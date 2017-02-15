NFL Threatens Texas over Bathrooms

Just like it did with Georgia, the NFL is warning Texas that the league’s marquee sporting event might not come its way again if it adopts a bill protecting women when they use public restrooms.
Just days after Houston hosted Super Bowl LI, the National Football League has thrown a challenge flag towards Texas for its consideration of a legislative proposal that would require people to use the bathroom consistent with the gender listed on their birth certificate.
The league’s statement on Friday said in a not-so-veiled threat regarding future Super Bowls:
“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.”
Is the NFL taking the offensive in a game where it doesn’t really belong? Steve McConkey, president of 4 Winds Christian Athletics, thinks so.
“Shouldn’t we just have a situation where people can go to the game and just enjoy themselves and live a normal situation and not have to worry about transgenders in bathrooms?” he wonders. “I think we’re going in a direction that we should not go.”
Justin Danhof, general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, finds the NFL’s latest ultimatum “unsurprising.”
“We actually saw this in the state of Georgia, which was attempting in 2015 to pass a religious freedom law in the state – and the NFL made threats that Atlanta could be passed over for future Super Bowls if it passed that religious freedom law,” he tells OneNewsNow.
Danhof points out the NFL has taken a few black eyes in the PR circles, given its response or lack thereof to players kneeling during the national anthem.
“Let’s remember what happened when Target came out in response to North Carolina’s bathroom law and said that all of its bathrooms in every Target store in the nation were going to be open to any and all comers, no questions asked,” Danhof continues.
“Target’s stock took a very negative hit and the sales and the foot traffic in the stores plummeted, so the NFL should be very, very careful – and frankly, in my opinion they shouldn’t be involved in this issue whatsoever.”
He also notes the NFL doesn’t vote for the legislature and the governor – that’s up to Texans.
Regardless, Danhof says the NFL is pushing inclusivity when the NFL itself has a problem with inclusivity. “How many Asian-American running backs do they have? How many female wide receivers do you see? How many female owners does the NFL have?”
The NFL has selected future Super Bowl sites through 2021, none of which are in Texas.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
the national ferry lovers league who needs them i have spent all the money and time watching this farce of a league.
i know i am not the only one who doesnt like roger dodger godell did you hear the reception he got in huston during the super bowl?
they have moved to the same staus as target and the n.b.a. and stabucks.
dont need them at all.
As a PATS fan, not a roger devotee.
Throw the bum out.
The NFL needs to improve it’s TV sports programs- not get into politics-
Free-speech ain’t free when you’re getting paid millions to PLAY. So, just play- no politics or “yer outta there”
You got a di** go to the di***.
You got a V go to the Vs .
If you don`t know , go in the boondocks .
How’s about ALL states join in on this bathroom issue, so the NFL has no where to play!!
The only reason I even watched the Super Bowl this year was is support of a team that strongly supports the President who can make America great again. Otherwise I have no use for such perversion.
I think the NFL may want to tone it down a few notches as its viewer percentage is in a tailspin and they do not want to tick off the few fans left.
so what are they going to do? Move a team out of Texas? I doubt it.
Since the NFL has taken a stand about defending their players who choose to be disrespectful during the national anthem, so are the states taking a stand to protect their citizens. NFL….keep your nose out of the state’s rights to protect their citizens and concentrate on your disrespectful players and your sinking ratings.
[so what are they going to do? Move a team out of Texas? I doubt it.]
I lso doubt it, since there are 2 teams IN texas, but who knows. THESE liberal dunces may TRY to push for that…
kind of makes one wounder just how many rapists,child molesters, and perverts are in the NFL. as far as Texas goes they must decide which is more important, protecting their citizens or providing a easy pray zone for the sick and twisted garbage the NFL seems to be supporting. No game is worth a young girl being raped.
Well, we know there’s at least a dozen spouse abusers.. So who knows what else they are hiding..
This year’s (51) ratings were 45.3, 2016 (50) was 46.6, 2015 (49) was 47.5.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/216538/super-bowl-us-tv-ratings/
So it went down from the past 2 years. GOOD!
