No, to Hillary Lewinsky was not an abuse of power, but just another useful idiot to be used to GAIN power.
“Bill Clinton’s steamy affair with a White House intern was not an abuse of power because Lewinsky, 22, “was an adult.””
What Hil is saying here, is that the women complaining about sexual abuse are children. This will not go over will with the pink hats. Earlier today I saw CNN mocking her words.
This could very well be Hil’s fatal mistake.
The Left put up with a lot of crap from her. They tolerated her railroading Bernie Sanders, getting fat stinking rich from abuse of power, giving nothing back, helping nobody, and then smugly demeaning the women who didn’t vote for her as if they were the problem.
Even her friends hate her.
Plus she’s old and decrepit. Nobody’s fooled. Two stairs will stop her like a deer in the headlights. She’s an invalid. And the Left doesn’t respect age. They want someone young and energetic, more like Obama or Bill Clinton back in the Day. Let’s face it – Hillary’s a hag.
And it’s not like her health is going to improve in 2 more years. She’s composting badly.
(continued)
Now she’s undermining the $MeToo movement (not a typo). She’s about to cause these fems to think for a change. Time for the Party of “choice” to make a tough choice.
What good is Hillary to the $MeToo movement by standing by her man more than Tammy Wynette ever would? She’s no help to anyone and all liability. She has no future potential either. She’s done. So why keep her? As a relic of the past, keeping her violates the “progress” part of being a Progressive. She’s too dumb and arrogant to understand she’s outlived her usefulness. Time for the fems to cut their losses and MoveOn.org. The future might be female but it’s not that PARTICULAR female.
I bet by the end of the week they brand her a gender traitor. She’s really earned it too. If she hasn’t, then who has?
Couldn’t happen to a nicer Jezebel either. Better check the fine print in that contract you made with Satan, Hillary. Look especially at the expiration clause. I think your time is up.
I’m going to laugh when the $MeToo movements adopts all my statements above as their talking points for dumping Hillary.
She really is the biggest embarrassment for the Left. She keeps biting the hand that feeds and expects them to say, “Thank you ma’am may I please have another?”
Exactly what has kept her endeared to the Left these many years? I don’t see it. If anything, some people on the Right are thanking her for causing Trump to win*. Is anyone on the Left thanking her for anything? HAS anyone on the Left ever thanked her for anything? What exactly has she done deserving of thanks? I haven’t seen it.
* I’m not one of them. I want her to be rotting away in a prison somewhere. She gets my gratitude for nothing never.
Ok———-please take Hillary back to her rubber room, and don’t forget her crayons.
But please don’t give her a puppy to hug. One look and the poor little puppy would keel over dead from fright.
She certainly must be mental, to consider what went on NOT AN abuse of power..
BUT what do you expect from libtards, who ONLY WANT US TO obey the law, never themselves.
A supervisor having intimate relations with a subordinate is the TEXTBOOK definition of abuse of power for every HR Department in the western world! How anyway can vote for these lying, duplicitous weasels (i.e. democrats) is absolutely incomprehensible.
“A supervisor having intimate relations with a subordinate is the TEXTBOOK definition of abuse of power for every HR Department in the western world! ”
First, it is immoral
Second, it shows bad judgment which should call into question his fitness to be president.
Third, it places him in a compromised position
Fourth, it is an abuse of the office
All of these things could have been said of Kennedy too
But since White House interns are voluntary an unpaid position, it is NOT a supervisor-subordinate relationship.
One could use the same arguments to claim Kennedy abused Marilyn Monroe but what is really being argued is it is impossible for any woman, anywhere, at any time, to give consent to a powerful man
Which is really the argument men are ALWAYS WRONG, Women are ALWAYS RIGHT
Which is nothing more than a power play using the victim card and everyone just leaps right in to give it to them
Add to that, since she DID call for Trump to step down, and for Kavenaugh to step asside for their UNPROVEN allegations of ‘misconduct’, HOW in gods name is she saying what her hubby DID DO (PROOF ABOUNDS), doesn’t mean that HE should have resigned, is showing UTTER AND TOTAL hypocrisy.. BUT not one leftist media puke, is recognizing that fact.
