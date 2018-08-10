NFL: Players kneel, raise fists during preseason games

Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games Thursday night.
In Philadelphia, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De’Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem, and defensive end Chris Long placed his arm around Jenkins’ shoulder. Jenkins had stopped his demonstration last December.
Defensive end Michael Bennett walked out of the tunnel during the anthem and walked toward the bench while it played. It appeared all the Steelers stood.
“Everybody is waiting for what the league is going to do,” Jenkins said. “We won’t let it stop what we stand for. I was very encouraged last year with the direction and that obviously took a different turn.
“I think it’s important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we’re doing the right thing.”
The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
At Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson and defensive end Robert Quinn protested during the anthem. Stills and Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Quinn stood and raised his right fist. There were no apparent protests by the Buccaneers.
“As a black man in this world, I’ve got an obligation to raise awareness,” Quinn said. “If no one wants to live in unity, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”
Stills kneeled during the anthem during the 2016-17 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a leader of the movement, tweeted support for Stills and Wilson.
“My brother @kstills continued his protest of systemic oppression tonight by taking a knee,” the tweet said. “Albert Wilson joined him in protest. Stay strong brothers!”
And in Seattle, three Seahawks players ran into the team’s locker room prior to the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Defensive linemen Branden Jackson and Quinton Jefferson, and offensive lineman Duane Brown left the field following team introductions and before the start of the anthem. They returned to the sideline immediately after it concluded. All three were among a group of Seattle players that sat during the anthem last season.
Brown and Jefferson said they intend to continue the action all season. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the team discussed the topic and decided to support individual decisions. Brown said he didn’t believe there had been much progress made from the demonstrations of last season.
“Everyone was clear on my decision and understands and supports it,” Brown said. “We all have different realities in this country and they understand my perspective. We’re all on good terms.”
In Jacksonville, four Jaguars remained in the locker room during the national anthem, and team officials said it would be up to the players to explain why they weren’t on the field. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Telvin Smith, and running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon joined teammates on the sideline after the anthem.
“As a man, I got certain beliefs,” said Smith, who wore “Salute the Service” cleats. “You know what I mean? This is not going to become a distraction, and Jacksonville’s not going to become a distraction for this team. I got beliefs. I did what I did. I don’t know if it’s going to be every week, can’t answer if it’s going to be every week.
“But as a man I’ve got to stand for something. I love my team, I’m dedicated to my teammates, and that’s what we’re talking about. I did what I did. It was love. I hope people see it and respect it. I respect views.”
At Baltimore, both teams stood, but while most of the Ravens lined up shoulder to shoulder on the sideline, second-year linebacker Tim Williams stood alone in front of the bench with his back toward the field.
All of the players on each team at New England appeared to stand for the national anthem, some bowing their heads and others placing their hands on their hearts. The Patriots observed a moment of silence beforehand for Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer Michael Chesna, who was killed last month in the line of duty.
The league and the players’ union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, or remain in the locker room.
“The NFL has been engaged in constructive discussions with the NFL Players Association regarding the anthem and issues of equality and social justice that are of concern to many Americans,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email.
“While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem.
“Meanwhile, there has been no change in the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem. The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room.
“We remain committed to working with the players to identify solutions and to continue making progress on important social issues affecting our communities.”
Strike!!! Please!!! And, Miami still has a football team?
“If no one wants to live in unity, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”
You don’t hear so good. The venue for your protest is the issue. if you want to live in unity try showing respect for your neighbors views.
Players can do as they please – this is America and the 1st Amendment gives them the right to free speech. Owners can do as they please – it is their teams. Fans can raise their finger and refuse to pay the ridiculous prices for seats, apparel, etc. and not watch the games. If Americans decide to speak freely with their wallets the nonsense will stop. My white privilege doesn’t pay me in the millions nor does the military to sacrifice for grown children to disrespect the country.
So you believe an employer has no right to prescribe your behavior at work while you are on his dime and on his premises and your behavior reflects on his company? This has nothing to do with the 1st Amendment. But maybe you’ve never had a job. You sure as hell have never been an employer.
