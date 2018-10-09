Nikki Haley Resigns as UN ambassador

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, resigned Tuesday.
CNBC and The New York Times were among those confirming Haley’s departure. Haley will meet in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The event will be open to the media. Trump said on Twitter he will make a “Big announcement” at the time.
Haley is the former governor of South Carolina and the daughter of Indian immigrants.
Thank you, so much, for your service!
Sad news she’s leaving. BUT she
A) Does so on her OWN terms
B) does so on a high note
and C) shows there ARE people out there who feel term limits should exist.
This is sad news. She has done a great job at the UN. She’ll make a great Secretary of State or maybe our first women president.
If she ran for president, I would vote for her without hesitation.
As long as she ran after trump’s 2nd term and BOTH terms for Pence!
Because of what you said, the MSNBC media are already casting aspersions on her character claiming she is quitting due to misuse of airplane trips and taking foreign gifts. More character assassination. I guess Putin’s poisoning Russian immigrant hit men were not available for hire so the media starts to out itself again. Get ready for another inundation of unnamed sources. Sad news,,,,even sadder news media.
Really hate to see her go.
Truly an asset to this administration. I can see how a 2 year stint in this position can be enough for anyone. She worked harder than any other lazy *** that Obama had appointed. She earned her salary and then some. I am sure her family will be glad to have her back at home and not going to work “wearing body armour” as she so eloquently stated. Good luck in any and all your endeavors Ms. Ambassador….you will truly be missed.
Where is Trump going to find anyone with her backbone, to replace her?
If the male conservative politicians had half the testosterone that she has, the US would never have gotten into the terrible predicament that Trump is trying to free it from now.
Trump’s All Stars!
Sarah Sanders tops my list. How she deals with the demonic toddlers of the news media takes the strength of Heaven.
Nikki Haley… what a surprise! In the lion’s den of tyrants, dictators and socialists and she stood for America. The wicked flee when no man pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.
Plus… John Bolton, Larry Kudlow, Jim Mattis, Ben Carson, John Kelly…
John Huntsman’s name has been bandied around as her successor. NO NO NO NO A thousand times NO. He’s representative of the worst in a milque toast foggy bottom bureaucrat. I think he was sent to Russia as our Ambassador to get him and his terrible influence out of DC. Let him stay over there until he resigns, never to be heard from again as a US official.