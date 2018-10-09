Nikki Haley Resigns as UN ambassador

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, resigned Tuesday.

CNBC and The New York Times were among those confirming Haley’s departure. Haley will meet in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The event will be open to the media. Trump said on Twitter he will make a “Big announcement” at the time.

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina and the daughter of Indian immigrants.