Free speech does not apply while one is at work. No matter how you spin it, while at work and representing your employer your right to protest and say certain things is limited. Yes, those players can do it say what they want, but not when they are in uniform and working for their employer. I guarantee you that ups drivers are not allowed to participate in political protests while in uniform. And neither are NFL players. The problem is that the NFL has decided to allow the race card to be played And to hide in fear from those who use it.
bs
no players do not have the right to do as they wish on employer time
Not on company time they can’t. Most companies would fire an employee on the spot for “politicking” on company time and bringing negative attention to the company. In the military, that kind of thing will get you a less-than-honorable immediate discharge,
It’s too bad some of the protesters don’t go on a “ride-along” with the local police or sheriffs departments to see what really happens, especially in the “hoods”.
If their employer has a rule that states they will stand, and they don’t, then the employer should be able to fire them. Of course, that’s in my world, these overpaid players and their Unions seem to be in charge. So, yes, my dollar stays home, my TV stays off and there are no merchandise with team logos being bought.
Mikeb, You are so right. Life is filled with many choices, which cannot always be controlled. However every choice has a consequence or cause and effect. When entertainment becomes aggitation, those paying the bills can either accept the aggitation or cease to pay and/or participate. Continued reduction in ticket sales will soon make professional football a thing of the past. Soon those overpaid players will no longer make a living wage in pro-games or someone will offer a “better way” with football entertainment.
I recently read that the previously failing XFL is wanting a comback. This has great possibilities. They should find players, teams, owners, who are ready to play the game, without dishonoring fans, patriots and national values. Once, things swing this way, the NFL will just dry up and blow away. Likewise, those players, regardless of their skills, will either abandon their “rights” distractions or look for employment elsewhere.
I do not know the legal problems of player contracts too costly for not playing. Neither do I know if clauses are in place to protect the owners for a situation like this one. I believe a Team, like other businesses, can declare bankruptcy. “For the lack of a nail, the shoe was lost; for lack of a shoe, there horse was lost; for lack of a horse, the rider was lost; – – – – – – -” It may be too late to nail that shoe.
IF….That is IF you work for a Company, can you say/express as you wish because the First Amendment protects you ? The team player’s are Employee’s/Contractors.
I agree the players have that “Right” given to them by those who sacrificed so much, to defy that very sacrifice.
Now we as REAL Americans have an obligation. Smack the NFL in the pocketbook, & send a message to others.
Nothing says unity like kneeling for the anthem. Nothing says unity like raising the black power fist. What friggin hypocrites.
I have a great idea on how fewer blacks will be shot by cops. Stop committing crimes and the cops will not be looking for you. More whites are shot by cops than blacks so stop making this a racist issue already. Shoot the ones committing the crimes no matter there race,how is that idea.
Had dinner and sat down to watch the game, excited it was starting and switching around and lo and behold they are at it again. Turned it off and tuned on the dodger game. Funny, they seem to appreciate the gift they have and are thankful for it. If all those big *** want to make a difference, maybe they can buy a house in the ghetto and go back there and live and be amongst the people and give them about 90% of their money, like a good socialist/democrat that might ease their feelings. If they have the brains to even know what they are protesting about. See Chicago last weekend–was that the white man too?
Most of us will hear and feel nothing but loathing for their disrespect until these uber rich Blacks make 10x the noise against Black on Black crime and 78% unwed Black mothers raising their children into a life of poverty!! They don’t need to be recognized or their egos massaged by joining a cause laced with fake news and bolstered by violence including killing cops. Shame on them. Nope, the NFL is being killed, not celebrated as a “platform”. 68 shootings and 12 black deaths in Chicago last weekend, and zero by cops. Kneel in church like most Americans and stand up for law and order, our flag, and the thousands that died for your freedom to make an *** out of yourselves showing your ignorance and how self-centered you are.
You are wise and honest and 100% correct.
If you want respect? Be what is respectful. Don’t manipulate and force others to say that the emperor has beautiful new clothes.
They are clearly just trying to get a reaction out of Trump. Besides America-hatred. POTUS should just ignore it and wait and see what happens.