“Bill Clinton’s steamy affair with a White House intern was not an abuse of power because Lewinsky, 22, “was an adult.””
This was no mere supervisor/subordinate situation. She was an unpaid intern and he was the Leader of the Free World. There has hardly been a difference this great in the history of abuse.
Of course, certainly, without a doubt, and most unmistakably, this was an abuse of power. No sane person could come to any other conclusion, which is why Hillary refuses.
“Kavanaugh hearings showed there’s no cultural statute of limitations on claims of abuse.”
But there must be SOME substance or SOME proof that an assault was made by the one accused. We will never know the amount of money, fame and benefits Ford received for her role in this political tactic by the disgraceful Liberal Democrats.
We do know one thing about these Liberal Democrat #MeToo Snowflakes.
A writer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” apologized Sunday amid backlash for a tweet gloating that Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s life is hereby “ruined” by the unfounded sexual assault allegations that failed to thwart his confirmation.
“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” Ariel Dumas tweeted to her 46,000 followers on Saturday, the day Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed.
🙁 🙁 🙁
I fully agree. THERE does need to be a statue of limitations on claims of abuse. HOWEVER Monika’s claims (as well as others) were brought up within 5 years at the most.. SO ANY Statute of limitation would have still been met.
King David of the Bible found himself in exactly the same shoes. Guilty- paid dearly
And that too, David confessed humbly (true that it was after he got caught) — which is more than either of the Klingons.
Bill might be able to fake humility if the need arose.
Hillary could not. She’s incapable of anything approaching humility. We’ve seen that after her historic 2016 loss. She cheated all she could and still lost. She has yet to take any real responsibility for being so repulsive that an unknown “dangerous” opponent could defeat her so soundly.
I keep forgetting the distinction between psychopath and sociopath. But Hil is definitely one of those. She’s not a normal human being. She has those dead doll eyes, like a shark.
I’m still waiting for her body to collapse into dust from all the evil stuffed inside.
To Hillary,Tax fraud, mishandling classified information, lying under oath, and selling controlled resources to a hostile nation is not ABUSE OF POWER. Her husband helped China develop their ICBM program by using the ruse of needing satellites for communication (Year of the Rat: How Bill Clinton Compromised U.S. Security for Chinese Cash, by Edward Timperlake) And who knows what contrived promises were made to those foreign countries and others by “contributing” cash to their Foundation.
The abuse of power refers to using one’s authority (e.g., boss, supervisor etc.) to coerce an underling. The greater the imbalance of power, the greater the appearance of impropriety–and of the opportunity for the underling to turn the tables and make accusations. If you think the Lewinsky affair paralyzed the Clinton Presidency, imagine the absolute chaos had she been politically-motivated and backed by a faction of the Press who wanted Clinton gone (e.g., because he wasn’t Progressive enough). With physical evidence, testimony (even if false) of forced sexual activity under threat of termination or worse, and sympathetic Press outlets, Clinton would have been summarily removed from office.
And THAT, my friends, is what the Big Deal(tm) was about Big Willy not being able to keep Little Willy in his pants.
More liberal hypocrisy. If bill had been a Republican, he would have been lynched by the feminists by now.
“More liberal hypocrisy.”
You know how a magician pulls off his trick?
He gets you to look somewhere other than where the slight of hand is taking place
Same with this issue
Sure, lets all debate whether Monica was abused or not and completely ignore Juanita Broaddrick’s accusation of rape
Yes, the libs have a double standard, they are also quite skilled at deception.
And as we all say, IF IT WAS NOT for double standards, liberals wouldn’t HAVE ANY!
Such BLATANT HYPOCRISY! The President of the United States and an entry level intern is so obviously an outrageous example of a man in a position of power (actually, the most powerful man in the world) taking advantage of a child (yes, a child – in our society, they have proven to be children to at least 30 years of age).
