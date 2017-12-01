NFL agrees to commit $89M over seven years to social justice causes

The NFL and a group of players reached an agreement in principle late Wednesday night to partner on a plan to address social justice issues considered important to African-American communities, sources told ESPN.

The unprecedented agreement calls for the league to contribute $89 million over seven years to projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education.

The agreement does not include language calling for players to end protests during the national anthem in exchange for funds; there’s no implicit quid pro quo.

Read more at ESPN

Related Story: 49ers’ Eric Reid says NFL’s $89 million social justice commitment is ‘a charade’

