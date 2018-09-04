Nike signs anthem-kneeling Colin Kaepernick to new ad deal

Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.
Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt”
Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn’t officially announced the contract.
The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity.Last week, Kaepernick scored a legal victory in his grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams when an arbitrator denied the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. Kaepernick began his kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season and was not with an NFL team last year.
More AP NFL: http://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Christmas Season is Coming! If you want to send a message find out every product connected to the Nike Corporation and don’t buy anything. Watch how quick they change their tune.
I just threw away a couple of Nike shirts and a pair of Nike shoes. Since this company waited to use Kaepernick so long and didn’t decide to use him until the 30th anniversary of “Just do It!” ad campaign, it can only be construed as an attempt to influence the mid term elections. Hope your new ad campaign gets zero ROI in that ad. For all I care, your Swoosh companies can dry up and go the way of all liars and cheats. I sure won’t darken the doors of any place that sells them after that ad appears. If K was as good as he thinks he is, someone would have held their nose and picked him up for loose change.
New slogan for Nike swoosh symbol:
Just don’t…
No more Niki products for me! There are many less expensive and better quality products available.
No more Nike for me, I guess they figure they don’t need or want money from Conservatives or Patriots in general. I suppose the fools still watching the NFL will support them.
I remember the unemployed communist’s attorney saying a couple of years ago, that he was certain that his client would be signed to an NFL contract in the next few weeks. Fast forward…still unemployed. Still waiting.
Idiots like Kaepernick actually believe that they are entitled to a job paying a couple of million dollars, because he is a politically correct communist liberal. I’m serious. He thinks he deserves to be paid that, not because of his so-so football skills, but because of his political stance.
Ya just can’t fix stupid…and ya especially can’t fix arrogant and stupid.
Nike is another global corporation that will pay in the marketplace for picking sides–especially the anti-American side. They have lost my business until further notice.
Love your comment…..and you’re right! “Ya just can’t fix stupid!”
Just another mil person being discriminated against,but loves the attention.
America has lost its values…. That leaves many without values feeling empty and without real purpose. Colin’s protests are not really about racism. Its about frustration with life, even while they do have freedom. Freedom they can not appreciate.
No more Nike products for me. Plus I have used the company as an example of positive brand association in the business classes I teach at the university. Not any more. Sad to see them be so stupid!
I suggest the marking folks at Nike remember Michael Jordan’s response when asked why he doesn’t get political publicly. He said, “Republicans buy shoes too.” All business execs and small business owners, such as the owner of the Red Hen, would be wise to remember that. But if they don’t want our money, that is fine. We will go elsewhere. There aren’t many products without competitors in a capitalist environment.
Our extended family of veterans and first responders and all southern patriots will not purchase another Nike anything. Philip Knight has lost his mind. The sales of Nike will go down, just like the NFL attendance, TV audience, concessions, and souvenirs, and their long-time advertisers have all had severe revenue reductions.
New Balance is recommended by my podiatrist. Better cushions on the heels and better arch support, and according to the beautiful ladies in my family, the styles and selections in New Balance are far superior to Nike.
I don’t own anything Nike. I buy New Balance shoes because they are MUCH better than Nike. So, unfortunately, I can’t boycott Nike, because I never bought anything from them.
I have already sent a message to Nike that neither myself or any of my family members will be buying any of their products in the future if they go through with this. I told them that they are making the worst possible PR disaster for their company and that they will never really recover from it. I suggest that if you feel as I do you should do the same. Find their chat section on their website and let your feelings be known. BTW i am still boycotting anything to do with the NFL for the second year.
Good, thanks for that information, crlos3
This new attention will absolutely embolden more protests in the NFL. The owners have no guts & the easiest way to resolve is not pay them. Bill Koch
Merry Christmas Nike———America is going to teach you a lesson this Christmas Season.
Nike and Kapernick are fools together.
