NFL likely to hide anti-American players in the locker room next season

A number of team owners in the National Football League are confident that fans can expect to see a major change in the league’s national anthem policy after season’s end if players keep on protesting the patriotic pregame ritual.
Many NFL owners believe that the league could very easily revert back to a previous approach, where players were kept in the locker room during the anthem.
“I think that if players are still kneeling at the end of the year, then it could very well happen,” an individual familiar with owners’ talks concerning the protests expressed. the owners’ deliberations on anthem-related issues, according to the Washington Post. “It’s too early to tell.”
Related Story: NFL ratings down on Thanksgiving
Things must change …
Even though he was not sure whether a formal owner vote over the issue would be required to enforce the change, he is confident that most NFL owners would support it.
“I think most owners would support it, particularly if players continue to kneel this season,” the NFL owner added.
It was not pinpointed just how many owners support the policy change, but some deemed it inappropriate to make such a change in the middle of the season. However, their common consensus was that most would agree to a change in policy to keep any more fed-up NFL fans from finding another Sunday pastime.
“But they agreed that if the protests last all season and remain intensely controversial among fans, the issue will be raised during the offseason and a policy change to having players remain in the locker room until the anthem’s conclusion would have the support of a significant number of owners,” The Washington Post reported. “They said the matter could be addressed at the annual league meeting in March.”
One official with an NFL franchise who is savvy to his team’s thinking on the matter also believes that a policy change is imminent.
“It would certainly have to be considered very strongly,” the official who wished to remain anonymous explained.
Setting the stage …
Players did not always appear on the gridiron for the anthem, but eight years ago, it has been mandatory for all players to be on the field during the weekly tribute to America and all it stands for.
“The change to having players and coaches on the sideline for the anthem was made in 2009,” the Post’s Mark Maske explained. “The current league policy says that players must be on the sideline for the anthem. It suggests – but does not require – that players stand for the anthem.”
Starting last year with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the anthem(s), more and more players followed in his footsteps this year to draw attention to police brutality and “racial injustice,” and even though the players were penalized for their actions, many NFL fans and conservative critics insist that it was not enough.
“At various points this season, some players – including full teams – have remained off the field during the playing of the anthem,” Maske recounted. “They have not been fined or otherwise disciplined by the NFL.”
Under more scrutiny
The controversy gained so much national attention that even President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with the NFL for allowing players – who millions of youth consider as role models – to disrespect the nation in front of millions of football fans.
“The league has been under intense pressure from President Trump and some fans to require players to stand during the anthem,” Maske added. “In September, Trump said during a campaign speech in Alabama that owners should fire any player who protested during the anthem. His fiery speech included a reference to such a player being a ‘son of a …,’ and it fueled an intense national controversy over the issue.”
Despite NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell’s announcement at a press conference last month that all NFL players should stand for the national anthem, this did little to quell the storm or resuscitate NFL attendance and TV ratings.
In fact, Trump suggested that Goodell has been remiss in disciplining his league’s players and recommended the appropriate punishments for disrespecting police, the military and everything the United States stands for.
“The NFL has been under pressure from the White House in the face of continued protests, with President Donald Trump in September suggesting those taking a knee should be fired,” Newsmax reported. “On Monday, Trump called for Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to be suspended for the remainder of the season after Lynch sat for the U.S. anthem, but stood for the Mexican anthem during a game in Mexico City.”
Trump’s tweet last Monday morning gave Goodell some advice on how to run his league.
“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!” Trump posted on Twitter. “Next time, NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”’
The Raiders’ coach’s wife and Lynch’s mom both blasted Trump for his criticism of the running back, and Lynch took his opposition of Trump to another level.
“Lynch joined the hundreds of players who responded to Trump’s gripe by protesting, but the Raiders back went a step further when he sported an ‘Everybody vs. Trump’ T-shirt before Oakland’s Week 4 game against the Broncos,” NYDailyNews.com informed. “Trump’s blasts against Lynch followed the president’s ripping of basketball dad LaVar Ball on Sunday for being ‘unaccepting’ of Trump’s role in facilitating Ball’s son LiAngelo’s return from China after his arrest for shoplifting.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
NFL Players staying in the locker room, is just as bad as not standing for the National Anthem. All one needs to know about these players / thugs is that they support Colin Kaepernick, who supports the communists Castro, Che Guevara and they support Kaepernick wearing socks that “cops are pigs”. These player thugs are a disgrace to our country. Shame on the people that support them!
