NFL schedules workout for Kaepernick but this won’t end the whining

With Colin Kaepernick set to work out for NFL teams on Saturday, a number of the free agent quarterback’s supporters have criticized the NFL, blasting the league for setting up, in their view, a “publicity stunt” rather than a legitimate opportunity to get back into the league.

According to multiple reports, the league gave Kaepernick a two-hour window to accept the workout and turned down the quarterback’s request to hold the workout a few days later.

The league organized the event and invited all 32 teams to attend, though it’s unclear how many of them will show up. So far, the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions have announced they will send scouts to watch Kaepernick’s performance.

Because of the circumstances, some were quick to criticize the league, including Panthers safety (and Kaepernick’s friend) Eric Reid:

Colin Kaepernick’s #NFL workout is a disgusting PR stunt by the league to absolve itself from the fact that it chose to blackball one its players in the name of appeasing white fans who support Donald Trump who line the pockets of majority white owners who Trump is friends with

The @NFL is screwing Colin Kaepernick AGAIN. Scheduling a workout on a Saturday (when no coach or GMs can go) And they told Kaep when the told the world. Gave him 4 days to get to Atlanta and workout for his job. Awful PR stunt

“At this point, it feels like a PR stunt.”-Eric Reid on the Colin Kaepernick workout this weekend.

8) Another issue: I’m told the league announced that Kaepernick would be available for an “interview” with team employees after the workout, yet it never informed his camp of this, nor did the league seek his permission. This was news to him…

NFL stages publicity stunt for Saturday and Kaepernick plans to play along, for now. (Fixed it for you.) https://t.co/x5zVqZ2nki

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, the season when he started to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The 32-year-old filed a grievance against the league, alleging owners conspired to blackball him, but has since settled the case.

On Twitter, Kaepernick said he “can’t wait” to perform in front of NFL general managers and coaches.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.

