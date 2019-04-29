NM militia leader Larry Mitchell Hopkins indicted on firearms charges

The alleged leader of a militia group that patrolled the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico, was indicted on charges he was a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson of New Mexico announced Friday.

A federal grand jury in Albuquerque returned an indictment against Larry Mitchell Hopkins, 69, who also goes by the name Johnny Horton Jr. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Monday morning in federal court in Albuquerque. He will have a detention hearing at the same time.

Hopkins is from Flora Vista, in northern New Mexico. The FBI arrested him last Saturday in Sunland Park. The group he allegedly led, the United Constitutional Patriots, had been camped outside the town in the southern end of the state for months, monitoring and sometimes detaining immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Union Pacific railroad, which owns the land where the group was camping, evicted the United Constitutional Patriots on Tuesday.

Hopkins was being held at the county jail in Las Cruces and was transferred to Albuquerque after he was assaulted by another person or people at the detention center Monday night.

Hopkins had his first court appearance Monday afternoon, and a complaint revealed that the FBI suspected him of making assassination threats against former President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and billionaire activist George Soros.

The indictment charges Hopkins with knowingly possessing firearms and ammunition in San Juan County, New Mexico, in November 2017, despite having been convicted of at least one of the following felony crimes: being a felon in possession of a firearm; impersonating a peace officer; and possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Hopkins faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

