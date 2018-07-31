NFL tells Jerry Jones to stop talking about the national anthem

After Jerry Jones publicly said he would not allow his players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem, the NFL came back with a message of their own: Stop talking.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys owner told local television stations in Dallas that he would not answer any questions related to the league’s anthem policy because ” he has been told not to by the league.”
The stations each had a scheduled sitdown to interview Jones, who told them he would not do it unless they agreed not to ask about the anthem.
That condition wasn’t acceptable to Fox 4, and the channel canceled the interview at the last minute.
.@MikeDoocyFox4 had planned to interview Jerry Jones tonight on Sports Sunday, but Jones said he would not answer questions about the anthem. Mike explains why he decided to not go through with the interview (with reaction from @EdwardEgrosFox4) ➡️ https://t.co/WsuWXwWPEp
— FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) July 30, 2018
On July 19, the NFL and the National Football League Players Association agreed to table the league’s revised anthem policy, while they negotiate a resolution to the issue. In May, the NFL announced it would forbid players to protest during the anthem, but allow them to stay in the locker room if desired.
Pretty ironic how the NFL has been so forthcoming in telling Jerry Jones not to speak about the National Anthem. As long as he’s doing it on his own time who are they to be laying down the law so forcefully. They should show the same testicular fortitude in telling the players to stop acting like a bunch of whiny, Bolsheviks and that they must stand for the National Anthem or face fines and suspensions. If they don’t like it they can hang up their cleats.
It certainly smacks of rank hypocristy, when they can tell the OWNER of a team “DON’T speak about this on your OWN TIME” but refuse to tell players “STOP making fools of yourselves DURING TEAM TIME”..
“he would not answer any questions related to the league’s anthem policy because ” he has been told not to by the league.”
So now let me get this nonsense straight.
The NFL won’t stop the players from dishonoring the National Anthem because they are exercising their right to free speech. Jerry Jones disagrees and they basically told him he doesn’t have the right to free speech.
Kneeling isn’t talking. It’s a gesture. I can kinda almost accept that as “speech”. But what Jerry Jones was doing is talking. That’s definitely speech.
The hypocrisy of the America-hating Left has no limits. They have no shame. They have no consistency or common sense. It’s all nonsense, gibberish, and confusion.
Last year Jerry Jones caved to the America-hating players.
This year Jerry Jones caved to his America-hating puppet masters.
Jerry Jones is not a real man capable of independent thought. He’s a marionette that dances on the strings for whoever is working them that day.
Any respect I was starting to build for JJ recently by ordering the players to respect the Anthem is now flushed away with any respect I may have once had for the NFL in general. It’s all one slimy, disgusting, hateful, putrid blob. Dissent in the way of patriotism of any kind will not be tolerated.
Here’s your hammer and sickle hat, Jerry. Pull it down low and cover your face. Nobody wants to see you.
Right now I could care less about the “National Felons League”, it will be nice to get away from Sunday football and spend quality time with the family. The players are finally killing the goose that laid the golden eggs. Hopefully they can get jobs flipping burgers at their local McDonalds.
Screw the NFL! As far as I’m concerned the owners who allowed this to happen. Yes, the Inmates running the Asylum, as Bob Mcnair of the Texans tried to say, but messed it up can all go broke.
***, You own the franchise but can’t comment on league policy? That makes about as much sense as Obama’s foreign policy. The league can grow a pair or lose even more of their viewership. NASCAR owners have said anyone taking a knee will be replaced on the spot. Baseball doesn’t have these problems and Basketball does not either. Why back down feom these thugs? Fire them. There are hundreds of players just as talented wanting a chance.