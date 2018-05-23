NFL: Players must stand or remain in locker room for anthem

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL owners approved a new policy Thursday aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” but requiring them to stand if they come to the field.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by the owners at their spring meeting in Atlanta, but it was met with immediate skepticism by the players’ union.
“We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand,” Goodell said. “That’s all personnel, and to make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That’s something that we think we owe. We’ve been very sensitive on making sure that we give players choices, but we do believe that moment is an important moment and one that we are going to focus on.”
In a sign that players were not part of the discussions, any violations of the policy would result in fines against the team — not the players.
The NFL Players Association said it will challenge any part of the new policy that violates the collective bargaining agreement.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Ready? Queue the whining and complaining by the pampered players. This is a good move by the NFL, but allowing players to stay in the locker room only creates more news stories when certain players choose to do so.
The owners spent several hours addressing the contentious issue — which has reached all the way to the White House.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, a quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.
Other players took up the cause, and the gesture carried on during the 2017 season even after Kaepernick left the 49ers and failed to land a job with another team.
President Trump turned the anthem protests into a campaign issue , saying the NFL should fire any player who takes a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The NFL hasn’t gone that far, but Kaepernick has yet to land another job and one of his former teammates and fellow protesters, safety Eric Reid, is also out of work.
Both have filed collusion grievances against the NFL.
While the owners touted the change as a compromise and noted it was approved unanimously, the players’ union made it clear it was not part of the discussions.
“The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new ‘policy,’” the NFLPA said in a statement. “NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.”
The statement added, “The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara (co-owner of the New York Giants) about the principles, values and patriotism of our League.”
Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/1Vn7orTo1R
— NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2018
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 23, 2018
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
And the 2PM news stated the players union WAS NOT consulted and the plan is irrelevant until after the negotiations with the players.
does this mean they may go on strike?
LET IT BE, DEAR LORD, LET IT BE!!!
More balderdash CYA! They left out what happens if they do go on the field and do not stand or honor our flag. We do not pay to see rich athletes participate in any politics. They have blogs and Facebook for that expression of their personal feelings–but not on my dime.
I’m with you COG. That’s all it will take for fans to get a “reset”. In fact I’m all for getting involved in player strike activism.
“NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.”
I thought that was contractual service to the community in the spirit of giving back?
Basically the same as they were doing at the end of the season . No change except now the team is fined. Why not the one who breaks the rule.
So this was the best course of action that they could come up with? Pretty weak in my opinion. Not much to think of really. When a player is in uniform he is officially being employed by that team and part of his duties are to represent that team. League wide policy should state that as employees of whichever team under the NFL, if you are in uniform on game day you will stand during the National Anthem-END OF STORY!! Don’t like it go out prospecting for other employment. Something tells me that this protest nonsense which they can do to their heart’s content on their own time and dime would end immediately. Very few of these players actually have marketable and employable skills other than playing football.
The NoFansLeft is closing the gate AFTER Bessie got out. The disrespectful players have signed their own termination papers and by now they know it. I thank the nfl for bringing me back to enjoying High School and College football as I did in the past. Sadly, I see the nba falling into the same black hole that the nfl put themselves in.
Means nothing has changed. In typical Goddell fashion, he gave them an out and they will continue to act out their hatred of America. I will continue to boycott the NFL and if they go out of business, tough cookies!
I’m done watching the NFL. It’s a waste of time. All this BS ant-America crap has taken all the fun out of the game.
I stopped watching the disgraceful NFL cry baby losers for more than a season. Hands up, don’t watch! Besides, the NFL has too many college graduates of BLMU that can’t speak, spell, or think logically.
Looking forward to seeing Vince McMahon’s new World Football League of real men and educated athletes soon.
hey nfl your sol and if you did change it would be tfl.
good riddens to bad garbage.
In other words…the players will simply stay in the locker rooms. Nothing more than a smoke screen by the owners because viewership dropped dramatically as did attendance. Hopefully these punks will continue to feel the bite. No fans…no money.
That idea is way worse. How about, if they don’t stand for the flag that gave them the opportunity to become millionaires, their ungrateful rich butts don’t play! The salute to the flag is there for a reason.
A lot of good hearted people of all races made sure they got the right to play professionally. I guarantee you there were more white people who made civil rights happen than blacks.
I’m with JCWS1: NFL=No Fans Left. I’m gone! 80 percent of black murders are by other blacks. Let’s hear them rail against their own leaders and communities. With violent crime so rampant in their own communities, it’s no wonder police are forced into the position they are. Oh, I forgot this is really an anti-white, racist thing.
I have more fun mowing the yard with my new riding mower now, not watching any more.
Any American citizen who can not stand and treat the American Flag and the National Anthem with the respect they both deserve,… if employed should be flipping burgers at maybe $9.00 an hour instead of playing ball at $9Millon a year. Fire the disrespectful ********.
Players who stay in the locker room during the anthem should be required to stay in the locker room during the game.
Looks like I’ll be boycotting the anti-American NFL for another season.
Frankly, I stopped watching the NFL when it became entertainment, not sport. And look what the entertainment industry has become politically. I have no respect for Goodell, most of the owners and many of the entertainers…..er, excuse me, players. America is being lost, and they all appear to be willing helpers. Move on, folks, nothing more to see here.
Good !!! If they want to protest they should do it some other way. How they “feel” has nothing to do with football anyway.