Solution:
Open a new browser tab or new browser instance on your computer or other internet enabled device. Do a search for “alternatives to Nike” (minus the quotes). Peruse the many quality alternatives to the Nike Corporation’s line of products and choose whichever suits you best. If you cannot buy something made in America, the least you can do is buy from companies that do not actively employ anti-American protesters as spokespeople.
$$$ Problem solved. $$$
Just do it
Colin- leave the USA you dislike so much
Just do it
US citizens- DON’T buy Nike- buy New Balance- made in Ma &Me.
In Me I saw our local New Blance factory with an empty parking lot & no local jobs-
where there were once many.
Pres Trump had our military enforce the rule that Ameican-made must be purchased if available.
Since then- the New Balance lot is again full & the factory is humming.
Locals are once again employed.
MAGA
God Bless Pres. Trump for the difficult time he has had, doing good work or th US citizens & laborers
Jobs are now plentiful
Wages are starting to go up
KAG
Imagine that, Nike putting the First Amendment right up there with the Second.
If you study history you’ll know why the Founders chose freedom of speech and freedom of the press to be primary and the right to bear arms secondary.
No one has interfered with anti-American Kaepernick’s right to make an *** of himself. Even his employer enabled him to do so. Nor will they interfere with anti-American Nike’s right to drive customers away from their business.
Yes, we know why the Amendments are ordered as they are. The Second keeps leftwing radicals from depriving Americans of the First.
nike swoosh is the new swastika.
I like nike shoes but will not try my best to avoid and buy other brands… just a disgusting move by Nike
It must be the water out in Oregon that has effected the pretty smart owner of Nike. As a businessman he probably made the biggest mistake of his life and it is his choice to make. Worried about the layoff’s coming ?
It is truly a shame for Nike to associate this pitiful excuse for a man with sacrificing anything. He hasn’t sacrificed. He is mediocre ex-football player who is a disgrace. Pat Tillman is a man who sacrificed and this *** isn’t fit to wipe Pat Tillman’s boots, god rest his soul.
Nike, you will find out just where the American people’s loyalties lie. And it won’t be with a cop hating, country hating pathetic loser named Colin Kaepernick.
no more Nike shoes or merchandise in this house. I will be letting Nike know!
I’ll be burning my Nike membership card! What an idiotic move for Nike.
Nike follows the same path as Dick’s Sporting Goods. Duh……
“Nike signs Kaprnick” … and moves into the SALES PREVENTION business. Nike will now reap returns from the malcontent sub-culture folks and see diminished returns from the traditional mass market. I will never again own anything with that “N” worded logo.
I just bundled up 2 athletic shorts and 12 shirts for Big Brothers/Big Sisters charitable organization. My replacement purchases will go to Nike competitors – Under Armour, Russell, Champions.
This is simply a marketing decision. The majority of Nike revenue comes from $600 shoes made in China for $35 and these are sold to one race, so backing Kaepernick makes sense from a Corporate stand point. NIKE couldn’t care less about the NFL, it’s all about selling sneakers.
If this ungrateful trash hates and disrespects America so much, he can live with his fellow African brothers back in Africa. The boat will leave very soon.
I never did like Nike products – now I DEFINITELY don’t like them. When is this complete moron going to quit and just get a job? He’s a bum, a thug, an indigent, a welfare recipient living off of Nike….and ONLY bc he started this anti-American kneeling crap! I haven’t watched football for 3 years now, and until these overpaid, spoiled BRATS grow up and appreciate what they have, I won’t. Don’t think these juveniles will grow up tho. Just can’t wait until “Krap-er-nick” is dirt poor bc he’s gone through all the temporary money that Nike pays him for what? MAKING A COMPLETE IDIOT OUT OF HIMSELF!!! He and David Hogg are 2 of the biggest loud mouth, spoiled, arrogant fools ever existed. Throw em all out of America and take away their passports. Send ’em to Uganda where the crocodiles are hungry!!!