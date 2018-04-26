NFL owners were annoyed and fearful of Trump’s stand on the national anthem

The owner of the Buffalo Bills thinks the NFL needs a representative, preferably a black player, to smooth things over with people who have a problem with anthem protests.
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair called on players to “ask your compadres, fellas, stop that other business,” in reference to the protests Colin Kaepernick started two years ago.
These are just a two of the most shocking revelations to come out of an audio recording of last year’s summit between 30 NFL players and owners obtained by the New York Times. The three-hour meeting took place in New York about a month after President Trump blasted demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem and called kneeling NFL players “sons of bitches.”
“Let’s make sure that we keep this confidential,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the start of the meeting.
Here are the six biggest takeaways from the meeting Goodell probably wishes remained under wraps.
THEY TALKED ABOUT KAEPERNICK
They sure did. Players told the owners they felt that Kaepernick was being blackballed for his politics.
“If he was on a roster right now, all this negativeness and divisiveness could be turned into a positive,” Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long said, adding, “we all agree in this room as players that he should be on a roster.”
According to the Times, owners were “noncommittal.”
ERIC REID CALLED OUT OWNERS DIRECTLY
Former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, dressed in a Kaepernick T-shirt, challenged the owners in the room.
“I feel like he was hung out to dry,” Reid said. “Everyone in here is talking about how much they support us … Nobody stepped up and said we support Colin’s right to do this. We all let him become Public Enemy No. 1 in this country, and he still doesn’t have a job.”
THE NFL NEEDS A BLACK SPOKESMAN, SAYS WHITE OWNER
Bills owner Terry Pegula thinks the NFL needs a spokesman, preferably a player, and even more preferably a black player, to combat its “media problem.”
“For years we’ve watched the National Rifle Association use Charlton Heston as a figurehead,” Pegula said, adding, “For us to have a face, as an African-American, at least a face that could be in the media, we could fall in behind that.”
Not for nothing, but this could have been Kaepernick. There is a not a black owner in the NFL with Jaguars owner Shadid Khad being the lone minority among the current group.
KNEELING: ‘THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM’
This was very important for the owners to talk about because it was impacting their money, although the players had to bring it up. TV ratings were slipping and sponsors were concerned about public perception of the protests. Patriots owner and Meek Mill advocate Bob Kraft referred to the anthem demonstrations as the “elephant in the room.”
Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said, “We’re getting hit with a tsunami.”
Texans owner Bob McNair, who infamously uttered the “inmates” comment at the same meeting, was vocal about his desire to put an end to the anthem protests.
“You fellas need to ask your compadres, fellas, stop that other business,” McNair told the players, “let’s go out and do something that really produces positive results, and we’ll help you.”
SOME NFL OWNERS ARE ANNOYED WITH TRUMP
Kraft, a friend of the president’s and a generous campaign backer, blasted Trump for spewing “divisive” and “horrible” rhetoric.
“The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don’t feel is in the best interests of America,” Kraft said. “It’s divisive and it’s horrible.”
It was previously reported that Eagles owner Jeff Lurie, who supported Hillary Clinton in the election, called Trump’s presidency “(expletive) disastrous” in the meeting.
“We’ve got to be careful not to be baited by Trump or whomever else,” Lurie said. “We have to find a way to not be divided and not get baited.”
OTHERS FEAR HIM
Terry expressed a level of fear when discussing Trump’s ability to rile up a lot of people.
“All Donald needs to do is to start to do this again,” he said. “We need some kind of immediate plan because of what’s going on in society. All of us now, we need to put a Band-Aid on what’s going on in the country.”
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, another Trump supporter, said whatever damage Trump could possibly inflict on the league “is done.”
In the end, the Times characterized the meeting as the players and owners mostly talking past each other on these divisive issues. About a month after the meeting, the NFL pledged to donate $89 million to social causes in an effort to address some of the issues players are clearly passionate about.
Join the discussion
I really don’t care what the NFL does or doesn’t do, because I have completely boycotted them. I will not watch or support or have anything to do with the NFL or their unpatriotic Liberal players.
the lawless,racist national felons league is dead to me.
Me too. In fact, even if they kick OUT all these kneeling crettins tomorrow, i still won’t come back.
I started Sunday drives. FANTASTIC I take the grandkids to places they have never been, I picnic with my son and daughter, I see things I have always wanted to but never had the gumption to bother. And I have lost 15 lbs. And that was only last season! It is amazing what President Trump has brought me. Totally connected with the family. I am not boycotting the NFL, As far as I am concerned, I have put it in its rightful place. Totally unnecessary and irrelevant to a good life.
Wow! Doesn’t look like the NFL learned a single thing from the attendance/TV boycott fiasco that they brought upon themselves last year! I am still boycotting them in all forms…
And this is why i will have NO tears for any of them, when the NFL goes under..
“The owner of the Buffalo Bills thinks the NFL needs a representative, preferably a black player, to smooth things over with people who have a problem with anthem protests.”
This would be the stupidest thing they could do, so it will most likely happen.
Yeah, sending out an over-privileged spoiled brat man-boy to lecture the rest of us on how wrong we are would surely make the NFL shine once more.
Morons. Invest in a mirror and just look at what you’ve become.
Interesting on how they identified President Trump on being divisive while the left continues to emphasizes differences on the basis of skin color, national origin and religion. The NFL will continue to loose customers if the players continue their protests against the country. I understand why they are doing it because they were never taught patriotism and the history of the country while in school. The left controls the schools and the newspapers control the news. I pity the current generation. The older generation is choosing not to watch as much football due to this politicization of sports.
The damage is done. They’re overpaid, and expect the Veterans to allow them to disrespect a Flag we fought for. I had all sport channels removed from my direct tv account. Some things are not ok and the players seem to have no respect for the fans. They have lost a whole generation of fans and a large part of them are more deeply offended then they realize.
This is why i hope to hell NO MILITARY member ever goes to another game..
The owners want to criticize Pres Trump because they don’t have the stomach to stand up the these leftist players who are bringing discredit upon their teams and Football in general. As far as I am concerned, these players need to be educated on what that flag means. If they don’t want to honor the flag and the men and women who have defended this country, they are welcome to go somewhere else. We have freedom of speech, however there are still consequences for that speech.
It is easy to read between the lines. and see many NFL players, and also some owners, officials, and coaches are using their status as Television, and Sports figures for Political authority. This Tempest in a Teapot, if you will has gone far beyond ” Civil Rights”. As with most arguments among people who are wealthy. It really has nothing to to about ” Rights”, Or the lack thereof, It’s all about the Money, and who gets to control it! Kaepernick has become nothing but a centerfold, and his income v\been negatively affected .
It is difficult to believe that people who own a professional football team could be so clueless. They don’t understand their problem, and they don’t understand how easy it would be to solve their problem. The players are their employees. They are the employers. The rules of the job require standing for the national anthem. Anyone who doesn’t want to follow the rules plainly doesn’t want the job. Now, if the players want the owners’ help for some worthy cause, fine, we’ll see what we can do. These owners are really stupid.
I agree. They are not clueless, they are fully supportive of these liberal idiots..
The NFL owners will really be pissed, and should be when the players continue their asinine protests over, “something”, even after the NFL paying a $90MM bounty to the players “Social Justice” endeavor.
The Owners…oh, don’t call them Owners, the players will think they are slaves to the Owners then. Big difference in slaves they never knew, and themselves making $Millions off of these Owners!
I suspect the NFL is in for a long bad haul, since they turned over the reigns to the players, and may be a generation before they can regain control…if ever!
NFL–NO FANS LEFT!!!–What more is there to say on the subject???…..