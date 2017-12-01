NFL agrees to commit $89M over seven years to social justice causes

The NFL and a group of players reached an agreement in principle late Wednesday night to partner on a plan to address social justice issues considered important to African-American communities, sources told ESPN.
The unprecedented agreement calls for the league to contribute $89 million over seven years to projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education.
The agreement does not include language calling for players to end protests during the national anthem in exchange for funds; there’s no implicit quid pro quo.
Roger Goodell and the owners, you are nothing but a political organization known as the National Football Thug League! I would sure like to work for you clowns, in that as an employee, I would tell you what to do, right Roger and you owners?
Give me a break, The NFL will just raise the price of the tickets and the WE THE PEOPLE fans will AGAIN get fleeced to cover the mindless social experiments in an industry where talent and excellence is SUPPOSED to get rewarded, not bowing on knees to imaginary social injustice. Like all those millionaire players have been discriminated against??? Maybe we should go to player quotas based on race, where only 15% of the players get to be black, and more white players have an equal opportunity to stand for the American Flag. Now that’s social justice? Only in the mind manipulating social collective of Democrat fools on an entitlement binge.
Lets see if they are so brave.
How much money are the knee players committed to pay for social causes. That’s what I thought. nothing. They are no so brave, aren’t they?
And this is why NO ONE should ever again support a single NFL team, OR ANY Company that does business with them!!
Does Numpty Felons’ League have $89 million to put towards such, even amortised over 7 years?
Just what we need… more hand outs for the whining Africans to encourage them to more protest, riots and looting.
And why is it to only BLACK social justice causes??? Isn’t that racist in and of itself?
WE DON’T CARE. I suppose it will be to CAIR or BLM or some other Islamic BS. Well you should have done that to begin with and kept your personal issues OFF THE FIELD.
You are Dead to me and I can tell you, I watched football. Now well there’s more time for Family, church, less money spent on beer, tickets and the repercussions are ALL POSITIVE.
AMEN ^5
I’m 80 and was an avid fan till about SB X and interest started to wane and now as a Veteran the NFL is DEAD on ARRIVAL. My Family of Veterans and LEO’s are all of the same mind. My Dad used to remind me that “Give a Deadbeat an Inch and he will TAKE a mile” That old WWII vet was a Prophet.
what a bunch of crap……
I’m a 40 yr fan but I am pretty much done with the nfl
Why does the League have to fiscally support charities of an inordinately vocal minority? These cats make enough as individuals to give to whomever they want. Rather, they pull a Jesse Jackson extortion act … I hope the NFL fails and a new league, without radicals, emerges. The game was much better when the likes of John Unitas, Joe Montana and John Riggins were playing!
So now, they’re paying a ransom… The kneelers have kidnapped the game, the victim is dying, and the ransom will be paid… Social justice is just a catch phrase for liberal causes anyway…
Social justice is not the same as real justice.
Political correctness is not the same as correctness.
People should yearn for justice. People should try to act correctly. <– Duh.
You shouldn't have to qualify exemplary attributes until you've twisted their meaning out of shape and now they are made to apply to the Left.
Social justice and political correctness are merely clever buzzwords to mask the fact that the Left is working underhandedly. Meanwhile, they act as if they hold the moral high ground because these labels sound so admirable. They are not.
And another nice word that’s been hijacked by not nice people is “Peace”. Any organization with Peace in its name is a nest of communists who advocate for a one-sided draw down of nukes by the West. They NEVER address Russia, China, Iran or North Korea who are rogue nations that are the true threat to peace, just as gun grabbers have no plan to disarm the criminal element. only law abiding gun owners.
It certainly smacks of Extortion money to me..
social justice is a LIE.
and it dam sure aint no law nor in the constitution.
it is a fake lie cocky doodie poopooh!
Just like NFL football. Another waste of money. I hope they take it out of players salaries.
I doubt it. If anything they will JACK up the prices on everything else fans buy..
The NFL is a sports for-entertainment system. The rules are fine-tuned for entertaining. Since when does a sports entertainment system decide to start doing out millions of dollars to social justice causes that have nothing to do with the pure entertainment value of (what was) pro football? If I ever disrespected the flag, my father (R.I.P.) would have seen to it that I would NEVER do that again. I grew up as an avid Cowboys fan who respected the flag. We always watched them play on Thanksgiving. Well, my first Thanksgiving with no pro football on, and guess what? I had at least 10 hours to keep myself occupied with other stuff. This will also be my first year to not run an office pool for the Super Bowl, after having done so for 12 consecutive years. The more time that passes, the more pro football disappears from my life and you know what, I don’t miss it. If all players started standing for the national anthem, I doubt if I would go back. The NFL has had 50+ years of entertaining us and to blow it all on a bunch of thugs, well, that says something about their disrespect for the common folk out here! Good riddance NFL!
Why on earth would any sentient American patriot go back to supporting the NFL (and be soaked for even higher ticket prices to pay for millions handed over to leftist causes?) They’ve bared what the majority of players think about the majority of their paying customers ( white conservatives). Include ALL the players because there was ZERO attempt to counteract the kneelers’ poisonous lies about blacks, racism and crime. Silence is consent. Cowardly white players acquiesced to the demonization of their race by black liars. And the billionaire owners wrongly prioritize the ignorant opinions of their thug black players. They’re all betting that football fans can’t break their addiction. Hopefully thinking sports fans will prove them wrong by shunning the NFL and until it collapses to give rise to something less putrid!
Are they the government? Throwing money at a problem that might not actually be a problem as they perceive it? And no quid pro quo for the bucks? Look – we do not need the NFL, the NFL needs us. Stop going to the games, stop buying seasons tickets, stop buying NFL-sanctioned junk, stop supporting NFL sponsors. It will only hurt for a little while, and these clowns may finally learn where their salaries come from. It’s over. This isn’t Rome. Or is it?
You are allowing a little flea on your butt make you bow down. NFL, you are toast!
The only thing that would get me to watch the NFL again is if the players donated that amount of money to a police fund. That would absolve them from their desecration of the flag and would show respect for the job that the police do.
“projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education.”
Translation: First we must identify the ethnicity of a criminal and implement the special treatment protocol before attempting to apprehend. As with parking tickets and speeding tickets, we will implement an arrest quota for white people to “even things out”. We will continue to ramp up the propaganda machine promoting the “truth” that white people are to blame for everything.
The vanity of man trying to “do things right” apart from the Lord Jesus Christ. Profoundly pathetic.