“Unity” my A$$ !! If they want to make a difference, then they should use some of their over-paid wealth and try making a difference in their own communities, instead of behaving like little spoiled brats, and disrespecting our flag and our anthem..Looks like another year that I’ll be watching something other than the NFL…Fine and bench them all if they continue this juvenile b/s !!
We all have different realities in this country….
REALLY!!!
There is only 1 reality and what about respect for the fans that ultimately pay your salary?
The morons in the NFL, who support Colin Kaepernick, who supports communists like Castro and Che Guevara. This shows one how ignorant these fools are. Hey morons in the NFL, go move to Cuba and you will know what social injustice is!
When a handful of low IQ players mock and disrespect our Flag it shows it is them who are dividing this Nation. Instead of working on solution these fools are biting the hands that feed them.
Unlike most countries, the USA is a set of ideals, not merely a land. The ideal is that the individual is important and has dignity and unalienable rights granted by God, and the government’s real job is to protect those unalienable rights. The flag is a symbol of those ideals. To p*ss on the flag, as the kneelers do in essence, they p*ss on the ideals that are the United States. That is what insults and upsets me.
I don’t want to hear the argument “well, the USA doesn’t perfect live up to those principles”. Of course it doesn’t. How can it as long as humans are imperfect? But I think the USA does a pretty damn good job of living up to those principles, certainly better than any other country ever has on such a massive scale. (I.e. I allow for the possibility of a small community doing so.)
I attended Pres Trump’s inauguration. I was in awe thinking how far the USA has come in such a short time. An upstart only 200+ years ago has grown to be the envy of the world while holding on to idealistic ideals where Americans would risk their lives for them, and the world has benefited. Seriously. The world would be much worse off without the United States. I don’t care what the Leftists say. I am 100% certain that the United States is a force for good in the world and the world would be far worse off had we never existed.
Well said. If you really think about in, without the United States willing to act as the world’s policeman, the planet would be in total chaos and in a constant state of war.
The more these ungrateful Black scums show their hatred against America, the more hatred they will receive. Be warned!
Luong the Viet
I have two words for the scum that disrespects our flag…Sin Loi
Football is a great and entertaining game. The strategies. The deceptions. The precision and all the things that have to go right at the same time for a 30+ yard pass landing in the arms of a receiver on the run without him breaking stride is a beautiful work of art.
That said, I don’t contribute a penny to anyone that insults me. I don’t care how good their product is. I am a non-White myself. I don’t see ANY of the things those players claim to suck about the USA. I am in my 50s. I have never been held back in my education or career by anyone or anything except myself. The only time I have been stopped by police was when one of the tail lights of my car was out. I grew up in a household that was probably in the bottom 20% of income. Through taking advantage of education and the opportunities in the USA, I am now in the top 10% of income earners. There aren’t many countries in which one can do that, ESPECIALLY not in socialist countries.
Well said. And their “platform” is that American oppresses people of color. Well, just look at the progress all of America has made with regard to non discriminatory practices, the Civil Rights Act, the NAACP, the ACLU and so many programs to be sure that there is unity and freedom and fairness in every way, in education, employment, housing- there are so many programs, laws, opportunities. And Colin doesnt recognize any of this. He gets amnesia when he makes statements like “America has oppressed Black people and continues to do so”. he has a “foundation” that worships Joanne Chesimard, the fugitive cop killer in Cuba. the girls in his group wear T-shirts with her name on them. The object- he says- is to teach young girls to resist the police. So much for unity. He is getting richer because of this “protest” as some are giving this cause money. He gives no credit to people like yourself, who realize that sometimes the “Im a victim” thing just is not the way to go.
I am hoping fans Will stand up, and turn their back when each of the kneeling players steps out on the field.
But to do so they have to have already bought tickets to the game. The owners still have made their money. What do they care if the people turn their backs on the players?
If you object to all this nonsense, stop buying tickets, stop buying their paraphernalia, and stop watching them on TV. Oh, and be sure to let their sponsors know you have stopped watching. Money is all these team owners care about. As for the players with their multi-million-dollar salaries, with no one watching, they are out of jobs. Once they are out of jobs, perhaps they will have time to do something truly noteworthy for their cause instead of an empty gesture.
