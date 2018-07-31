NFL tells Jerry Jones to stop talking about the national anthem

Less than a year ago Jerry Jones knelt with his players on the field.

After Jerry Jones publicly said he would not allow his players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem, the NFL came back with a message of their own: Stop talking.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys owner told local television stations in Dallas that he would not answer any questions related to the league’s anthem policy because ” he has been told not to by the league.”

The stations each had a scheduled sitdown to interview Jones, who told them he would not do it unless they agreed not to ask about the anthem.

That condition wasn’t acceptable to Fox 4, and the channel canceled the interview at the last minute.

On July 19, the NFL and the National Football League Players Association agreed to table the league’s revised anthem policy, while they negotiate a resolution to the issue. In May, the NFL announced it would forbid players to protest during the anthem, but allow them to stay in the locker room if desired.