Tell them to take their team and shove it. No state should stand for cheap blackmail of this sort.
Their Org is out of control. Do they think they are some kind of “law enforcement” or representative of some “righteous” cause? you guys represent business end of a large sports operation. STAY OUT OF IT.
Your Org is NOT thought of as fair or correct. And a lot of people- fans- are done with you. Just do your sports things, and leave bathrooms rules to the states lawmakers. Go with whatever they have as laws on their books, and comply, like everyone else.
Does anyone have statistics for viewership ratings / attendance of THIS year’s super bowl compared to prior years?? i know Cause of all the hoopla with Kraperdink that their regular season ratings took a nose dive. i am just wondering did the SB also take that dump as well..
For the longest time I have felt that sports have been a distraction as they use taxpayer dollars to build their stadiums so We can pay homage, feel a sense of tribalism, and keep our eyes off of the social engineering and politicians. I think it is time that we stood up to the values that made our country great. Bring back the values of God, Country, Mom and Apple Pie. Just stop giving them money, stop watching sports, spend more time with our kids making sure they graduate from school and not be a part of the “Farm Club” culture of sports. Just tell our Law Makers we have values and what the NFL is trying to force us to do is not one of them. Money is nice, but it is not everything. Think it is time to tell the NFL to take this football and put it where the sun does not shine.
Let the Pastors tell their Congregations.
Let ALL conservative groups stand up and demand either the professional sports team STAY OUT OF POLITICS or there will be laws passed restricting the sales of paraphernalia and the tickets to games and televised games will be taxed out of existence.
They lost a lot of revenue over the last few months because of the crybabies proving their value to America.
Make the boycotts PERMANENT!
I agree. WE need to hurt them in the pocket books. BUT seeing as how many congregations are pushing the Woes mee angle in relation to illegal invaders being deported, i doubt we can trust all of them to get off their behinds to take a stand here…
ltuser
I think the “woe is me” preachers aren’t as prevalent in most areas.
When The sermon is about Christian Morals and Virtues, and the continuous onslaught on those values by pro football and other sports and the only way to get a message to them is to stop pandering to their wishes, I think headway can be made.
So how many of these “Ball” players are cross dressers and transvestivites anyway?
NFL should have grown men expose themselves to their daughters and see how their opinion changes.
Maybe they already do, that’s why the players are not raising holy hell with these plebs in charge.. Cause they are ok with it!
the leadership of the NFL has read this issue completely wrong.. this is not a well supported issue in most all of America.. sure the gay states in the west thinks it’s nice , but nowhere else is there strong support.. besides who do they think they are telling cities and states what laws are good or bad, if you are born a boy , you do not belong in the ladies bathroom or the ladies showers.. we are not the same.. I know that’s shocking to some of you nitwits, but it’s a fact a boy is NOT a girl.. if that boy thinks he’s a she , than mommie and daddy need to get the he/ she counseling asap..
It’s ironic that the liberals claim Global Warming is “settled science” but ‘male‘ and ‘female‘ are “open to interpretation.”
(I apologize for all the quote marks that were killed to make this statement)
Blame that on the education system we have now from the left. Everything is supposed to be gender neutral now.
[It’s ironic that the liberals claim Global Warming is “settled science” but ‘male‘ and ‘female‘ are “open to interpretation.”]
It’s not ironic, imo its PLANNED that way.
No, no, no. These idiots allowing sexually perverted people make others feel uncomfortable when they are the ones who should be made to feel uncomfortable. There are many things we Americans can do to pressure the NFL to back off of this insane, unhinged position. Taking suggestions…
Here’s one:
Why don’t we use the same tactics the libs use? Get a large group of men and go to the NFL headquarters. Everyone will then “self-identify” as a woman and wait until the women’s room is empty, and then fill up the room with a line out the door. See how quick the NFL claims it is a protest and demand their removal. Then everyone sues the NFL for “gender discrimination”.