Couple that with Hilary’s despicable, self-serving position, having run the “Bimbo Eruption” team, and still is, professing to be a #MeToo supporter, is so very typical of both the Clinton’s and how severely they have CORRUPTED the Democrat Party and the LEFT!
Anyone who EVER votes for ANY DemonCRAP (socialist/communist) Party candidate or politician has already proven that they are anti-American and want the further destruction of the US. Why would ANYONE with brains want things such as transgender bathrooms, unions, criminals voting, illegal aliens, higher taxes, frivolous lawsuits, more government control, Muslim terrorism, less law enforcement, release of prisoners, total gun control and confiscation, teenage voters, LGBTQ power, BLM, AntiFa, increased racism, punishing the wealthy, a single political party forever, gay marriage, climate control and ridiculous environmental restrictions, banishment of all religions except for Islam ( and of course, Jews want Judaism which completely CONFLICTS with Islam, but go figure…..), destruction of American culture in order to push **** WORLD cultures, reduction of private businesses to promote government owned businesses, punishment of White males, increased feminism, support for socialist governments of the world, increased support of homelessness, revoking of the US Constitution and Bill Of Rights, sanctuary cities, allowing more drugs and government funding of drug usage, government paid abortions on demand, and many more examples of the dissembling of the US done by anti-American brainless idiots? Can ANY DemonCRAP dispute or discuss any of their party platform points, as listed above, intelligently, and without hostility?
Bill Clinton abused his power all through his political career.
Read the book “Because He Could” Written by Dick Morris and Eileen McGann. It’s all about his abuse of power!
Wow, isn’t everyone Republicans as well as Communist tired of these two, immoral crooks. Once a great speaker he is old and out of breath thank God. Hillary this pile of ego limping along from place to place looking for attention, garnering excuses and covering up stealing. misconduct in office and killing a number of people through others it seems. Give up the Ghost get ready to be indicted in 2020 along with Obama, Holder, Lynch, Brennan and Clapper. It is criminal what these wanna be Communist have done to our country. Holder has just been a hit man for Obama all along and still is. Now they have garnered up a whole Black Army to over through America with General/Admiral idiot Alixa Baldwin, boy did Kim Bassinger know what she was doing when she dumped this silly A – -. Remember back we all had one horses A in the crowd, he is his followers H.A.
As despicable as Bill was, I still remember Monica’s friend telling us that she said she was going to Washington to “put on her presidential knee pads”, so I have to think she was also responsible at 22 years old! Just saying…
I guarantee you that if Pres. Clinton had been the CEO of a large corporation and Monica an intern in the company and he’d done the same thing he’d have been brought up on charges of sexual harassment and assault. If Hillary thinks that what went on with Bill is OK since they were both adults then by that logic what Dr. Ford alleges happened to her should be OK since they were both underage. Faulty logic at its best. Hillary is living in her own reality of she believes that she wasn’t participating in bad mouthing the other women who accused Bill of sexual harassment and worse.
And had he been the GOP president, rather than a Dem one, he’d have been ousted!
Hate to agree with Hillary but it was not an abuse of power unless one also wants to argue woman can no longer give consent but must get permission from their father and then what are we doing allowing such individuals to vote
Please pick your poison!
If you choose women needing their father’s permission, I like that idea too, but you cannot pretend to be an emancipated adult and a child at the same time.
The laws regarding sexual harassment were passed by Democrats. The sexual use of a subordinate by a workplace superior is defined in such laws as a violation, even if the relationship is entirely with consent. Therefore, Hillary’s claim that Bill did not abuse power is contrary to law and common understanding. It is no surprise to anyone, on any political side, that Hillary’s answers are always self-serving and never truthful.
The Clinton’s hypocrisy truly knows no bounds…
But, wouldn’t it be nice to have the inter-gender rules out there all codified and everything. We’ve been trying to nail them down since Adam and Eve.
But given the woman’s prerogative to change her mind, it’s tilting at windmills.
This vile, immoral woman gives lying a new meaning. Both of them will spend eternity in Hell, but it can’t come soon enough.
Lied to Grand Jury …