“My brother @kstills continued his protest of systemic oppression tonight…”
Good thing that “systemic oppression” was on vacation from the end of last season until the start of this preseason. Otherwise, one might think you folks are being hypocrites. Could you please explain why we don’t hear about this “oppression”, or what you are doing about it, during the off season? Just curious.
That’s because they were all too busy partying in Vegas, and driving their new Lamborghini down to their new 20,000 square foot “crib”. Oh, the oppression they live under is just mind-boggling. How do they ever stand it.
Sadly, everything about the once great city, Philadelphia, has gone to HELL.
As a Nam VET, I very much respect (our) flag and National Anthem. Hard to believe
So many of my comrads had to die so these over paid and spoiled players can kneel
while they could simply share some of their (granted, hard earned) wealth in the Ghetto
they are so worried about.
P.S. .ships Avail to get out !
thanks for your service ben williams.
god bless you and yours.
Fine, raise your fists! The American public should raise their middle fingers to the NFL and see how many of these half-wits end up on welfare…I’m betting most of them.
Per first amendment the players may have the right to protest BUT that doesn’t mean the method/platform they are using is appropriate. And let’s be honest, these players didn’t care about protesting until President Trump called them on it. So their protests is really against President Trump and not social injustice! If these players really care about social injustice they would protest at venues that make sense — city hall; police stations; etc.
All I know is I have zero ZERO respect for any players who protest in some manner during the National Anthem.
as an “american” I wish that every kneeler rip an acl and tear an achilles and never play again…. these privlidged but mostly uneducated and ignorant misguided sheep make me sick
the nfl is really blowing it by allowing and tolerating this political crap with its employees… what a bunch of fools
I am going to save so much money this year by not buying anything NFL related. These protesters make the Cleveland Browns look like a winning team and they went 0-16 last year.
Dallas Cowboys owner said if his players wanted to play for the Cowboys they would stand at attention when the U.S. flag was presented and the National Anthem was played. Their star RB Ezekiel Elliot said football was a team sport and the team voted to stand at attention on the sidelines when the National Anthem played…”after all we are Cowboys!”
If players have a First Amendment right to raise their fist up to God, if they have a right to kneel, then fans have a right to continue to boycott the games, not buy souvenirs, and not support the actions of the players. Military honor guards have canceled their appearance at numerous team pre-games and many have canceled season tickets. Viewership is down, attendance is down, concession sales are down, and apparently that will continue.
How many used to hate hearing the words …. “dumb ******?” But, now find themselves painfully wondering if those who spoke those words might have been right? Its a shame what these players are doing to set blacks backwards. Whomever is promoting the idea to do what they do? Is working against blacks. And, its what they desire.. National division. These players are dupes in a game for control of the nation.
“As a black man in this world, I’ve got an obligation to raise awareness,” Quinn said. “If no one wants to live in unity, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”
So “HE” gives the “Black Power” salute (racist) and is a hypocrite for his statement about he wants to live in unity. Loser. The NFL is going to go down the drain with lost fans. What the “players” think doesn’t really matter to the fans. The “players” are paid to play football, not express their personal problems by disgracing our nation.
It isn’t unity they are after…
Bunch of dumbasses!! The way to stop this crap is to NEVER show them on camera, to NEVER interview them about the game or anything else, AND to NEVER mention the protest on the news or anywhere else. If things are as bad as they claim why don’t I see more whites on trial for slaughtering hordes of blacks rather than very few blacks on trial for slaughtering other blacks? White aren’t making blacks shoot other blacks, members of Mexican cartels, maybe, but not whites.
“I think it’s important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we’re doing the right thing.”
Uh, say what?! Kneeling with fists raised in the air is considered “fighting for everyday Americans”? Making millions upon millions of dollars each season for playing a game is fighting the good fight?
Not me, my family, my friends nor my co-workers need their defense. And they wonder why their activism is seen in a negative light. The NFL needs a collective, hard Wake the EFF UP slap in the head.
Another year without the NFL, what am I going to do with all this free time? Anything except waste my time on the overpaid wimps in the NFL.