NFL take-a-knee protests make comeback

Any NFL executives hoping that the national-anthem protests would fade away after two weeks of declining player participation saw their dreams dashed at Sunday’s games.
The take-a-knee protests rebounded in Week 12 as 19 players refused to stand for the national anthem, up from just five last week and following two weeks of single-digit protesters as teams held ceremonies honoring veterans.
Making the difference were the Seattle Seahawks, which saw 11 players sit or take a knee Sunday after two weeks in which all the players stood for “The Star-Spangled Banner” in recognition of Salute to Service games recognizing the military.
A lot of empty seats here in Santa Clara. @komonews #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/8x2JmE6SB7
— MIKE FERRERI (@MikeKOMOsports) November 26, 2017
With the Salute to Service month over, however, it appears that the Seahawks contingent, led by defensive end Michael Bennett, are prepared to continue their protest for the rest of the season, “pending a new reason to change course,” said Derek Lewis of 247Sports.
The San Francisco 49ers, the NFL’s second-most activist team, had three players take a knee in their game against the Seahawks.
Other teams saw no change. As they have done nearly all season, three Miami Dolphins and New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon knelt for the anthem, while Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on the bench, according to the ESPN tally.
Lynch drew a Twitter blast last week from President Trump for sitting during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and standing for the Mexico national anthem before a game played in Mexico City.
The protests have stoked fan outrage and contributed to declining ratings. The Thursday night game on Thanksgiving between the Giants and Washington Redskins saw a 10 percent decline from last year’s game, according to Deadline Hollywood.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he would like to see all players stand for the national anthem, but declined to push the issue at an October meeting between owners and players.
The protests began last season as a statement against the deaths of black men at the hands of police, led by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a free agent who has filed a grievance with the league alleging collusion after going unsigned in the 2017 season.
The team owners are scheduled to meet this week in New York ahead of the full Dec. 13 ownership meeting amid debate over Mr. Goodell’s contract.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has insisted that his players stand for the anthem, has pushed to delay approval of the five-year contract extension, pointing out that the commissioner still has nearly 18 moths on his current contract.
“We’ve got all the time in the world to evaluate what we’re doing,” Mr. Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “We’ve got all the time in the world to extend him. We need to slow this train down and have a lot of time to discuss the issues at hand in the NFL and have a good, clear input from all the owners, which we’re not getting.”
If the players show DISRESPECT for our REPUBLIC by not standing for the National Anthem and the NFL management will not stop this anti American protest then all of us Veterans and real Americans need to BOYCOTT ALL GAMES AND SPONSORS PRODUCTS IMMEDIATELY!!! Also all you participating ATHELETES and OWNERS are invited to leave this country now!!! We do not want anti Americans reaping our BENEFITS.
Agreed. Am indeed thankful for all of the patriotic Americans who continue to STAND in gratitude for all the patriots who have enabled this country since it’s inception to become, through their sacrifices and God’s Grace, the greatest nation in which to live and thrive…protesting what has become a global disgrace which we once called American pro football. Despite the anti-American divisiveness and dissension being displayed by ALL members of the arm-linking “daisy-chain” buffoons (to include ALL owners, coaches, players….and the emasculated commissioner) who parade their unpatriotic sentiment weekly by kneeling in a solidarity of discontent and unsympathetic ingratitude regarding members of our National Armed Forces…both past and present…and deriding our law enforcement officers who provide them the security while they prance around a field scuffling over the likes of a pig bladder,… little wonder that their behavior resembles infantile tantrums with snorting and squealing like the pigs THEY have become.
Continue the protests, and equally as well against the endorsement crowd who continue to fill their pockets as well…..and all the while breaking their ‘piggy bank’. Ungrateful, entitlement-minded pigs…all.
I’d bet, if you asked each of these players why they take a knee, you would hear a variety of answers, none of which would make any sense whatsoever on the reasoning of their actions
If you have a problem with the police, form marches on the police departments. If you have a problem with not being treated fairly, and not having the same rights as whites, or any others, take it up with the ACLU. If you believe black lives matter, then go into the areas where hundreds of blacks are killed by BLACKS, march the streets with signs of protest against the Black Lives Matter groups, who turn their backs on this travesty. Tell your parents they did not raise you properly. Ask America in a news conference, why you are allowed to make Millions of dollars playing a game, when you are so terribly mistreated. How did you get into the Colleges to be chosen to play pro ball, if your rights to academia are abused? Do your part to change things, but do not blame America, or imply it is our fault you have grievances, and do not dishonor those who have fought died, were wounded, and their families torn apart, for your right to do so. Otherwise, take our knee, and suffer as we boycott your games, and your wages drop due to poor attendance at the games you dishonor.
Roger Goodell, you and the owners are a joke. If it was white players that were kneeling, you clown Goodell and the clown owners would have disciplined the white players. Secondly, like I have stated in the past, the blacks have destroyed / victimized themselves with black on black crime, 73% of black women having babies out of wedlock with no fathers around, gangs in the inner cities, drugs in the inner cities, no education in the inner cities, perpetual welfare. The NFL Players who are kneeling will not address the above, as they are part of the problem!
Crypts, bloods and white idiots without a clue kneeing for criminals. Those actions have opened many eyes to what they really are. They are definately not role models just criminals at heart or just plain big and stupid. Good bye NFL.
They don’t even know what they’re kneeling for. Injustice they claim. The vast majority of police shootings of Blacks are in self defense. It’s their Black brothers that are shooting up their communities not the cops or Whites. These goons have insulted America in Mexico & the UK for attention & to play noble victim. Boycott the NFL & encourage everyone to do so.
The federal government, which the flag stands for is not the problem, it’s the state and city governments, that are. So why are the NFL players protesting against our flag?
“pending a new reason to change course”
If it was up to me I’d throw them in prison for 5 years for the first offense and go up from there. Is that a good enough reason to change course?
It’s one thing for a private citizen to disrespect the Flag. That’s bad enough. But when you have these men who intentionally or not become heroes or idols to young impressionable children, and their antics are televised, that’s another story entirely. You’re encouraging children to imitate their heroes.
This includes political figures like Obama who refuse to salute the flag. And this was long before the BLM.
LINK
5 years for the first offense.