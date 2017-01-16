Home Fresh Ink Hillary and Bill: No Influence Left to Sell

Hillary and Bill: No Influence Left to Sell

January 16, 2017 at 11:50 am 0 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
Share!

File Photo - (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It has recently been revealed that the Clinton Global Initiative will be shut down. The “scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation” is losing support following Hillary Clinton’s presidency loss.

According to New York Observer, a large group of foreign government and wealthy donors contributed to the Clinton Foundation during the 2016 elections, leading to what critics believed was a conflict of interest. The Clinton Foundation shrugged it off, claiming that their charitable work was not a way for Hillary Clinton to market her brand for the presidency.

However, when Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election, the conflicts were reaffirmed, and the New York Department of Labor became involved. Over 20 employees will be laid off, following the shut-down of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) main office in New York City.

Read more at The Inquistor

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

Hillary and Bill: No Influence Left to Sell, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

Print Friendly
Share!


Please leave a comment below.


Write a Reply or Comment