No, you wait till the WIVES, DAUGHTERS and other high up female workers are in those restroom,s, THEN DO this.. That way they feel the same pain they want to inflict on OUR wives and daughters…
How about we get Congress to put the EEOC employment requirements back on the professional sports teams. 14% maximum Blacks, 20% other and 56% white. Start the layoff this off season.
And we can start with the incoming NBA season!
The NFL has become a bit too self important. While I love my Vikings, what idiot in the main office thought this was a good idea. Silence is golden Godell ( I think he thinks his last name ends after the first 3 letters). Your fan base is over 50% conservative males who are tired of pandering to the latest liberal slight. Were they sleeping during this election? Our quiet majority is trying to save this country from itself. It’s going to take some heavy lifting. Next up, NASCAR cars will all be painted rainbow colors for a race.
Let’s see, which is more important??? (A) Providing a safe environment for girls, women and geezerettes, or (B) hosting the Super Bowl once every dozen or so years? This is insanity. Let the states which strongly support a safe environment for women pass such reasonable laws and then see what happens to the NFL if is doesn’t back down and return to the realm of entertainment where it belongs.
This small minority of liberals and gays control the agenda. Lynwood
The NFL is Stepping Way Over and Out of Bounds !! There are Men & Women, Male & Female, each belongs in there own public bathroom !! There just is No Other Proper choice in the matter !! Personally, I Do Not Care What Our Present Day Courts Say and Much Less the NFL!! Our courts are straying afar from Properly Adjudicating Law and by the Constitution!!! They want to Make Law and Make Their Own Interpretation of Our Constitution,Not Enforce Laws and by Our Constitution!!!
The NFL Has No Standing In this matter !!!
Neither did they have standing when they playe d the SAME bully tactic to North Carolna and w all saw how that turned out for the Governor who made the law.. He lost his spot..
Dear NFL, I self identify as a top rated quarterback in your league. Please pay me accordingly so my feelings don’t get hurt. I’m waiting…
Th NFL’s bathroom policy places women at risk … thus supporting the democrat political “war on women”. The NFL, like all democrats, use intimidation and threats to achieve their agenda where the “means always justify ends”. Liberalism is a disease of the mind for which there is apparently no cure.
The NFL is a disgrace. They can’t even get their players to respect the flag.
It is none of their business what sort of laws are passed by different states.
The Governor needs to tell them to pound sand
The answer is simple. Put a porta potty marked for transgenders oposite the mens room. Mark the mens shower for men and transgenders. Maybe a single shower for transgenders would be more acceptable.
I think it’s time to call; their bluff- ban the NFL from any state with laws that doesn’t want boys in the girls room.
I think they need us more than we need them- College Football is better & the players don’t make outlandish sums that causes the games to have ads eevery play- BORING.
Pay college kids, instead, with bonuses for graduation..
[I think it’s time to call; their bluff- ban the NFL from any state with laws that doesn’t want boys in the girls room.]
Since Texas owns 2 teams, that would certainly hurt their finances..
Big stadiums like this can have private single handicap accessible unisex/family bathrooms that contain one toilet and sink and still have available to the masses the usual multiuser uni-gender bathrooms that the big stadiums already provide.
Another reason to not support the NFL. Not surprising that it’s over toilets, there no better metaphor for the league.
FINE….. if the Not For Long league is unwilling to PROTECT the Privacy Rights of Women , Wives , Daughters and GrandDaughters then THEY can take THEIR Super Bowl to another state that caters to PERVERTS……and they can go the way of Target…..
.
I have already dialed my watching of the Not For Long League BACK , AFTER their stance on Black Lives Matter and AFTER the Dallas Massacre of Police Officers AND their NEGATIVE Response to the Dallas Cowboy’s wanting to show SOLIDARITY with Police Officers everywhere…….
.
The Not For Long League needs to STOP Politicing and Govern Football……
Why don’t we use the same tactics the libs use? Get a large group of men and go to the NFL headquarters. Everyone will then “self-identify” as a woman and wait until the women’s room is empty, and then fill up the room with a line out the door. See how quick the NFL claims it is a protest and demand their removal. Then everyone sues the NFL for “gender discrimination”.