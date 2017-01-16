Hillary and Bill: No Influence Left to Sell

It has recently been revealed that the Clinton Global Initiative will be shut down. The “scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation” is losing support following Hillary Clinton’s presidency loss.

According to New York Observer, a large group of foreign government and wealthy donors contributed to the Clinton Foundation during the 2016 elections, leading to what critics believed was a conflict of interest. The Clinton Foundation shrugged it off, claiming that their charitable work was not a way for Hillary Clinton to market her brand for the presidency.

However, when Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election, the conflicts were reaffirmed, and the New York Department of Labor became involved. Over 20 employees will be laid off, following the shut-down of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) main office in New York City.

Read more at The Inquistor

