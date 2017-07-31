No greater threat than a madman with nukes

If you’re not following the North Korea threat, you really should, because there’s no greater threat to humanity than a madman with nukes. That’s the stark reality in which we live.

Pyongyang launched yet another ICBM that flew higher, longer and farther than one launched July 4. Experts now say North Korea has the capability to hit most major U.S. cities — including Boston.

Those who listen to my show on Boston Herald Radio and read my column know that I’ve interviewed officials with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency who say the state has no operating fallout shelters, nor has it stockpiled food and water.

Should a catastrophe strike Massachusetts, provisions would have to be shipped in. Good luck with that if roads and bridges are destroyed, or if our power grid gets knocked out in a strike.

Kim Jong Un has launched more than a dozen missiles this year. And if that’s doesn’t get your attention, you may want to listen to his foreign minister’s sobering statements.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, a spokesman from the foreign ministry said, “The DPRK legally stipulates that if the supreme dignity of the DPRK is threatened, it must pre-emptively annihilate those countries and entities that are directly or indirectly involved in it, by mobilizing all kinds of strike means including the nuclear ones.”

If you think the path to peace is a regime change — as CIA Director Mike Pompeo alluded to last week — North Korea’s spokesman for the foreign minister warned, “Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time.”

Given the seriousness of the situation, President Trump was smart to fire his chief of staff, Reince Preibus, and replace him with his Homeland Security secretary, General John Kelly.

The Niagara Falls of leaks plaguing the White House since Trump took office has put our national security at risk.

It has caused tensions with our top allies, who will withhold sharing key intelligence with the U.S. for fear of it being leaked to the press and made public.

Given the volatile situation with North Korea, the president needs to surround himself with top military advisers — and crack down on leaks sabotaging our security, once and for all.

North Korea’s last two ICBM launches weren’t just wake-up calls.

They’re game changers.