The way I see it, the players can stay in the locker room for the entire game until they apologize to Veterans and the American people for their anti-American diatribe. If they refuse to do that, then “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” (let them eat cake), because they’ll never hold down a job outside of the NFL.
Why hide them in the locker room next year when you can just fail to renew their contracts and make them all disappear? Problem solved. People make this problem more difficult than it really is. Make a few examples and the rest will fall in line, or fall into the unemployment line,
Agreed. And denying the players who truly espouse patriotic values their opportunity to stand in honor with the millions of other patriotic citizens who have a high regard for our National Anthem, our flag, our military and law enforcement agencies…and instead resigning them to a place of shame with the ‘riff-raff’ disloyal scum of the nfl is akin to punishing an entire classroom of students for the behavior of a couple of miscreants who should simply be expelled. Yet again another detestable example of poor leadership within the pro football organization.
Eliminate entirely the bad apples from pro football: to include a commissioner(in-name-only), complicit owners and coaches who have joined in the anti-American sentiment, and all players who have willingly participated in degrading an American pastime into their self-imposed, racist-driven putrid squalor.
And even if they DID “hold down a job,” Gary, they will NEVER find one that will pay them MILLIONS Of dollars for running up and down a pasture carrying a squashed pumpkin under one arm!
Got that right.
“They be workin’ at the car wash”, tossin’ soap laden sponges back and forth.
The damage has already been done. I am a disabled veteran and fought to give these vermin the freedom to disrespectful to our flag, national anthem and our country.
I also have the freedom to totally boycott the NFL and their degenerate liberal hypocritical players.
“Five one-thousandths of one percent of the interactions of police officers with black people end up in the death of a suspect,” Bishop E.W. Jackson states. “Five-thousand black men die every single year in black-on-black crime.”
In that light, Jackson asks: “How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a police officer was involved?”
However many bodies they have to step over, Scruffy, they’re willing to do it, to prove how “oppressed” they are. Just imagine–they are paid MILLIONS OF DOLLARS for their meager athletic skills, and consider that “oppression!” So rather than respecting the national anthem and flag of the country that MADE them millionaires, they’d rather indulge in this COMMUNIST BS, worshiping at the altar of the likes of Castro, Che Gueverra, Stalin–TYRANTS, all! It really IS true that you just can’t FIX stupid!
Akin to using a house fire-extinguisher to put out a double-trailer petrol blaze…
And IMO, this strategy by Numpty Felons League may be moot…I suspect many other than this “football”-ignoramus would shed no tears if “next season” basically isn’t!
all pro sports that are dominated by blacks like the nfl and the nba can shove it.
keeping these thugs in locker rooms is another slap in the face to america and i hope nobody goes to a game again.
if this doesnt stop we will lose our country to the socialist left all over a lie.
Well, yeah–what a perfect, COWARDLY and craven solution! Hide the ungrateful GHETTO RATS in the locker room instead of expecting them to respect the national anthem and flag for which so many BETTER MEN have fought and died, to give these over-entitled millionaire JOCKS the right to kneel because they are so “oppressed.” And they are PROTESTING about a LIE, on top of that! “Hands up, don’t shoot!” NEVER HAPPENED. But don’t try to tell these over-entitled, IGNORANT ghetto THUGS that!
Don’t solve the problem–just HIDE it from public view. Like THAT will solve the problem. I’m sure the jocks will find some OTHER way to sh ow their hatred and disrespect for this country. You know–like Colin Kaepernick’s PIG SOCKS. Maybe the liberal commissioner will OK them putting hammer-and-sickle DECALS on their freaking helmets next season.
The damage has already been done. (they don’t care about the national anthem and our country.
I don’t watch anymore, so as far as I’m concerned they all can stay in the locker rooms till after the complete ceremony is done and entertainment is over, and the people have left the stadium. Then Play ball with them self.