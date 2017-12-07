NFL: Roger Goodell signs 5 yr. contract extension

Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem as others stand prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Roger Goodell signed a five-year contract extension to remain the commissioner of the NFL, according to a memo sent to league owners from the compensation committee on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that Goodell’s contract is expected to pay him about $40 million per year and includes incentives. Darren Rovell, also of ESPN, reported the five-year deal could be worth twice as much annually as the first 10 years that Goodell was commissioner, during which he made $212.5 million.

Goodell, 58, has earned more than $200 million since he was elected NFL commissioner in 2006, succeeding Paul Tagliabue. Goodell first joined the league as an intern back in 1982.

Goodell’s new deal, which runs through 2024, had been a contentious issue throughout the 2017 season. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently threatened to sue the NFL if the extension is approved before rescinding that threat.

The six-member compensation committee, headed by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, was granted permission to negotiate the extension on behalf of the league’s 32 owners. Jones was removed as a non-voting seventh member of the committee after his threat of a lawsuit.

Goodell’s extension would keep him in place through the league’s negotiations for its next collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union and its next set of television contracts.

