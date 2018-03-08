Nikki Haley, Israel’s best friend in years

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told a listening American Israel Public Affairs Committee audience — and a no-doubt listening set of anti-Israel U.N. players — that she was sick and tired of the globalists at the global body hitting unfairly at the Jewish state.

These have to be good times for Israel. After eight years of the previous administration making moral equivalent arguments that put Israel as one and the same as, say, the “let’s kill all the Jews” Palestinians, it must come as at least a small comfort that America, once again, has the tiny country’s back.

Conversely, the United Nations must be seething.

“At the U.N. and throughout the U.N. agencies, Israel does get bullied,” Haley said, The Hill reported. “It gets bullied because the countries that don’t like Israel are used to being able to get away with it. That just doesn’t sit well with me.”

She also warned: “The U.N. spends more than half of its time singling out one country. We will not stand for it any longer.”

And now President Donald Trump has officially moved the U.S. Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and may attend the formal opening ceremony this May.

At AIPAC, Haley doubled down on the White House decision — a decision that sparked anger around the anti-Israel countries of the world.

“Jerusalem was, is and always will be Israel’s capital,” she said.

The previous administration, led by Barack Obama?

Well, that can be aptly summed with this headline from the Times of Israel, from August 2015: “Obama’s unmistakable message to Israel: You stand alone.”

What a difference a new administration makes.

